MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings announces HK$80 million cryptocurrency investment plan
PANews reported on July 24 that according to the announcement of Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (03680.HK), the board of directors has approved a budget of HK$ 80 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 19:20
Is Pump.fun in hot water? Legal woes deepen as third lawsuit alleges fraud
Meme coin launchpad Pump.fun and its founders are back in the spotlight, and once again, it’s for all the wrong reasons. A recently amended class action lawsuit is turning up the pressure on Pump.fun, accusing the Solana-based platform of operating…
MEME
$0.0019
-0.73%
HOT
$0.0009386
-2.55%
PUMP
$0.002626
-0.71%
FUN
$0.010253
-6.94%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 19:06
Ghana to offer licenses to crypto platforms
Ghana is planning to license crypto platforms in an attempt to capture revenue from the growing web3 and provide regulatory clarity for digital assets. How much impact will it make? In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Governor of the Bank…
BANK
$0.05541
+0.63%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 19:05
Crypto hacks surpass $3.1B in 2025 as access flaws persist: Hacken
Over $3.1 billion in crypto has been lost in 2025, according to a Hacken report. Access-control exploits are the primary cause.
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 19:04
Exclusive interview with Long Fan, founder of Conflux Network: Shanghai and Hong Kong work together to redefine the competitive advantage of China's Web3
Article written by: Lesley, MetaEra At the "Shanghai-Hong Kong 'Web3' Complementary Collaborative Development Conference" on July 19, MetaEra's CEO Jessica had an in-depth conversation with Professor Long Fan, the founder
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 19:00
Hong Kong to criminalize unlicensed stablecoin promotion from August
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph , Hong Kong will begin to implement the Stablecoin Ordinance on August 1, 2025 , prohibiting the provision or promotion of
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 18:59
Bitcoin whale movement: a dormant address for 14.5 years was activated
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Whale Alert , a dormant address containing 3,962 bitcoins (about US$ 468 million) has just been activated after 14.5 years of silence.
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 18:46
ZachXBT criticizes Yaps’ marketing for damaging the project’s brand image
PANews reported on July 24 that crypto investigator ZachXBT pointed out in an article that Yaps activities are becoming one of the main reasons for the dilution of the project's
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 18:40
Hong Kong to criminalize unlicensed stablecoin promotions from Aug. 1
Starting Aug. 1, offering or advertising unlicensed stablecoins to retail investors in Hong Kong could land violators with a $50,000 Hong Kong dollars fine and six months in jail.
SIX
$0.01953
-6.01%
LAND
$0.001028
-9.74%
FINE
$0.0000000018242
-3.87%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 18:31
UK and India sign free trade agreement
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, the UK and India have officially signed a free trade agreement, eliminating tariffs on a number of products including cars and
TRADE
$0.13899
+1.54%
SIGN
$0.06946
-2.36%
FREE
$0.00010023
-12.00%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 18:08
Trending News
More
Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho
Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.
Curve currently has about 25 chains online, but not all of them are strictly Layer 2. These include Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Celo, Gnosis, Hyperliquid, Ink, Polygon, Sonic, etc.
Differentiating between DeFi developers and centralized intermediaries; clearly defining which intermediaries need to register with the government; criteria for determining whether a protocol is decen