แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Your Shortcut to the Next 1000x: MoonBull Presale Is Live – Top New Meme Coin to Watch, While Cheems and Popcat Heat Up  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Looking for the next big meme coin to jump on? The crypto world is buzzing with opportunities, and meme coins have gained significant attention for their potential to deliver big returns. Among the latest contenders are MoonBull, Cheems, and Popcat. Each of these coins brings something unique to the table, but how do they stack …The post Your Shortcut to the Next 1000x: MoonBull Presale Is Live – Top New Meme Coin to Watch, While Cheems and Popcat Heat Up  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Looking for the next big meme coin to jump on? The crypto world is buzzing with opportunities, and meme coins have gained significant attention for their potential to deliver big returns. Among the latest contenders are MoonBull, Cheems, and Popcat. Each of these coins brings something unique to the table, but how do they stack …

Your Shortcut to the Next 1000x: MoonBull Presale Is Live – Top New Meme Coin to Watch, While Cheems and Popcat Heat Up

โดย: CoinPedia
2025/09/29 21:27
SecondLive
LIVE$0,000539-57,92%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001521-2,87%
Cheems
CHEEMS$0,0000011923--%
POPCAT
POPCAT$0,1341-11,25%
moonbull (1) (1)

The post Your Shortcut to the Next 1000x: MoonBull Presale Is Live – Top New Meme Coin to Watch, While Cheems and Popcat Heat Up  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Looking for the next big meme coin to jump on? The crypto world is buzzing with opportunities, and meme coins have gained significant attention for their potential to deliver big returns. Among the latest contenders are MoonBull, Cheems, and Popcat. Each of these coins brings something unique to the table, but how do they stack up against each other? This article will explore why MoonBull is considered one of the top new meme coins to watch, while also analyzing the other two tokens, Cheems and Popcat, to see how they compare in terms of potential growth in 2025.

MoonBull, however, stands out as a strong contender in this space. Its presale model offers a rare opportunity for investors to enter at a favorable price point, potentially leading to massive returns. This coin isn’t just a meme; it has been carefully designed with tokenomics aimed at long-term growth, offering something more than just hype. For those looking to jump into the best meme coins to watch for 2025, MoonBull is proving to be a solid choice. Let’s dive into what makes MoonBull unique, alongside a closer look at Cheems and Popcat.

MoonBull ($MOBU): The Ultimate Meme Coin Presale Opportunity

For anyone keeping an eye on the top new meme coins to watch, MoonBull stands as a standout option. This Ethereum-based token sets itself apart by combining the energy of meme coins with a structured tokenomics model that supports long-term growth. Unlike other meme coins that rely solely on hype and social media trends, MoonBull incorporates mechanisms like auto-liquidity injections, reflections, and token burns, creating an ecosystem designed to reward holders, stabilize prices, and ensure scarcity over time.

moonbull

MoonBull’s 23-stage presale model adds a layer of excitement and exclusivity. Each stage of the presale sees the price of the token increase, creating a sense of urgency and potential for future growth. Stage 3 offers the lowest price of $0.00004057, providing early investors with a unique opportunity to secure tokens at a discount. By the time the presale reaches its final stage, the price per token will increase to $0.00616, offering investors a potential ROI of 24,540%. Those jumping in at the start of the presale will benefit from the lowest price available and stand to gain significantly as the presale progresses.

Investing in MoonBull Presale: Early Bird Advantage

Joining the MoonBull presale could be one of the most beneficial investment decisions in the meme coin space. For example, an investor who puts $2,000 into Stage 1 at the price of $0.000025 would receive 80 million tokens. If those tokens are held until the final stage, with the price reaching $0.00616 per token, that investment would turn into approximately $493,000 – a massive potential return. This dramatic increase in price from the initial presale stage to the final stage highlights just how much MoonBull could offer to early investors.

In addition to the presale advantages, MoonBull also offers staking rewards starting at Stage 10, with 95% APY available to token holders. The opportunity to earn passive rewards while holding the coin adds another layer of appeal. With referral bonuses and other incentives, MoonBull presale creates multiple ways for investors to benefit, especially those who get involved early on.

Audit and Liquidity Lock – Building Trust in MoonBull

A key feature that distinguishes MoonBull from other meme coins is its commitment to security and transparency. The project’s smart contract has undergone a thorough audit, ensuring that there are no vulnerabilities in the code. Additionally, liquidity lock mechanisms are in place to prevent insiders from withdrawing funds prematurely, mitigating the risks that have often plagued other meme coins. This focus on security creates trust and confidence for investors looking to participate in a safer, more reliable project.

Cheems: A Meme Coin with Steady Community Support

Cheems is another meme coin that has managed to carve out its place in the crypto world. While it lacks the aggressive growth potential and sophisticated tokenomics of MoonBull, Cheems has a loyal community and a playful brand that resonates with a wide audience. Cheems was created as a meme-based token, leveraging viral content and internet culture to draw attention. While it may not have the advanced mechanisms that MoonBull boasts, it has maintained a solid following and continues to be a favorite among meme coin enthusiasts.

Cheems’ price movement has been steady, but without the same rapid growth that has characterized other meme coins like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. Investors looking for moderate, steady gains might find Cheems appealing, but those seeking more aggressive returns may want to consider other options with more robust infrastructure and growth potential.

Popcat: A Meme Coin for the Bold and Adventurous

Popcat is another meme coin that has emerged from internet culture, drawing attention through viral memes. While its fun and humorous branding has made it popular in certain circles, Popcat lacks the strong tokenomics and long-term sustainability that MoonBull offers. Popcat may attract those who enjoy high-risk, high-reward investments, but it has yet to establish itself as a long-term player in the market.

For investors who prefer short-term excitement and the thrill of potential price swings, Popcat might appeal to those who enjoy the adrenaline rush of meme coin trading. However, when it comes to securing long-term growth and stability, MoonBull is the token that stands out for its combination of technical innovation and sustainable growth features.

moonbull

Conclusion

Based on the latest research and market trends, MoonBull is the top new meme coin to watch in 2025. With its innovative tokenomics, structured presale, and strong community-driven mechanisms, MoonBull offers significant growth potential compared to other meme coins. While Cheems and Popcat have their own charm, they lack the long-term sustainability and growth trajectory of MoonBull. 

The MoonBull presale presents an unmatched opportunity for early investors to secure tokens at the lowest possible price before the token hits exchanges. For those seeking substantial returns and long-term growth in the meme coin space, MoonBull is a must-watch.

moonbull-sstake

For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official MOBU Website 

Telegram: Join the MOBU Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow MOBU ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Frequently Asked Questions for Top New Meme Coin to Watch

What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025?

The MoonBull presale stands out as the best crypto presale to invest in for 2025. With its 23-stage presale and gradually increasing token prices, it presents an excellent opportunity to invest early at the lowest price.

What meme coin will explode in 2025?

MoonBull is poised to explode in 2025 due to its innovative presale structure, strong community-driven growth, and advanced tokenomics designed for long-term sustainability.

Which meme coin to buy right now?

MoonBull is an excellent meme coin to buy right now, as its presale is live, offering tokens at the lowest possible price before it hits the exchanges.

Do meme coins have presales?

Yes, many meme coins, including MoonBull, offer presales to provide early investors with the chance to purchase tokens before they become publicly available on exchanges.

Which meme coin has the highest potential?

MoonBull has the highest potential due to its deflationary tokenomics, staking rewards, and liquidity lock mechanisms, which provide long-term growth opportunities for holders.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun launched Mayhem Mode, with a new AI agent capable of buying and selling directly on the platform, for early-stage tokens in the first 24 hours after launch.
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003987-7,23%
FUNToken
FUN$0,002129-2,91%
Mode Network
MODE$0,0012012+0,10%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 03:15
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0,06267+2,43%
Solayer
LAYER$0,2281-1,08%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001525-2,05%
แชร์
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Block Inc. is het bedrijf van Jack Dorsey, ooit de oprichter van Twitter. Hij richt zich met Block Inc. en Square, het bedrijf daaronder, volledig op het integreren van Bitcoin betalingen voor online diensten of producten. De technologie is gelanceerd en rekent tot en met 2027 geen transactiekosten. Daarnaast worden de Bitcoin betalingen ook direct verwerkt, zonder dat je hoeft te wachten op het verwerken van een nieuw block op de blockchain. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord 4 miljoen verkopers kunnen Bitcoin ontvangen De man met misschien wel de meest gewilde naam op X deelde het nieuws gistermiddag. Square heeft Bitcoin betalingen gelanceerd waardoor er plots 4 miljoen verkopers toegang krijgen tot deze technologie. Zij kunnen kiezen of ze Bitcoin betalingen willen ontvangen. Daarbij hebben ze ook de keuze of de consument met Bitcoin of fiat betaalt. our sellers can now receive btc to btc, btc to fiat, fiat to btc, or fiat to fiat. https://t.co/NnLsd3fgEb — jack (@jack) November 10, 2025 Voor volledige adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen is er een groot probleem: de snelheid van de Bitcoin blockchain zorgt voor vertragingen van soms wel een uur. Square lost dit op doordat de betalingen niet echt in Bitcoin gedaan worden. De verkopers krijgen de Bitcoin in een Square wallet en van daaruit kunnen ze het uit laten betalen naar een eigen wallet. Pas zodra ze dat doen, wordt er daadwerkelijk een Bitcoin transactie uitgevoerd. Hierdoor krijgen verkopers dus altijd direct het juiste saldo te zien en hoeven ze niet te wachten op hun geld. Het feit dat betalingen direct op de saldo’s van verkopers staan, en hierover geen transactiekosten betaald worden, kan bijdragen aan de snelle adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen via Square. Hierdoor kunnen ook kleinere bedrijven meer met Bitcoin gaan werken, terwijl dat nu vooral weggelegd is voor grote bedrijven als Strategy. Nog geen gebruik van Layer-2 netwerk Het idee van Square is vergelijkbaar met dat van een Layer-2 netwerk, maar kent wel een nadeel. Bij een Bitcoin Layer-2 blijf je wel eigenaar van de Bitcoin zelf. Het lijkt erop dat bij Square de Bitcoin in één grote wallet van Square komt en zij de Bitcoin beheren, totdat een verkoper deze zelf weer uitkeert naar zijn of haar wallet. Vanuit de crypto community komt er dan ook op de post van Dorsey op X de nodige kritiek. Zij zouden juist implementatie van Layer-2 technologie willen zien om directe betalingen met Bitcoin te kunnen doen. Bij een Layer-2 netwerk worden Bitcoin transacties off-chain uitgevoerd. Deze worden gebundeld om vervolgens wel op de originele Bitcoin blockchain te noteren. Bij het idee van Square worden alleen de betalingen van klanten en uiteindelijk de uitbetalingen van verkopers naar hun eigen wallet geregistreerd. Welk Layer-2 netwerk wint de strijd? Het Bitcoin Lightning netwerk is al jaren het meest besproken Layer-2 netwerk voor Bitcoin, maar er is een kaper op de kust. Bitcoin Hyper is een nieuw project dat met een eigen Layer-2 chain komt, maar veel meer ontwikkelt dan het originele Bitcoin Lightning. Zo komen de ontwikkelaars van Bitcoin Hyper met een eigen bridge en implementeren ze de Solana Virtual Machine. Het gehele netwerk krijgt zo de functies die we gewend zijn van blockchains als Ethereum en Solana. Dit houdt in dat er ook smart contracts ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast komt het project ook met een eigen token: $HYPER. Deze token wordt via een presale aangeboden aan traders die vroegtijdig in willen stappen bij het project. Inmiddels hebben traders al bijna $ 27 miljoen geïnvesteerd in het project. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,01701-8,98%
4
4$0,05403-7,56%
niggaliquid
NL$0,0001941-12,92%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/11/13 02:32

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Free Poker Bankroll? CoinPoker Announces Black Friday Promotion

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101.688,46
$101.688,46$101.688,46

-0,54%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.421,26
$3.421,26$3.421,26

-0,20%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153,60
$153,60$153,60

-1,35%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3676
$2,3676$2,3676

-0,02%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,11365
$0,11365$0,11365

+6,20%