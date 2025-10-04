แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Yankees Vs. Blue Jays Division Series Could Tip On Starting Pitching

2025/10/04 00:52
New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried speaks in New York, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, ahead of his team’s Wild Card Series baseball opener against the Boston Red Sox. (AP Photo/Ron Blum)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The New York Yankees shut out the Boston Red Sox, 4-0 in the third and decisive game of their American League Wild Card Series.

The Yankees October 2 victory at Yankee Stadium provided the Bronx Bombers with the opportunity to travel to Rogers Field in Toronto to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in one of two American League Division Series.

The Division Series is a best of seven series.

The Yankees and Blue Jays tied for the American League East title with 94-68 regular season records.

The Blue Jays won the division by winning the season series against the Yankees, eight games to five. The winning margin was the tiebreaker used to determine the league champion.

The Yankees prevailed over the Red Sox behind a 12 strikeout performance by rookie starter, Cam Schlittler.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Pitching Matchups For Division Series:

The Yankees will travel to Rogers Centre in Toronto to begin the first ever postseason matchup between the Yankees and Blue Jays.

The projected schedule for the Division Series is as follows:

-Game 1-Saturday, October 4 at 4:08 PM Eastern Standard Time

Right-handed pitcher Luis Gil pitches for the Yankees

Right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber pitches for the Blue Jays

Game played in Toronto

-Game 2- Sunday, October 5 at 4:08 Eastern Standard Time

Left-handed pitcher Max Fried pitches for the Yankees

Right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman pitches for the Blue Jays

Game played in Toronto

-Game 3- Tuesday, October 7 with game time to be determined

Right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer OR right handed pitcher Chris Bassitt pitches for Toronto

Left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon pitches for New York

Game played in New York

-Game 4- Wednesday, October 8 with game time to be determined

Right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer OR right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt pitches for Toronto

Right-handed pitcher Cam Schlittler pitches for New York

Game played in New York

-Game 5 (if necessary) Friday, October 10 with game time to be determined

Right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber pitches for the Blue Jays

Left-handed pitcher Max Fried pitches for the Yankees

Game played in Toronto

The pitching matchups could change, depending upon the ebb and flow of the series.

It is highly likely both teams will rely heavily on every pitcher on their Division Series roster.

Bullpens may be used early and often, as the stakes are high.

The winner of the series will face the winner of the series between the Mariners and Tigers.

The Mariners have the home field advantage in that series.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 01: Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees reacts after ending the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Here are records of the Yankees projected starters:

Luis Gil was injured most of the season, and returned to the Yankees mound August 3, 2025

11 starts, 4-1 record, 3.32 ERA, 1.40 WHIP in 57 innings. He walked 5.2 hitters per nine innings.

Max Fried was an All Star in 2022 with Atlanta, and in 2023, and 2024 with New York

32 starts, 19-5 record, 2.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP in 195.1 innings.

Carlos Rodon was an All Star in 2021 with the White Sox, 2022 with the Giants and this year with the Yankees.

33 starts, 14-9 record, 3.09 ERA, 1.04 WHIP in 195.1 innings.

Cam Schlittler was a 7th round draft pick of the Yankees in 2022

14 starts, 4-3 record, 2.96 ERA, 1.21 WHIP in 71 innings. He struck out 10 per nine innings.

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 11: Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays tips his hat to the crowd after throwing a complete game shut out against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre on September 11, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Here are the records of the projected Blue Jays starters:

Shane Bieber was traded to the Blue Jays by the Cleveland Guardians following his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery.

7 starts, 4-2 record, 3.57 ERA, 1.01 WHIP in 40.1 innings. He walked 1.6 hitters per nine innings.

Kevin Gausman was an All Star with the Giants in 2021, and with the Blue Jays in 2023.

32 starts, 10-11 record, 3.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP in 193 innings.

Max Scherzer is an eight-time All Star, but his last All Star Game was in 2021.

5-5 record, 5.19 ERA, 1.29 WHIP in 85 innings. His strikeouts per nine innings has dropped from 10.6 in 2023, to 8.7 this year.

Chris Bassitt was a 2021 All Star with Oakland, and has been with Toronto for three seasons.

11-9 record, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP in 170.1 innings.

Pitching Advantage?

There are some definite patterns to watch regarding pitching in Yankee Stadium and Rogers Centre.

Home runs are much more prevalent at Rogers Centre when the roof is closed. It is likely the fall chill will lead to the closed roof. That will help Yankee sluggers like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Yankee Stadium’s right field porch is a haven for left-handed hitters. However, most of the Blue Jays power hitters hit right handed. They include George Springer, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander does switch-hit. He could have an advantage hitting from the left side.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/berniepleskoff/2025/10/03/yankees-vs-blue-jays-division-series-could-tip-on-starting-pitching/

