XXKK Exchange Launches App on Google Play, Bringing a Better Mobile Trading Experience

[PRESS RELEASE – Denver, United States, September 29th, 2025]

XXKK Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, announces the official launch of its mobile application on Google Play today, bringing faster, safer and more convenient trading experience to millions of users around the world.

With the XXKK mobile app now available on Google Play, users can download and enjoy the full set of core trading features of the platform anytime and anywhere — from tracking trading opportunities, managing assets, to trading on all available crypto pairs, as well as exploring new crypto coins, trending projects, and upcoming token launches — all from their smartphones.

XXKK app features the full set of core trading features including:

Spot and futures trading with deep liquidity and low trading fees;

with deep liquidity and low trading fees; Real-time market data and price alert to help users track opportunities;

to help users track opportunities; Advanced order types and portfolio management ;

; Security wallet infrastructure with multi-layer risk control and compliance;

with multi-layer risk control and compliance; Simple on-boarding and KYC process for new users.

XXKK’s mobile app launch comes with the official Google Play launch. In the past months, XXKK has been committed to bringing more user-centric innovations to its users. By extending its ecosystem to mobile, XXKK hopes to bring more convenience and intuitive trading experience to bridge the gap between professional trading infrastructure and everyday users’ needs, further solidifying its position in the global crypto market.

About XXKK Exchange

XXKK Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform committed to providing secure, compliant and high-performance trading services for digital asset users around the world. Powered by advanced technology infrastructure and deep liquidity, combined with a user-centric product ecosystem, XXKK enables traders and investors to fully leverage the opportunities in the crypto economy — including access to new crypto coins, trending projects, and upcoming token launches.

