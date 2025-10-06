The post XRP Set to Dominate Asia’s Tokenized Rewards Market by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP is stepping into a larger role in Asia’s digital economy. By 2026, reports say the token could become the backbone of reward tokenization, changing how people use and spend digital assets across the region. Jesse from Apex Crypto Consulting recently discussed Ripple’s growing partnerships in Japan and beyond are paving the way for XRP to lead this transformation.

Ripple and SBI Ripple Asia Join Forces

The biggest move came from SBI Ripple Asia, a joint venture between Ripple and SBI Holdings. The group has signed a deal with Tobu Top Tours, one of Japan’s largest travel companies. Together, they will create a new payment and rewards platform on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), connecting digital tokens with NFTs and everyday payments.

Travel, Tourism, and Digital Rewards

This platform is more than just payments. It is set to power NFT souvenirs, travel vouchers, and region-based reward tokens that encourage local spending. The goal is to launch by the first half of 2026, putting XRP at the center of Asia’s growing token economy.

A Growing Network of Support

Ripple’s reach in Japan is already massive, with over 80% of major banks tied to XRP systems. SBI Holdings itself holds billions worth of XRP, showing just how much backing the project has. In addition, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently mentioned Ripple in its plans for tokenized settlements, further proving its growing role in Asia.

Why This Matters for the Future

Events like the Osaka World Expo 2025, which expects nearly 30 million visitors, will give the XRP-powered system a huge stage. With its low fees, fast transactions, and eco-friendly design, the XRPL is shaping up as the ideal platform for this next wave of adoption.

“This is not just about transactions,” Jesse explained. “XRP acts as the bridge — linking tokens, NFTs, and real-world payments.”

If these plans take place as expected, XRP could soon become the cornerstone of Asia’s tokenized economy.

