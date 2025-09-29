XRP Price Steady at $2.85 Ahead of Uptober – Can It Hit $3 Again?

XRP, the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger, previously crossed the $3.00 price point in mid-September 2025. The token traded around $3.11 and $3.13 between September 13 and September 16, 2025, before its price consolidated just below $2.90. There is one question floating around the cryptocurrency market about whether XRP can hit $3 again by breaking the $2.90 resistance level ahead of the upcoming trend.

The concept of “Uptober” is popular in the crypto community. It is a recurring trend that occurs in October, where cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc, experience strong positive gains after a slower period in the late summer. XRP has also improved its market dominance at the end of September. At the moment, the token is trading at $2.88, maintaining a steady figure between $2.85 and $2.90. The token is trading at 3.42% higher than yesterday’s price and showing $4.08 billion daily trading volume, which is 40.22% higher than yesterday.

XRP Price Steady at $2.85 amid the SEC’s XRP-spot ETF Deadline

October is very important for XRP, because multiple XRP-spot ETF applications are waiting for SEC approval in October 2025. As per the latest information, the applications from Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and WisdomTree are expected to be finalised in the different weeks of October. These SEC crypto-spot ETF deadlines are a fueling factor, and it has the capacity to take the token into a whole different level.

XRP is currently stuck at $2.85 and $2.90 resistance levels amid the upcoming spot ETF deadline. XRP’s price has been oscillating between $2.80 and $2.90 for multiple weeks, with $2.85 acting as a support level. Investors across the crypto community are closely monitoring the situation and expecting a key resistance level near $3.13 and support around $2.70. They believe that the scenario would be possible soon, because the SEC’s ETF decision is seen as a potential catalyst and prime reason for price movement.

However, XRP is at a steady price; the token broke above its 7-day SMA ($2.83) and tested the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.89. Market experts believe that the $2.90–$3.00 zone remains critical resistance. They state that a daily close above $3.00 could trigger algorithmic buying, but the MACD line (-0.038) still lags below its signal line, suggesting consolidation risks.

Bpay News tweeted on X that Ripple Analysis indicated the XRP price was testing critical support as the ETF launch had failed to ignite a rally.

They noted that XRP was trading at $2.87 with 3% gains despite the recent disappointing ETF launch and that technical indicators suggested a potential bounce from the $2.70 support level.

Will XRP Dominate and Can It Hit $3 Again Before Uptober?

According to various market analysts and experts, XRP has a strong potential to hit $3.00 price point again before October. Experts in the arena forecast that in October 2025, XRP’s price could fluctuate between $2.78 and $3.13 and will break the current resistance level. According to the current market statistics, the current sentiment is neutral, while the Fear & Greed Index is showing 50 (neutral). Multiple price tracking websites recorded that XRP recorded 14 out of 30 (47%) green days with 3.72% price volatility over the last 30 days. Based on the XRP forecast, they indicated that it is now a good time to buy XRP.

CoinCodex stated that with a positive market trend seen at the end of the previous month, XRP was expected to prolong the trend in October. They reported that the projected monthly trading range was between $2.84 and $3.29, with the average monthly value sitting at $3.00, which would be a 0.36% increase compared to the previous month. They added that this could offer investors a potential return of 14.57%.

Also Read: Why October Could Be the Best Month for Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The information provided herein is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or professional advice. It should not be relied upon for making investment decisions.

The post XRP Price Steady at $2.85 Ahead of Uptober – Can It Hit $3 Again? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.