XRP Price May Not See An Explosive Rally In October As Expected, Here’s Why

แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The phrase “Uptober” has gained popularity in the crypto market, as October has historically delivered gains in the past. For the XRP price, however, the picture looks very different. A closer look at its history shows a mix of big wins and painful losses, making October far less predictable.  Removing the extreme years shows that the data points to flat or negative results, which means investors counting on an explosive rally may end up disappointed. Although the last quarter of the year has brought substantial gains in some cases, the overall record remains inconsistent, suggesting that “Uptober” may be more of a myth than a promise for XRP holders. Historical Data Challenges The “Uptober” Hype For XRP Price Every October, the crypto community hopes that coins will rise, and while Bitcoin sometimes lives up to this expectation, XRP’s history tells a different story. Data from CryptoRank shows that XRP has experienced some notable fluctuations in October over the last decade. In 2013, the token soared by more than 94%. In 2014, it jumped 130%. In 2020, it even delivered an explosive rally of nearly 179% in just one month. Related Reading: Pundit Says Bitcoin Is Still In A Bull Market Despite Price Crash; Here’s Why But these massive rallies are rare. In many other years, the results were disappointing. For example, the XRP price suffered double-digit losses in October of 2018 and 2021. In other years, gains were delivered only in tiny amounts, far below what traders had hoped for. Stripping away the highs and lows makes the overall trend clear. The median October return for XRP is actually a slight loss of 1.79%, and the average return is even worse at -4.58%. This data suggests that October is far more likely to bring disappointment than explosive growth for XRP holders. While the idea of “Uptober” may sound exciting, the history of XRP shows its performance in October is scattered, unpredictable, and often hostile.  Q4 Patterns Show Risk Of Relying On Seasonal Myths Some traders argue that even if October is not always a great month, the XRP price usually performs well in the final quarter of the year. Indeed, the last quarter has sometimes delivered big rallies, and the average Q4 return for XRP is nearly 88%. But these results are heavily skewed by a few extraordinary years. When the numbers are balanced, the median return for Q4 is actually a loss of 4.32%. Related Reading: XRP Holders Could Lose Millions Of Dollars In 10 Days, Here’s Why The negative median Q4 return shows that the perception of Q4 strength is not as reliable as many believe. The standout rallies do not represent the typical outcome. Instead, most years end up modest or even negative. The pattern points to risk, not certainty, for those who assume every Q4 will bring green candles. Past data proves that while extraordinary runs are possible, they are rare, and the more common result is far less exciting. XRP could still surprise to the upside, but history warns against treating October as a guaranteed month of gains. Believing the hype without considering the risks may leave investors unprepared for disappointment. Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.comThe phrase “Uptober” has gained popularity in the crypto market, as October has historically delivered gains in the past. For the XRP price, however, the picture looks very different. A closer look at its history shows a mix of big wins and painful losses, making October far less predictable.  Removing the extreme years shows that the data points to flat or negative results, which means investors counting on an explosive rally may end up disappointed. Although the last quarter of the year has brought substantial gains in some cases, the overall record remains inconsistent, suggesting that “Uptober” may be more of a myth than a promise for XRP holders. Historical Data Challenges The “Uptober” Hype For XRP Price Every October, the crypto community hopes that coins will rise, and while Bitcoin sometimes lives up to this expectation, XRP’s history tells a different story. Data from CryptoRank shows that XRP has experienced some notable fluctuations in October over the last decade. In 2013, the token soared by more than 94%. In 2014, it jumped 130%. In 2020, it even delivered an explosive rally of nearly 179% in just one month. Related Reading: Pundit Says Bitcoin Is Still In A Bull Market Despite Price Crash; Here’s Why But these massive rallies are rare. In many other years, the results were disappointing. For example, the XRP price suffered double-digit losses in October of 2018 and 2021. In other years, gains were delivered only in tiny amounts, far below what traders had hoped for. Stripping away the highs and lows makes the overall trend clear. The median October return for XRP is actually a slight loss of 1.79%, and the average return is even worse at -4.58%. This data suggests that October is far more likely to bring disappointment than explosive growth for XRP holders. While the idea of “Uptober” may sound exciting, the history of XRP shows its performance in October is scattered, unpredictable, and often hostile.  Q4 Patterns Show Risk Of Relying On Seasonal Myths Some traders argue that even if October is not always a great month, the XRP price usually performs well in the final quarter of the year. Indeed, the last quarter has sometimes delivered big rallies, and the average Q4 return for XRP is nearly 88%. But these results are heavily skewed by a few extraordinary years. When the numbers are balanced, the median return for Q4 is actually a loss of 4.32%. Related Reading: XRP Holders Could Lose Millions Of Dollars In 10 Days, Here’s Why The negative median Q4 return shows that the perception of Q4 strength is not as reliable as many believe. The standout rallies do not represent the typical outcome. Instead, most years end up modest or even negative. The pattern points to risk, not certainty, for those who assume every Q4 will bring green candles. Past data proves that while extraordinary runs are possible, they are rare, and the more common result is far less exciting. XRP could still surprise to the upside, but history warns against treating October as a guaranteed month of gains. Believing the hype without considering the risks may leave investors unprepared for disappointment. Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com

XRP Price May Not See An Explosive Rally In October As Expected, Here’s Why

โดย: NewsBTC
2025/09/29 22:00
XRP
XRP$2.3644-1.80%
MAY
MAY$0.02732-0.47%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007131+0.40%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002859+25.06%

The phrase “Uptober” has gained popularity in the crypto market, as October has historically delivered gains in the past. For the XRP price, however, the picture looks very different. A closer look at its history shows a mix of big wins and painful losses, making October far less predictable. 

Removing the extreme years shows that the data points to flat or negative results, which means investors counting on an explosive rally may end up disappointed. Although the last quarter of the year has brought substantial gains in some cases, the overall record remains inconsistent, suggesting that “Uptober” may be more of a myth than a promise for XRP holders.

Historical Data Challenges The “Uptober” Hype For XRP Price

Every October, the crypto community hopes that coins will rise, and while Bitcoin sometimes lives up to this expectation, XRP’s history tells a different story. Data from CryptoRank shows that XRP has experienced some notable fluctuations in October over the last decade. In 2013, the token soared by more than 94%. In 2014, it jumped 130%. In 2020, it even delivered an explosive rally of nearly 179% in just one month.

XRP Price

But these massive rallies are rare. In many other years, the results were disappointing. For example, the XRP price suffered double-digit losses in October of 2018 and 2021. In other years, gains were delivered only in tiny amounts, far below what traders had hoped for. Stripping away the highs and lows makes the overall trend clear. The median October return for XRP is actually a slight loss of 1.79%, and the average return is even worse at -4.58%.

This data suggests that October is far more likely to bring disappointment than explosive growth for XRP holders. While the idea of “Uptober” may sound exciting, the history of XRP shows its performance in October is scattered, unpredictable, and often hostile. 

Q4 Patterns Show Risk Of Relying On Seasonal Myths

Some traders argue that even if October is not always a great month, the XRP price usually performs well in the final quarter of the year. Indeed, the last quarter has sometimes delivered big rallies, and the average Q4 return for XRP is nearly 88%. But these results are heavily skewed by a few extraordinary years. When the numbers are balanced, the median return for Q4 is actually a loss of 4.32%.

The negative median Q4 return shows that the perception of Q4 strength is not as reliable as many believe. The standout rallies do not represent the typical outcome. Instead, most years end up modest or even negative. The pattern points to risk, not certainty, for those who assume every Q4 will bring green candles.

Past data proves that while extraordinary runs are possible, they are rare, and the more common result is far less exciting. XRP could still surprise to the upside, but history warns against treating October as a guaranteed month of gains. Believing the hype without considering the risks may leave investors unprepared for disappointment.

XRP price chart from Tradingview.com
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun launched Mayhem Mode, with a new AI agent capable of buying and selling directly on the platform, for early-stage tokens in the first 24 hours after launch.
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003987-7.23%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002129-2.91%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0012012+0.10%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 03:15
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06267+2.43%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2281-1.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001525-2.05%
แชร์
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Block Inc. is het bedrijf van Jack Dorsey, ooit de oprichter van Twitter. Hij richt zich met Block Inc. en Square, het bedrijf daaronder, volledig op het integreren van Bitcoin betalingen voor online diensten of producten. De technologie is gelanceerd en rekent tot en met 2027 geen transactiekosten. Daarnaast worden de Bitcoin betalingen ook direct verwerkt, zonder dat je hoeft te wachten op het verwerken van een nieuw block op de blockchain. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord 4 miljoen verkopers kunnen Bitcoin ontvangen De man met misschien wel de meest gewilde naam op X deelde het nieuws gistermiddag. Square heeft Bitcoin betalingen gelanceerd waardoor er plots 4 miljoen verkopers toegang krijgen tot deze technologie. Zij kunnen kiezen of ze Bitcoin betalingen willen ontvangen. Daarbij hebben ze ook de keuze of de consument met Bitcoin of fiat betaalt. our sellers can now receive btc to btc, btc to fiat, fiat to btc, or fiat to fiat. https://t.co/NnLsd3fgEb — jack (@jack) November 10, 2025 Voor volledige adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen is er een groot probleem: de snelheid van de Bitcoin blockchain zorgt voor vertragingen van soms wel een uur. Square lost dit op doordat de betalingen niet echt in Bitcoin gedaan worden. De verkopers krijgen de Bitcoin in een Square wallet en van daaruit kunnen ze het uit laten betalen naar een eigen wallet. Pas zodra ze dat doen, wordt er daadwerkelijk een Bitcoin transactie uitgevoerd. Hierdoor krijgen verkopers dus altijd direct het juiste saldo te zien en hoeven ze niet te wachten op hun geld. Het feit dat betalingen direct op de saldo’s van verkopers staan, en hierover geen transactiekosten betaald worden, kan bijdragen aan de snelle adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen via Square. Hierdoor kunnen ook kleinere bedrijven meer met Bitcoin gaan werken, terwijl dat nu vooral weggelegd is voor grote bedrijven als Strategy. Nog geen gebruik van Layer-2 netwerk Het idee van Square is vergelijkbaar met dat van een Layer-2 netwerk, maar kent wel een nadeel. Bij een Bitcoin Layer-2 blijf je wel eigenaar van de Bitcoin zelf. Het lijkt erop dat bij Square de Bitcoin in één grote wallet van Square komt en zij de Bitcoin beheren, totdat een verkoper deze zelf weer uitkeert naar zijn of haar wallet. Vanuit de crypto community komt er dan ook op de post van Dorsey op X de nodige kritiek. Zij zouden juist implementatie van Layer-2 technologie willen zien om directe betalingen met Bitcoin te kunnen doen. Bij een Layer-2 netwerk worden Bitcoin transacties off-chain uitgevoerd. Deze worden gebundeld om vervolgens wel op de originele Bitcoin blockchain te noteren. Bij het idee van Square worden alleen de betalingen van klanten en uiteindelijk de uitbetalingen van verkopers naar hun eigen wallet geregistreerd. Welk Layer-2 netwerk wint de strijd? Het Bitcoin Lightning netwerk is al jaren het meest besproken Layer-2 netwerk voor Bitcoin, maar er is een kaper op de kust. Bitcoin Hyper is een nieuw project dat met een eigen Layer-2 chain komt, maar veel meer ontwikkelt dan het originele Bitcoin Lightning. Zo komen de ontwikkelaars van Bitcoin Hyper met een eigen bridge en implementeren ze de Solana Virtual Machine. Het gehele netwerk krijgt zo de functies die we gewend zijn van blockchains als Ethereum en Solana. Dit houdt in dat er ook smart contracts ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast komt het project ook met een eigen token: $HYPER. Deze token wordt via een presale aangeboden aan traders die vroegtijdig in willen stappen bij het project. Inmiddels hebben traders al bijna $ 27 miljoen geïnvesteerd in het project. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01701-8.98%
4
4$0.05403-7.56%
niggaliquid
NL$0.0001941-12.92%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/11/13 02:32

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Free Poker Bankroll? CoinPoker Announces Black Friday Promotion

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,635.62
$101,635.62$101,635.62

-0.59%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,417.99
$3,417.99$3,417.99

-0.29%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.52
$153.52$153.52

-1.40%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3644
$2.3644$2.3644

-0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11326
$0.11326$0.11326

+5.84%