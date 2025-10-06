แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post X1 EcoChain introduces $5M grant program and $100K galxe starboard campaign appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X1 EcoChain launches $5M grant program to fund eco-friendly Web4 projects. Grants range $25K–$400K for scalable, EVM-compatible developer initiatives. Galxe Starboard rewards community impact with $100K in X1 Coins for top 200. X1 EcoChain, the first eco-focused DePIN Layer-1 blockchain, has announced two landmark programs to expand its ecosystem: a $5 million developer Grant Program and Galxe Starboard, a global rewards system distributing $100,000 to active community members. $5M grants for builders To accelerate Web4 adoption, X1 EcoChain is investing directly into its developer ecosystem with a $5M grant program. The initiative funds projects across DePIN, DeFi, decentralized data storage, computing, identity, and immersive digital environments such as gaming and the metaverse. Individual awards: $25,000 – $400,000 Project timeline: 90–120 days Requirements: scalable design, EVM compatibility Unlike programs from Solana or Polygon, X1 EcoChain’s funding emphasizes low-power, home-operated decentralization. With X1Nodes consuming only 3 Wh and already deployed in more than 65 countries, projects must align with this sustainability-first model. Priority development areas include: Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) Next-gen telecom and payment tools DeFi with practical utility dApps for storage and distributed computing Systems of trust, reputation, and identity SDKs and development kits for mainstream adoption Galxe starboard: rewarding community impact Decentralization grows through community. With Galxe Starboard, X1 EcoChain launches a $100,000 campaign that recognizes contributors who bring value through creativity, education, and engagement. Season 1 (September 25 – November 25, 2025): Prize pool: $50,000 in X1 Coins Top 200 participants rewarded Leaderboard based on impact, not chance Contributors earn points by: Publishing explainers and insights Creating media formats (memes, videos, graphics) Sharing validator experiences Driving meaningful conversations This approach transforms storytelling and influence into core pillars of decentralization. Why it matters Most blockchains are still tethered to energy-intensive data centers. X1 EcoChain demonstrates that anyone, anywhere can… The post X1 EcoChain introduces $5M grant program and $100K galxe starboard campaign appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X1 EcoChain launches $5M grant program to fund eco-friendly Web4 projects. Grants range $25K–$400K for scalable, EVM-compatible developer initiatives. Galxe Starboard rewards community impact with $100K in X1 Coins for top 200. X1 EcoChain, the first eco-focused DePIN Layer-1 blockchain, has announced two landmark programs to expand its ecosystem: a $5 million developer Grant Program and Galxe Starboard, a global rewards system distributing $100,000 to active community members. $5M grants for builders To accelerate Web4 adoption, X1 EcoChain is investing directly into its developer ecosystem with a $5M grant program. The initiative funds projects across DePIN, DeFi, decentralized data storage, computing, identity, and immersive digital environments such as gaming and the metaverse. Individual awards: $25,000 – $400,000 Project timeline: 90–120 days Requirements: scalable design, EVM compatibility Unlike programs from Solana or Polygon, X1 EcoChain’s funding emphasizes low-power, home-operated decentralization. With X1Nodes consuming only 3 Wh and already deployed in more than 65 countries, projects must align with this sustainability-first model. Priority development areas include: Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) Next-gen telecom and payment tools DeFi with practical utility dApps for storage and distributed computing Systems of trust, reputation, and identity SDKs and development kits for mainstream adoption Galxe starboard: rewarding community impact Decentralization grows through community. With Galxe Starboard, X1 EcoChain launches a $100,000 campaign that recognizes contributors who bring value through creativity, education, and engagement. Season 1 (September 25 – November 25, 2025): Prize pool: $50,000 in X1 Coins Top 200 participants rewarded Leaderboard based on impact, not chance Contributors earn points by: Publishing explainers and insights Creating media formats (memes, videos, graphics) Sharing validator experiences Driving meaningful conversations This approach transforms storytelling and influence into core pillars of decentralization. Why it matters Most blockchains are still tethered to energy-intensive data centers. X1 EcoChain demonstrates that anyone, anywhere can…

X1 EcoChain introduces $5M grant program and $100K galxe starboard campaign

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 18:18
COM
COM$0.005716-3.70%
FUND
FUND$0.014+1.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2279-1.17%
1
1$0.01951-10.09%
  • X1 EcoChain launches $5M grant program to fund eco-friendly Web4 projects.
  • Grants range $25K–$400K for scalable, EVM-compatible developer initiatives.
  • Galxe Starboard rewards community impact with $100K in X1 Coins for top 200.

X1 EcoChain, the first eco-focused DePIN Layer-1 blockchain, has announced two landmark programs to expand its ecosystem: a $5 million developer Grant Program and Galxe Starboard, a global rewards system distributing $100,000 to active community members.

$5M grants for builders

To accelerate Web4 adoption, X1 EcoChain is investing directly into its developer ecosystem with a $5M grant program.

The initiative funds projects across DePIN, DeFi, decentralized data storage, computing, identity, and immersive digital environments such as gaming and the metaverse.

  • Individual awards: $25,000 – $400,000
  • Project timeline: 90–120 days
  • Requirements: scalable design, EVM compatibility

Unlike programs from Solana or Polygon, X1 EcoChain’s funding emphasizes low-power, home-operated decentralization. With X1Nodes consuming only 3 Wh and already deployed in more than 65 countries, projects must align with this sustainability-first model.

Priority development areas include:

  • Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN)
  • Next-gen telecom and payment tools
  • DeFi with practical utility
  • dApps for storage and distributed computing
  • Systems of trust, reputation, and identity
  • SDKs and development kits for mainstream adoption

Galxe starboard: rewarding community impact

Decentralization grows through community. With Galxe Starboard, X1 EcoChain launches a $100,000 campaign that recognizes contributors who bring value through creativity, education, and engagement.

Season 1 (September 25 – November 25, 2025):

  • Prize pool: $50,000 in X1 Coins
  • Top 200 participants rewarded
  • Leaderboard based on impact, not chance

Contributors earn points by:

  • Publishing explainers and insights
  • Creating media formats (memes, videos, graphics)
  • Sharing validator experiences
  • Driving meaningful conversations

This approach transforms storytelling and influence into core pillars of decentralization.

Why it matters

Most blockchains are still tethered to energy-intensive data centers.

X1 EcoChain demonstrates that anyone, anywhere can secure the network with plug-and-play X1Nodes consuming only 3 Wh — redefining what accessibility and sustainability mean in blockchain.

Web4 and beyond

By launching a $5M grant program alongside a $100K rewards system, X1 EcoChain is empowering both builders and community voices.

This dual strategy cements its vision of a green, global, people-driven blockchain for the Web4 era.

About X1 EcoChain

X1 EcoChain is a Layer-1 blockchain powered by ultra-low-energy X1Nodes, currently distributed across 65+ countries with over 6,000 units online.

Using Proof-of-Authority consensus, it balances security, scalability, and decentralization while enabling:

  • EVM smart contracts
  • Cross-chain functionality
  • Token constructor tools
  • Robust developer SDKs

With a rapidly growing global base, X1 EcoChain is proving that blockchain can be light, sustainable, and truly decentralized.

For more information, explore official website, whitepaper, and roadmap, alongside its X (Twitter), Discord, Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube channels.

This article is authored by a third party, and CoinJournal does not endorse or take responsibility for its content, accuracy, quality, advertisements, products, or materials. Readers should independently research and exercise due diligence before making decisions related to the mentioned company.

Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/x1-ecochain-introduces-5m-grant-program-and-100k-galxe-starboard-campaign/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun launched Mayhem Mode, with a new AI agent capable of buying and selling directly on the platform, for early-stage tokens in the first 24 hours after launch.
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003987-7.23%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002129-2.91%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0012012+0.10%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 03:15
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06267+2.43%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2281-1.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001525-2.05%
แชร์
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Block Inc. is het bedrijf van Jack Dorsey, ooit de oprichter van Twitter. Hij richt zich met Block Inc. en Square, het bedrijf daaronder, volledig op het integreren van Bitcoin betalingen voor online diensten of producten. De technologie is gelanceerd en rekent tot en met 2027 geen transactiekosten. Daarnaast worden de Bitcoin betalingen ook direct verwerkt, zonder dat je hoeft te wachten op het verwerken van een nieuw block op de blockchain. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord 4 miljoen verkopers kunnen Bitcoin ontvangen De man met misschien wel de meest gewilde naam op X deelde het nieuws gistermiddag. Square heeft Bitcoin betalingen gelanceerd waardoor er plots 4 miljoen verkopers toegang krijgen tot deze technologie. Zij kunnen kiezen of ze Bitcoin betalingen willen ontvangen. Daarbij hebben ze ook de keuze of de consument met Bitcoin of fiat betaalt. our sellers can now receive btc to btc, btc to fiat, fiat to btc, or fiat to fiat. https://t.co/NnLsd3fgEb — jack (@jack) November 10, 2025 Voor volledige adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen is er een groot probleem: de snelheid van de Bitcoin blockchain zorgt voor vertragingen van soms wel een uur. Square lost dit op doordat de betalingen niet echt in Bitcoin gedaan worden. De verkopers krijgen de Bitcoin in een Square wallet en van daaruit kunnen ze het uit laten betalen naar een eigen wallet. Pas zodra ze dat doen, wordt er daadwerkelijk een Bitcoin transactie uitgevoerd. Hierdoor krijgen verkopers dus altijd direct het juiste saldo te zien en hoeven ze niet te wachten op hun geld. Het feit dat betalingen direct op de saldo’s van verkopers staan, en hierover geen transactiekosten betaald worden, kan bijdragen aan de snelle adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen via Square. Hierdoor kunnen ook kleinere bedrijven meer met Bitcoin gaan werken, terwijl dat nu vooral weggelegd is voor grote bedrijven als Strategy. Nog geen gebruik van Layer-2 netwerk Het idee van Square is vergelijkbaar met dat van een Layer-2 netwerk, maar kent wel een nadeel. Bij een Bitcoin Layer-2 blijf je wel eigenaar van de Bitcoin zelf. Het lijkt erop dat bij Square de Bitcoin in één grote wallet van Square komt en zij de Bitcoin beheren, totdat een verkoper deze zelf weer uitkeert naar zijn of haar wallet. Vanuit de crypto community komt er dan ook op de post van Dorsey op X de nodige kritiek. Zij zouden juist implementatie van Layer-2 technologie willen zien om directe betalingen met Bitcoin te kunnen doen. Bij een Layer-2 netwerk worden Bitcoin transacties off-chain uitgevoerd. Deze worden gebundeld om vervolgens wel op de originele Bitcoin blockchain te noteren. Bij het idee van Square worden alleen de betalingen van klanten en uiteindelijk de uitbetalingen van verkopers naar hun eigen wallet geregistreerd. Welk Layer-2 netwerk wint de strijd? Het Bitcoin Lightning netwerk is al jaren het meest besproken Layer-2 netwerk voor Bitcoin, maar er is een kaper op de kust. Bitcoin Hyper is een nieuw project dat met een eigen Layer-2 chain komt, maar veel meer ontwikkelt dan het originele Bitcoin Lightning. Zo komen de ontwikkelaars van Bitcoin Hyper met een eigen bridge en implementeren ze de Solana Virtual Machine. Het gehele netwerk krijgt zo de functies die we gewend zijn van blockchains als Ethereum en Solana. Dit houdt in dat er ook smart contracts ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast komt het project ook met een eigen token: $HYPER. Deze token wordt via een presale aangeboden aan traders die vroegtijdig in willen stappen bij het project. Inmiddels hebben traders al bijna $ 27 miljoen geïnvesteerd in het project. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01701-8.98%
4
4$0.05403-7.56%
niggaliquid
NL$0.0001941-12.92%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/11/13 02:32

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Free Poker Bankroll? CoinPoker Announces Black Friday Promotion

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,560.37
$101,560.37$101,560.37

-0.66%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,414.08
$3,414.08$3,414.08

-0.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.51
$153.51$153.51

-1.41%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3605
$2.3605$2.3605

-0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11322
$0.11322$0.11322

+5.80%