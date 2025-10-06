X1 EcoChain introduces $5M grant program and $100K galxe starboard campaign

X1 EcoChain launches $5M grant program to fund eco-friendly Web4 projects.

Grants range $25K–$400K for scalable, EVM-compatible developer initiatives.

Galxe Starboard rewards community impact with $100K in X1 Coins for top 200.

X1 EcoChain, the first eco-focused DePIN Layer-1 blockchain, has announced two landmark programs to expand its ecosystem: a $5 million developer Grant Program and Galxe Starboard, a global rewards system distributing $100,000 to active community members.

$5M grants for builders

To accelerate Web4 adoption, X1 EcoChain is investing directly into its developer ecosystem with a $5M grant program.

The initiative funds projects across DePIN, DeFi, decentralized data storage, computing, identity, and immersive digital environments such as gaming and the metaverse.

Individual awards: $25,000 – $400,000

Project timeline: 90–120 days

Requirements: scalable design, EVM compatibility



Unlike programs from Solana or Polygon, X1 EcoChain’s funding emphasizes low-power, home-operated decentralization. With X1Nodes consuming only 3 Wh and already deployed in more than 65 countries, projects must align with this sustainability-first model.

Priority development areas include:

Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN)

Next-gen telecom and payment tools

DeFi with practical utility

dApps for storage and distributed computing

Systems of trust, reputation, and identity

SDKs and development kits for mainstream adoption



Galxe starboard: rewarding community impact

Decentralization grows through community. With Galxe Starboard, X1 EcoChain launches a $100,000 campaign that recognizes contributors who bring value through creativity, education, and engagement.

Season 1 (September 25 – November 25, 2025):

Prize pool: $50,000 in X1 Coins

Top 200 participants rewarded

Leaderboard based on impact, not chance



Contributors earn points by:

Publishing explainers and insights

Creating media formats (memes, videos, graphics)

Sharing validator experiences

Driving meaningful conversations



This approach transforms storytelling and influence into core pillars of decentralization.

Why it matters

Most blockchains are still tethered to energy-intensive data centers.

X1 EcoChain demonstrates that anyone, anywhere can secure the network with plug-and-play X1Nodes consuming only 3 Wh — redefining what accessibility and sustainability mean in blockchain.

Web4 and beyond

By launching a $5M grant program alongside a $100K rewards system, X1 EcoChain is empowering both builders and community voices.

This dual strategy cements its vision of a green, global, people-driven blockchain for the Web4 era.

About X1 EcoChain

X1 EcoChain is a Layer-1 blockchain powered by ultra-low-energy X1Nodes, currently distributed across 65+ countries with over 6,000 units online.

Using Proof-of-Authority consensus, it balances security, scalability, and decentralization while enabling:

EVM smart contracts

Cross-chain functionality

Token constructor tools

Robust developer SDKs



With a rapidly growing global base, X1 EcoChain is proving that blockchain can be light, sustainable, and truly decentralized.

For more information, explore official website, whitepaper, and roadmap, alongside its X (Twitter), Discord, Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube channels.

