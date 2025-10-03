WisdomTree Acquires Ceres Partners to Expand into Custody and Tokenization Markets

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Businesswire, crypto ETF issuer WisdomTree announced that it has completed the acquisition of alternative asset management company Ceres Partners. The transaction will expand its business into exchange-traded products (ETP), custody, and tokenization markets. The acquisition amount includes US$275 million in cash paid upon completion of the transaction and a profit-taking consideration of up to US$225 million.

(Note: Earn-out consideration is a common valuation adjustment mechanism in acquisition transactions. After paying the base consideration, the buyer can pay additional funds based on the target company's achievement of specific indicators. Unlike a VAM agreement, an earn-out consideration adjustment focuses more on quantifiable, objective data, reducing human intervention.)