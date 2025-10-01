Will October Crown Bitcoin Or Break It? Key Levels In Play

แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Bitcoin enters the final day of the quarter in a tight coil of technicals and macro catalysts, with traders fixated on a handful of levels that will likely set the tone for October. Ostium Research’s week-ahead outlook frames the setup as a fading “window of weakness” into a potential Q4 tailwind, but only if the market navigates an event-heavy calendar without losing critical supports. As author Nik Patel puts it, “weekly momentum is still supportive of higher prices and I believe we are now emerging from the window of weakness I had marked out from Friday 20th Sept.” Key Bitcoin Levels Signal Explosive October Spot price action remains defined by last week’s rejection at the August open near $112,000 and a swift slide into the low-$108,000s before a rebound into Sunday’s close. On the weekly timeframe, momentum still tilts higher, but Patel warns that quarter-end, the October turn, and a dense run of data can stretch volatility. His base case is unambiguous: “I think any dip you get this week is one you want to look at as an opportunity for longs for the remainder of Q4,” he writes, adding that concerns about a cycle top in October are misplaced given “tailwinds into mid-Dec.” The mid-cycle risk marker sits around $99,000, with a longer-term invalidation tied to the 360-day moving average near $97,900. “Unless we lose $99k on a weekly close, nothing here looks mid-term bearish to me,” Patel states. Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Go To Zero, Hedge Fund CEO Warns On the daily chart, the market carved a higher low above roughly $107,000 after the $112,000 rejection, keeping the short-term structure constructive. Patel’s upside trigger is precise: “If we do now push higher off this low through the rest of this week to close back above the August open and trendline resistance up near $115.7k, I think it is very unlikely you see $107k–$108k retested in October.” Conversely, he stresses the downside waypoint in a volatility burst: “I think the lowest we see this week is the 200dMA at $104.6k on a major flush of the lows.” The tactical map he sketches gives bulls and bears something to do, sometimes within the same session. On the long side, he favors fading a stop-hunt under last week’s low or into the September open, “with invalidation on a close below the 360-day moving average, currently at $97.9k, below which we have not closed since March 2023.” If the market squeezes first, he outlines a switch-hitter approach: a sharper rally into the quarterly close that “takes out the $114k high into Oct 1st,” followed by a fade on bearish divergence aiming “for at least $110k, if not $108.5k into the weekend,” where he’s prepared to flip long again. Related Reading: Bitcoin Retail Demand Retreats: 30D Change Falls To Lowest Level Since July Macro complicates an otherwise orderly technical picture. Patel expects the dollar to overextend before rolling over, a sequence that would support risk later in Q4: last week’s post-FOMC dollar bid is “short-lived,” with DXY “99 as the highest I am expecting,” and a larger move toward 93 in Q4 if momentum breaks down beneath the September open. On equities, he anticipates “a little choppier” October than crypto but still frames dips as opportunities into year-end. Positioning and derivatives context backstop the directional view. Patel highlights snapshots across Velo and CoinGlass, three-month annualized basis, and Bitcoin versus altcoin open interest, then overlays expected one-week and one-month liquidation clusters to illustrate where forced flow could accelerate either path. The through-line remains that this week’s volatility is likely the prelude, not the postscript, to Q4. “The opportunity for those lows to be cleaned up should be over the next 5–7 days,” he notes. “If we run last week’s low and then reclaim on the lower timeframes, that could be the October low forming early.” In sum, Bitcoin’s near-term riddle is less about trend decay than the choreography of a shakeout. Above ~$112,000, buyers can press quickly toward the ~$115,700 pivot; beyond that, the all-time-highs narrative returns to center stage. Sweep the lows first and hold the $104,600–$107,000 shelf, and the market may be laying its October floor. Only a weekly close below $99,000 would meaningfully dent the Q4 bull case Patel maps out for readers this week. “You should not get bear-holed,” he writes. “As such, any dip between now and the weekend is where I am expecting the formation of an October low. At press time, BTC traded at $113,248. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.comBitcoin enters the final day of the quarter in a tight coil of technicals and macro catalysts, with traders fixated on a handful of levels that will likely set the tone for October. Ostium Research’s week-ahead outlook frames the setup as a fading “window of weakness” into a potential Q4 tailwind, but only if the market navigates an event-heavy calendar without losing critical supports. As author Nik Patel puts it, “weekly momentum is still supportive of higher prices and I believe we are now emerging from the window of weakness I had marked out from Friday 20th Sept.” Key Bitcoin Levels Signal Explosive October Spot price action remains defined by last week’s rejection at the August open near $112,000 and a swift slide into the low-$108,000s before a rebound into Sunday’s close. On the weekly timeframe, momentum still tilts higher, but Patel warns that quarter-end, the October turn, and a dense run of data can stretch volatility. His base case is unambiguous: “I think any dip you get this week is one you want to look at as an opportunity for longs for the remainder of Q4,” he writes, adding that concerns about a cycle top in October are misplaced given “tailwinds into mid-Dec.” The mid-cycle risk marker sits around $99,000, with a longer-term invalidation tied to the 360-day moving average near $97,900. “Unless we lose $99k on a weekly close, nothing here looks mid-term bearish to me,” Patel states. Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Go To Zero, Hedge Fund CEO Warns On the daily chart, the market carved a higher low above roughly $107,000 after the $112,000 rejection, keeping the short-term structure constructive. Patel’s upside trigger is precise: “If we do now push higher off this low through the rest of this week to close back above the August open and trendline resistance up near $115.7k, I think it is very unlikely you see $107k–$108k retested in October.” Conversely, he stresses the downside waypoint in a volatility burst: “I think the lowest we see this week is the 200dMA at $104.6k on a major flush of the lows.” The tactical map he sketches gives bulls and bears something to do, sometimes within the same session. On the long side, he favors fading a stop-hunt under last week’s low or into the September open, “with invalidation on a close below the 360-day moving average, currently at $97.9k, below which we have not closed since March 2023.” If the market squeezes first, he outlines a switch-hitter approach: a sharper rally into the quarterly close that “takes out the $114k high into Oct 1st,” followed by a fade on bearish divergence aiming “for at least $110k, if not $108.5k into the weekend,” where he’s prepared to flip long again. Related Reading: Bitcoin Retail Demand Retreats: 30D Change Falls To Lowest Level Since July Macro complicates an otherwise orderly technical picture. Patel expects the dollar to overextend before rolling over, a sequence that would support risk later in Q4: last week’s post-FOMC dollar bid is “short-lived,” with DXY “99 as the highest I am expecting,” and a larger move toward 93 in Q4 if momentum breaks down beneath the September open. On equities, he anticipates “a little choppier” October than crypto but still frames dips as opportunities into year-end. Positioning and derivatives context backstop the directional view. Patel highlights snapshots across Velo and CoinGlass, three-month annualized basis, and Bitcoin versus altcoin open interest, then overlays expected one-week and one-month liquidation clusters to illustrate where forced flow could accelerate either path. The through-line remains that this week’s volatility is likely the prelude, not the postscript, to Q4. “The opportunity for those lows to be cleaned up should be over the next 5–7 days,” he notes. “If we run last week’s low and then reclaim on the lower timeframes, that could be the October low forming early.” In sum, Bitcoin’s near-term riddle is less about trend decay than the choreography of a shakeout. Above ~$112,000, buyers can press quickly toward the ~$115,700 pivot; beyond that, the all-time-highs narrative returns to center stage. Sweep the lows first and hold the $104,600–$107,000 shelf, and the market may be laying its October floor. Only a weekly close below $99,000 would meaningfully dent the Q4 bull case Patel maps out for readers this week. “You should not get bear-holed,” he writes. “As such, any dip between now and the weekend is where I am expecting the formation of an October low. At press time, BTC traded at $113,248. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com

Will October Crown Bitcoin Or Break It? Key Levels In Play

โดย: NewsBTC
2025/10/01 03:00
CROWN
CROWN$0,0185--%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,02421-4,19%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00232--%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,27305-1,75%
NEAR
NEAR$2,555-1,95%

Bitcoin enters the final day of the quarter in a tight coil of technicals and macro catalysts, with traders fixated on a handful of levels that will likely set the tone for October. Ostium Research’s week-ahead outlook frames the setup as a fading “window of weakness” into a potential Q4 tailwind, but only if the market navigates an event-heavy calendar without losing critical supports. As author Nik Patel puts it, “weekly momentum is still supportive of higher prices and I believe we are now emerging from the window of weakness I had marked out from Friday 20th Sept.”

Key Bitcoin Levels Signal Explosive October

Spot price action remains defined by last week’s rejection at the August open near $112,000 and a swift slide into the low-$108,000s before a rebound into Sunday’s close. On the weekly timeframe, momentum still tilts higher, but Patel warns that quarter-end, the October turn, and a dense run of data can stretch volatility.

His base case is unambiguous: “I think any dip you get this week is one you want to look at as an opportunity for longs for the remainder of Q4,” he writes, adding that concerns about a cycle top in October are misplaced given “tailwinds into mid-Dec.” The mid-cycle risk marker sits around $99,000, with a longer-term invalidation tied to the 360-day moving average near $97,900. “Unless we lose $99k on a weekly close, nothing here looks mid-term bearish to me,” Patel states.

On the daily chart, the market carved a higher low above roughly $107,000 after the $112,000 rejection, keeping the short-term structure constructive. Patel’s upside trigger is precise: “If we do now push higher off this low through the rest of this week to close back above the August open and trendline resistance up near $115.7k, I think it is very unlikely you see $107k–$108k retested in October.” Conversely, he stresses the downside waypoint in a volatility burst: “I think the lowest we see this week is the 200dMA at $104.6k on a major flush of the lows.”

Bitcoin price analysis

The tactical map he sketches gives bulls and bears something to do, sometimes within the same session. On the long side, he favors fading a stop-hunt under last week’s low or into the September open, “with invalidation on a close below the 360-day moving average, currently at $97.9k, below which we have not closed since March 2023.”

If the market squeezes first, he outlines a switch-hitter approach: a sharper rally into the quarterly close that “takes out the $114k high into Oct 1st,” followed by a fade on bearish divergence aiming “for at least $110k, if not $108.5k into the weekend,” where he’s prepared to flip long again.

Macro complicates an otherwise orderly technical picture. Patel expects the dollar to overextend before rolling over, a sequence that would support risk later in Q4: last week’s post-FOMC dollar bid is “short-lived,” with DXY “99 as the highest I am expecting,” and a larger move toward 93 in Q4 if momentum breaks down beneath the September open. On equities, he anticipates “a little choppier” October than crypto but still frames dips as opportunities into year-end.

DXY analysis

Positioning and derivatives context backstop the directional view. Patel highlights snapshots across Velo and CoinGlass, three-month annualized basis, and Bitcoin versus altcoin open interest, then overlays expected one-week and one-month liquidation clusters to illustrate where forced flow could accelerate either path. The through-line remains that this week’s volatility is likely the prelude, not the postscript, to Q4. “The opportunity for those lows to be cleaned up should be over the next 5–7 days,” he notes. “If we run last week’s low and then reclaim on the lower timeframes, that could be the October low forming early.”

In sum, Bitcoin’s near-term riddle is less about trend decay than the choreography of a shakeout. Above ~$112,000, buyers can press quickly toward the ~$115,700 pivot; beyond that, the all-time-highs narrative returns to center stage. Sweep the lows first and hold the $104,600–$107,000 shelf, and the market may be laying its October floor. Only a weekly close below $99,000 would meaningfully dent the Q4 bull case Patel maps out for readers this week. “You should not get bear-holed,” he writes. “As such, any dip between now and the weekend is where I am expecting the formation of an October low.

At press time, BTC traded at $113,248.

Bitcoin price
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun launched Mayhem Mode, with a new AI agent capable of buying and selling directly on the platform, for early-stage tokens in the first 24 hours after launch.
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003987-7,23%
FUNToken
FUN$0,002129-2,91%
Mode Network
MODE$0,0012012+0,10%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 03:15
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0,06267+2,43%
Solayer
LAYER$0,2281-1,08%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001525-2,05%
แชร์
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Block Inc. is het bedrijf van Jack Dorsey, ooit de oprichter van Twitter. Hij richt zich met Block Inc. en Square, het bedrijf daaronder, volledig op het integreren van Bitcoin betalingen voor online diensten of producten. De technologie is gelanceerd en rekent tot en met 2027 geen transactiekosten. Daarnaast worden de Bitcoin betalingen ook direct verwerkt, zonder dat je hoeft te wachten op het verwerken van een nieuw block op de blockchain. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord 4 miljoen verkopers kunnen Bitcoin ontvangen De man met misschien wel de meest gewilde naam op X deelde het nieuws gistermiddag. Square heeft Bitcoin betalingen gelanceerd waardoor er plots 4 miljoen verkopers toegang krijgen tot deze technologie. Zij kunnen kiezen of ze Bitcoin betalingen willen ontvangen. Daarbij hebben ze ook de keuze of de consument met Bitcoin of fiat betaalt. our sellers can now receive btc to btc, btc to fiat, fiat to btc, or fiat to fiat. https://t.co/NnLsd3fgEb — jack (@jack) November 10, 2025 Voor volledige adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen is er een groot probleem: de snelheid van de Bitcoin blockchain zorgt voor vertragingen van soms wel een uur. Square lost dit op doordat de betalingen niet echt in Bitcoin gedaan worden. De verkopers krijgen de Bitcoin in een Square wallet en van daaruit kunnen ze het uit laten betalen naar een eigen wallet. Pas zodra ze dat doen, wordt er daadwerkelijk een Bitcoin transactie uitgevoerd. Hierdoor krijgen verkopers dus altijd direct het juiste saldo te zien en hoeven ze niet te wachten op hun geld. Het feit dat betalingen direct op de saldo’s van verkopers staan, en hierover geen transactiekosten betaald worden, kan bijdragen aan de snelle adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen via Square. Hierdoor kunnen ook kleinere bedrijven meer met Bitcoin gaan werken, terwijl dat nu vooral weggelegd is voor grote bedrijven als Strategy. Nog geen gebruik van Layer-2 netwerk Het idee van Square is vergelijkbaar met dat van een Layer-2 netwerk, maar kent wel een nadeel. Bij een Bitcoin Layer-2 blijf je wel eigenaar van de Bitcoin zelf. Het lijkt erop dat bij Square de Bitcoin in één grote wallet van Square komt en zij de Bitcoin beheren, totdat een verkoper deze zelf weer uitkeert naar zijn of haar wallet. Vanuit de crypto community komt er dan ook op de post van Dorsey op X de nodige kritiek. Zij zouden juist implementatie van Layer-2 technologie willen zien om directe betalingen met Bitcoin te kunnen doen. Bij een Layer-2 netwerk worden Bitcoin transacties off-chain uitgevoerd. Deze worden gebundeld om vervolgens wel op de originele Bitcoin blockchain te noteren. Bij het idee van Square worden alleen de betalingen van klanten en uiteindelijk de uitbetalingen van verkopers naar hun eigen wallet geregistreerd. Welk Layer-2 netwerk wint de strijd? Het Bitcoin Lightning netwerk is al jaren het meest besproken Layer-2 netwerk voor Bitcoin, maar er is een kaper op de kust. Bitcoin Hyper is een nieuw project dat met een eigen Layer-2 chain komt, maar veel meer ontwikkelt dan het originele Bitcoin Lightning. Zo komen de ontwikkelaars van Bitcoin Hyper met een eigen bridge en implementeren ze de Solana Virtual Machine. Het gehele netwerk krijgt zo de functies die we gewend zijn van blockchains als Ethereum en Solana. Dit houdt in dat er ook smart contracts ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast komt het project ook met een eigen token: $HYPER. Deze token wordt via een presale aangeboden aan traders die vroegtijdig in willen stappen bij het project. Inmiddels hebben traders al bijna $ 27 miljoen geïnvesteerd in het project. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,01701-8,98%
4
4$0,05403-7,56%
niggaliquid
NL$0,0001941-12,92%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/11/13 02:32

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Free Poker Bankroll? CoinPoker Announces Black Friday Promotion

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101.546,45
$101.546,45$101.546,45

-0,67%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.413,08
$3.413,08$3.413,08

-0,44%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153,63
$153,63$153,63

-1,33%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3616
$2,3616$2,3616

-0,27%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,11277
$0,11277$0,11277

+5,38%