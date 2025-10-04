แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Why Tapzi is the Best Crypto To Buy Today as the Weekend Kicks Off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market thrives on narratives. Some crypto tokens capture attention through hype and memes. There are others that grab focus through solid fundamentals, while a few manage to strike a balance that positions them for long-term dominance. In today’s market cycle, three names are dominating the conversation as the best crypto to buy this weekend: BullZilla (BZIL), Cardano (ADA), and Tapzi (TAPZI). Each has its own unique appeal and draws investors. BullZilla draws in speculators with meme-driven excitement, and Cardano continues to build momentum with network upgrades. However, Tapzi has quickly emerged as one of the new best crypto to buy for 2025, thanks to its GameFi-first model and presale traction. But what is the biggest question for crypto investors – Which token will last? Meme cycles come and go, but sustainable utility and adoption usually decide who survives when the hype fades. That’s why the Tapzi vs. BullZilla rivalry, set against the backdrop of Cardano’s upgrades, has become such a key talking point. This isn’t just another round of presale buzz. It’s a battle of hype vs. substance, with the potential to define which altcoins dominate the rest of the year. Let’s break down what makes each project tick green, where the risks lie, and why Tapzi’s utility-driven model may be the strongest story of them all. Tapzi (TAPZI): The GameFi Challenger Breaking the Mold Tapzi isn’t another luck-based GameFi token. The team behind it saw the failures of earlier models — inflationary rewards, complex onboarding, bot farming, and hype without substance. To fix these problems, Tapzi was designed as a skill-to-earn platform. That means players stake tokens in head-to-head battles across simple, familiar games like Chess, Tic Tac Toe, or Rock-Paper-Scissors, and winners take home the rewards. Instead of depending on random outcomes, Tapzi rewards… The post Why Tapzi is the Best Crypto To Buy Today as the Weekend Kicks Off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market thrives on narratives. Some crypto tokens capture attention through hype and memes. There are others that grab focus through solid fundamentals, while a few manage to strike a balance that positions them for long-term dominance. In today’s market cycle, three names are dominating the conversation as the best crypto to buy this weekend: BullZilla (BZIL), Cardano (ADA), and Tapzi (TAPZI). Each has its own unique appeal and draws investors. BullZilla draws in speculators with meme-driven excitement, and Cardano continues to build momentum with network upgrades. However, Tapzi has quickly emerged as one of the new best crypto to buy for 2025, thanks to its GameFi-first model and presale traction. But what is the biggest question for crypto investors – Which token will last? Meme cycles come and go, but sustainable utility and adoption usually decide who survives when the hype fades. That’s why the Tapzi vs. BullZilla rivalry, set against the backdrop of Cardano’s upgrades, has become such a key talking point. This isn’t just another round of presale buzz. It’s a battle of hype vs. substance, with the potential to define which altcoins dominate the rest of the year. Let’s break down what makes each project tick green, where the risks lie, and why Tapzi’s utility-driven model may be the strongest story of them all. Tapzi (TAPZI): The GameFi Challenger Breaking the Mold Tapzi isn’t another luck-based GameFi token. The team behind it saw the failures of earlier models — inflationary rewards, complex onboarding, bot farming, and hype without substance. To fix these problems, Tapzi was designed as a skill-to-earn platform. That means players stake tokens in head-to-head battles across simple, familiar games like Chess, Tic Tac Toe, or Rock-Paper-Scissors, and winners take home the rewards. Instead of depending on random outcomes, Tapzi rewards…

Why Tapzi is the Best Crypto To Buy Today as the Weekend Kicks Off

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 01:55
WHY
WHY$0.00000002859+25.06%
COM
COM$0.00572-3.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.51-1.30%
MEMES
MEMES$0.000018-2.43%
StrikeBit AI
STRIKE$0.00882-5.97%
Crypto News

The crypto market thrives on narratives. Some crypto tokens capture attention through hype and memes. There are others that grab focus through solid fundamentals, while a few manage to strike a balance that positions them for long-term dominance.

In today’s market cycle, three names are dominating the conversation as the best crypto to buy this weekend: BullZilla (BZIL), Cardano (ADA), and Tapzi (TAPZI). Each has its own unique appeal and draws investors. BullZilla draws in speculators with meme-driven excitement, and Cardano continues to build momentum with network upgrades.

However, Tapzi has quickly emerged as one of the new best crypto to buy for 2025, thanks to its GameFi-first model and presale traction.

But what is the biggest question for crypto investors – Which token will last? Meme cycles come and go, but sustainable utility and adoption usually decide who survives when the hype fades. That’s why the Tapzi vs. BullZilla rivalry, set against the backdrop of Cardano’s upgrades, has become such a key talking point.

This isn’t just another round of presale buzz. It’s a battle of hype vs. substance, with the potential to define which altcoins dominate the rest of the year.

Let’s break down what makes each project tick green, where the risks lie, and why Tapzi’s utility-driven model may be the strongest story of them all.

Tapzi (TAPZI): The GameFi Challenger Breaking the Mold

Tapzi isn’t another luck-based GameFi token. The team behind it saw the failures of earlier models — inflationary rewards, complex onboarding, bot farming, and hype without substance. To fix these problems, Tapzi was designed as a skill-to-earn platform. That means players stake tokens in head-to-head battles across simple, familiar games like Chess, Tic Tac Toe, or Rock-Paper-Scissors, and winners take home the rewards. Instead of depending on random outcomes, Tapzi rewards merit.

Presale Momentum and Price Action

The presale is where Tapzi is already proving its strength. At its current presale price of $0.0035, Tapzi has already sold over 58.7 million tokens. The next stage price is set at $0.0045, and the listing price is $0.01. That means early buyers could already be looking at near-3x upside just from presale-to-exchange flips. With structured vesting in place, Tapzi (TAPZI) also avoids the dump-and-crash patterns seen in many meme projects.

Why Tapzi May Be the Best Crypto to Buy Now

What makes Tapzi different is its utility-driven token demand. Gameplay creates natural token usage, while fair onboarding and anti-bot systems prevent exploitation. Combine that with exchange listing potential and the GameFi narrative that’s heating up again, and Tapzi has all the ingredients for 1000x-style growth. It’s no surprise that investors are starting to rotate out of meme hype and into Tapzi’s more sustainable framework.

BullZilla (BZIL): Meme Hype, Big Roars, Bigger Risks

If Tapzi is about fundamentals, BullZilla (BZIL) is about hype cycles. Designed as a pure presale meme token, BullZilla thrives on staged rollouts, price escalations, and burn mechanics. Its 24 presale chapters, Roarblood Burns, and 70% APY HODL Furnace staking have created a frenzy, with investors rushing in to catch early gains before the next price jump.

How BullZilla Works

BullZilla’s model is all about urgency. Prices rise either every 48 hours or after $100K is raised, which forces investors to act quickly or risk buying at higher prices. This strategy has created waves of fear of missing out (FOMO), driving significant presale inflows.

Risks Beneath the Roar

While BullZilla is undeniably popular, its reliance on hype raises concerns. Token demand isn’t tied to actual product use — it’s tied to speculative community energy. Once momentum slows, late-stage buyers could be left holding expensive tokens without organic demand to back them up.

Meme Appeal vs. Long-Term Value

There’s no denying that BullZilla offers quick-turn profit potential for speculators. But meme-driven models often face hype fatigue, where investors grow tired of endless cycles of burns, unlocks, and staged marketing pushes. That’s why many investors are now looking for alternatives like Tapzi, which balance presale upside with real-world utility.

Cardano (ADA): The Smart Contract Giant Eyes $1

While Tapzi and BullZilla battle it out in presale land, Cardano (ADA) continues to make headlines as one of the most resilient large-cap altcoins. Currently trading around $0.95, ADA has been showing signs of renewed momentum, thanks to network upgrades, DeFi growth, and institutional interest.

Why ADA Matters in This Story

Cardano’s rally serves as the macro backdrop for newer coins like Tapzi. When large-cap altcoins like ADA gain traction, they create waves of capital rotation into mid-cap and presale projects. Tapzi, which is being mentioned alongside Cardano in several crypto news outlets, is already benefiting from this trend.

The $1 Breakout Question

Technical charts show ADA sitting just below a key resistance at $0.95–$1. A breakout above that level could send ADA toward $1.20–$1.50 in the coming weeks. For investors, that’s solid mid-term growth potential. But compared to Tapzi’s presale-to-listing upside of 3x+ before exchanges, ADA looks more like a safe bet than a moonshot.

Tapzi vs. BullZilla — Head-to-Head Comparison

Presale Price & Entry Point

Tapzi (TAPZI) currently trades at a presale price of around $0.0035, offering investors an early-stage entry with significant upside potential. BullZilla (BZIL), on the other hand, features a staged presale with rising prices, creating urgency but also exposing late entrants to higher entry costs. Tapzi’s flat presale pricing allows for predictable positioning, while BullZilla’s price escalations aim to reward early adopters.

Tokenomics & Supply Dynamics

Tapzi implements a fixed supply with vesting schedules designed to curb immediate dumps and maintain healthy token velocity. BullZilla relies on its mutation mechanism, where prices rise every 48 hours or after $100K is raised, coupled with Roar Burn mechanics to create artificial scarcity. While both aim to manage supply and demand, Tapzi’s approach is more predictable and tied to product adoption rather than purely hype cycles.

Utility & Use Case

Tapzi stands out with skill-to-earn GameFi mechanics, allowing users to stake tokens in competitive gameplay and earn rewards based on skill. This direct utility encourages sustainable engagement and organic token demand. BullZilla, by contrast, is largely meme-driven, with demand fueled by community hype, narrative marketing, and staking mechanics rather than inherent user activity.

Speculative Pressure & Risk Profile

BullZilla experiences high speculative pressure due to its hype-driven presale design. Tapzi’s demand is moderate and product-focused, linked to gameplay adoption rather than narrative cycles. Investors seeking structured exposure with a path to utility-driven growth may find Tapzi less volatile and more aligned with long-term value creation.

Attraction & Momentum

While BullZilla thrives on viral media attention and short-term ROI potential, Tapzi benefits from growing presale coverage and early adoption metrics. Tapzi’s alignment with the GameFi trend and predictable presale structure positions it as a compelling alternative for investors who want both early-stage upside and real utility.

Final Words: Why Tapzi (TAPZI) Stands Strongest in 2025 – Best Crypto To Buy Today

As the dust settles, the divide between Tapzi (TAPZI) and BullZilla (BZIL) becomes clearer. BullZilla offers meme-driven excitement and short-term ROI potential, but its foundation rests on speculation. Cardano remains a safe, established growth play but offers limited upside compared to smaller tokens. Tapzi, however, stands at the intersection of early-stage opportunity and lasting utility.

With its presale gathering momentum, audits providing investor confidence, and its skill-to-earn GameFi model creating organic token demand, Tapzi looks like one of the best crypto to buy now. Investors rotating from hype to fundamentals are likely to find Tapzi’s story far more compelling — and potentially far more rewarding.

In today’s market, smart strategies often combine blue-chip exposure (like Cardano), meme speculation (like BullZilla), and utility-driven moonshots (like Tapzi). But if you had to pick just one rising star with 1000x potential, the fundamentals suggest Tapzi (TAPZI) is the one to watch.

Join Tapzi’s official $500,000 giveaway. The platform is rewarding early adopters with a massive prize pool. Participate here: https://tapzi.io/giveaway-500

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bullzillas-meme-hype-to-adas-upgrades-why-tapzi-is-the-best-crypto-to-buy-today-as-the-weekend-kicks-off/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun launched Mayhem Mode, with a new AI agent capable of buying and selling directly on the platform, for early-stage tokens in the first 24 hours after launch.
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003987-7.23%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002129-2.91%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0012012+0.10%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 03:15
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06267+2.43%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2281-1.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001525-2.05%
แชร์
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Block Inc. is het bedrijf van Jack Dorsey, ooit de oprichter van Twitter. Hij richt zich met Block Inc. en Square, het bedrijf daaronder, volledig op het integreren van Bitcoin betalingen voor online diensten of producten. De technologie is gelanceerd en rekent tot en met 2027 geen transactiekosten. Daarnaast worden de Bitcoin betalingen ook direct verwerkt, zonder dat je hoeft te wachten op het verwerken van een nieuw block op de blockchain. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord 4 miljoen verkopers kunnen Bitcoin ontvangen De man met misschien wel de meest gewilde naam op X deelde het nieuws gistermiddag. Square heeft Bitcoin betalingen gelanceerd waardoor er plots 4 miljoen verkopers toegang krijgen tot deze technologie. Zij kunnen kiezen of ze Bitcoin betalingen willen ontvangen. Daarbij hebben ze ook de keuze of de consument met Bitcoin of fiat betaalt. our sellers can now receive btc to btc, btc to fiat, fiat to btc, or fiat to fiat. https://t.co/NnLsd3fgEb — jack (@jack) November 10, 2025 Voor volledige adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen is er een groot probleem: de snelheid van de Bitcoin blockchain zorgt voor vertragingen van soms wel een uur. Square lost dit op doordat de betalingen niet echt in Bitcoin gedaan worden. De verkopers krijgen de Bitcoin in een Square wallet en van daaruit kunnen ze het uit laten betalen naar een eigen wallet. Pas zodra ze dat doen, wordt er daadwerkelijk een Bitcoin transactie uitgevoerd. Hierdoor krijgen verkopers dus altijd direct het juiste saldo te zien en hoeven ze niet te wachten op hun geld. Het feit dat betalingen direct op de saldo’s van verkopers staan, en hierover geen transactiekosten betaald worden, kan bijdragen aan de snelle adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen via Square. Hierdoor kunnen ook kleinere bedrijven meer met Bitcoin gaan werken, terwijl dat nu vooral weggelegd is voor grote bedrijven als Strategy. Nog geen gebruik van Layer-2 netwerk Het idee van Square is vergelijkbaar met dat van een Layer-2 netwerk, maar kent wel een nadeel. Bij een Bitcoin Layer-2 blijf je wel eigenaar van de Bitcoin zelf. Het lijkt erop dat bij Square de Bitcoin in één grote wallet van Square komt en zij de Bitcoin beheren, totdat een verkoper deze zelf weer uitkeert naar zijn of haar wallet. Vanuit de crypto community komt er dan ook op de post van Dorsey op X de nodige kritiek. Zij zouden juist implementatie van Layer-2 technologie willen zien om directe betalingen met Bitcoin te kunnen doen. Bij een Layer-2 netwerk worden Bitcoin transacties off-chain uitgevoerd. Deze worden gebundeld om vervolgens wel op de originele Bitcoin blockchain te noteren. Bij het idee van Square worden alleen de betalingen van klanten en uiteindelijk de uitbetalingen van verkopers naar hun eigen wallet geregistreerd. Welk Layer-2 netwerk wint de strijd? Het Bitcoin Lightning netwerk is al jaren het meest besproken Layer-2 netwerk voor Bitcoin, maar er is een kaper op de kust. Bitcoin Hyper is een nieuw project dat met een eigen Layer-2 chain komt, maar veel meer ontwikkelt dan het originele Bitcoin Lightning. Zo komen de ontwikkelaars van Bitcoin Hyper met een eigen bridge en implementeren ze de Solana Virtual Machine. Het gehele netwerk krijgt zo de functies die we gewend zijn van blockchains als Ethereum en Solana. Dit houdt in dat er ook smart contracts ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast komt het project ook met een eigen token: $HYPER. Deze token wordt via een presale aangeboden aan traders die vroegtijdig in willen stappen bij het project. Inmiddels hebben traders al bijna $ 27 miljoen geïnvesteerd in het project. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01701-8.98%
4
4$0.05403-7.56%
niggaliquid
NL$0.0001941-12.92%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/11/13 02:32

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Free Poker Bankroll? CoinPoker Announces Black Friday Promotion

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,544.49
$101,544.49$101,544.49

-0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,413.10
$3,413.10$3,413.10

-0.44%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.73
$153.73$153.73

-1.27%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3624
$2.3624$2.3624

-0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11275
$0.11275$0.11275

+5.36%