Why I’m Still Holding My NFT Even Though Its Value Dropped

I think a lot of people are asking the same question. Remember a few years back when everyone and their grandmother was talking about buying a Bored Ape or a CryptoPunk? It felt like the future, right? I remember seeing friends who'd never even invested in stocks suddenly dropping thousands on digital art. I was right there with them, trying to figure out what was what. My own little experiment started with a piece I absolutely loved, a simple digital drawing I was sure would be my ticket to the moon. I bought it, and for a while, I checked its price every single day. I was so convinced I had found the next big thing. Now, things are different. The hype has definitely cooled down. It feels like the air has been let out of the balloon. So, is NFT dead? I don't think so, but the way we're thinking about them is changing. The wild speculation and "get rich quick" schemes have faded, and that's not a bad thing. For me, I've started to see NFTs as more than just a quick flip. They're becoming a tool, a way to prove ownership of digital assets in a whole new world. I've been exploring how they can be used for things like concert tickets, digital fashion, or even proving you attended a virtual event. It's less about the crazy prices and more about the underlying technology and what it can enable. The story of my little digital drawing is a perfect example. Its value didn't skyrocket, and I'm not a millionaire from it. But I still have it, and it represents a moment in time for me, a piece of a bigger story about how I'm learning to navigate this space. I think the real value of NFTs is in their utility, not just their price tag. The conversation has shifted from "How much is this worth?" to "What can I do with this?" and that's a much more sustainable and interesting path forward. It's less of a frenzy and more of a quiet, steady evolution.