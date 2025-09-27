แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post why digital assets are taking over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The global economy is at an inflection point. Traditional models built on centralized banking, paper-based settlement, and slow-moving institutions are giving way to digital-first systems. From payments to capital markets, the transition is accelerating, powered by blockchain, tokenization, and the rapid growth of digital assets. In recent months, this shift has only become clearer. Central banks are trialing digital currencies, corporations are experimenting with blockchain-based supply chains, and investors are allocating to crypto at unprecedented levels. This transformation mirrors earlier technological revolutions. Just as the internet displaced old communication models and cloud computing replaced on-premises infrastructure, digital assets are set to redefine how value is stored and transferred. The “old economy” isn’t disappearing overnight, but its dominance is waning. Younger generations, emerging markets, and institutional innovators are pulling finance into the digital realm. For investors, this moment represents not only a change in infrastructure but also an opportunity to identify projects that will thrive in a tokenized world. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly gaining visibility as a presale phenomenon aligned with this new digital era. The decline of traditional models Signs of the old system’s limits are everywhere. Settlement times for cross-border payments remain slow, often taking days to clear. Bank transfer fees eat into remittances that are lifelines for emerging economies. Centralized intermediaries control flows of capital and information, making transparency scarce. Meanwhile, younger consumers increasingly demand instant, 24/7 financial access through apps and platforms, expectations that legacy institutions often fail to meet. Global debt levels also weigh heavily on the old order. With governments running deficits and central banks debasing currencies, trust in traditional fiat systems is eroding. Investors are looking for hedges not just against inflation but against systemic inefficiency. Digital assets, whether in the form of Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins, offer transparency, speed, and a… The post why digital assets are taking over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The global economy is at an inflection point. Traditional models built on centralized banking, paper-based settlement, and slow-moving institutions are giving way to digital-first systems. From payments to capital markets, the transition is accelerating, powered by blockchain, tokenization, and the rapid growth of digital assets. In recent months, this shift has only become clearer. Central banks are trialing digital currencies, corporations are experimenting with blockchain-based supply chains, and investors are allocating to crypto at unprecedented levels. This transformation mirrors earlier technological revolutions. Just as the internet displaced old communication models and cloud computing replaced on-premises infrastructure, digital assets are set to redefine how value is stored and transferred. The “old economy” isn’t disappearing overnight, but its dominance is waning. Younger generations, emerging markets, and institutional innovators are pulling finance into the digital realm. For investors, this moment represents not only a change in infrastructure but also an opportunity to identify projects that will thrive in a tokenized world. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly gaining visibility as a presale phenomenon aligned with this new digital era. The decline of traditional models Signs of the old system’s limits are everywhere. Settlement times for cross-border payments remain slow, often taking days to clear. Bank transfer fees eat into remittances that are lifelines for emerging economies. Centralized intermediaries control flows of capital and information, making transparency scarce. Meanwhile, younger consumers increasingly demand instant, 24/7 financial access through apps and platforms, expectations that legacy institutions often fail to meet. Global debt levels also weigh heavily on the old order. With governments running deficits and central banks debasing currencies, trust in traditional fiat systems is eroding. Investors are looking for hedges not just against inflation but against systemic inefficiency. Digital assets, whether in the form of Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins, offer transparency, speed, and a…

why digital assets are taking over

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:00
WHY
WHY$0.00000002859+25.06%
COM
COM$0.005735-2.89%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09541+0.16%
Threshold
T$0.01232-1.04%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007137+0.77%

The global economy is at an inflection point. Traditional models built on centralized banking, paper-based settlement, and slow-moving institutions are giving way to digital-first systems. From payments to capital markets, the transition is accelerating, powered by blockchain, tokenization, and the rapid growth of digital assets. In recent months, this shift has only become clearer. Central banks are trialing digital currencies, corporations are experimenting with blockchain-based supply chains, and investors are allocating to crypto at unprecedented levels.

This transformation mirrors earlier technological revolutions. Just as the internet displaced old communication models and cloud computing replaced on-premises infrastructure, digital assets are set to redefine how value is stored and transferred. The “old economy” isn’t disappearing overnight, but its dominance is waning. Younger generations, emerging markets, and institutional innovators are pulling finance into the digital realm. For investors, this moment represents not only a change in infrastructure but also an opportunity to identify projects that will thrive in a tokenized world. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly gaining visibility as a presale phenomenon aligned with this new digital era.

The decline of traditional models

Signs of the old system’s limits are everywhere. Settlement times for cross-border payments remain slow, often taking days to clear. Bank transfer fees eat into remittances that are lifelines for emerging economies. Centralized intermediaries control flows of capital and information, making transparency scarce. Meanwhile, younger consumers increasingly demand instant, 24/7 financial access through apps and platforms, expectations that legacy institutions often fail to meet.

Global debt levels also weigh heavily on the old order. With governments running deficits and central banks debasing currencies, trust in traditional fiat systems is eroding. Investors are looking for hedges not just against inflation but against systemic inefficiency. Digital assets, whether in the form of Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins, offer transparency, speed, and a global reach the legacy model cannot replicate.

Tokenization takes center stage

One of the clearest trends reshaping markets is tokenization. Real-world assets ranging from government bonds to fine art are now being represented as digital tokens on blockchains. Major asset managers in the U.S. and Europe have already piloted tokenized funds, and trading platforms are racing to accommodate these products. Analysts predict that by 2030, trillions of dollars in real-world assets could be tokenized, dwarfing today’s crypto market.

For altcoins, this shift creates new demand drivers. Protocols that can integrate tokenized assets or facilitate stablecoin flows may become critical infrastructure. The result is an expanding opportunity set where capital flows no longer depend solely on speculative trading but also on structural integration with the global financial system.

Where MAGACOIN FINANCE fits in

As narratives about the decline of the old economy grow louder, crypto projects are increasingly cast as gateways to the digital future. Within this transformation, MAGACOIN FINANCE is carving a niche as both a meme-driven phenomenon and a potential wealth engine. The presale’s explosive rise past $14 million underscores not just short-term traction but the possibility of a generational wealth story in the making. The PATRIOT50X bonus code has amplified participation in recent days, showing how urgency tactics are driving deeper engagement. Investors on X and Telegram are discussing MAGA not merely as a speculative bet but as an emblem of the shift away from traditional systems into digitally native assets. While not every project achieves lasting relevance, MAGACOIN FINANCE’s blend of cultural momentum and rapid adoption suggests it could be part of the small handful that define what “new economy wealth” means in the coming cycle.

The acceleration of digital-first adoption

Beyond tokenization, the digital shift is visible in everyday finance. In Asia, super-apps have integrated digital wallets and stablecoin payments into mainstream services. In Europe, MiCA regulation is laying a framework for institutional-grade crypto products. In the U.S., spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have opened the door for pension funds and RIAs to allocate to crypto at scale. Each of these developments chips away at the relevance of legacy financial structures.

At the same time, central banks are exploring CBDCs, with China’s digital yuan leading the charge. These experiments not only challenge the supremacy of the dollar system but also legitimize digital money in the eyes of billions of consumers. For private stablecoins and altcoins, this creates tailwinds. The more digital rails people use, the more opportunities there are for new tokens to capture liquidity.

Investors adapt their playbooks

The migration from the old economy to the new isn’t just a technological story; it’s an investment story. Institutional allocators who once ignored crypto are now building digital asset strategies. Family offices are pairing Bitcoin exposure with baskets of altcoins. Retail investors are blending stablecoin holdings with presale bets, aiming to balance safety and upside.

In this playbook, MAGACOIN FINANCE is increasingly seen as a high-upside complement. While majors like Bitcoin and Ethereum serve as anchors, speculative projects with clean launches and strong narratives offer the possibility of outsized returns. In cycles past, investors who balanced both ends of the risk spectrum often outperformed those who focused solely on one.

Risks to the transition

No revolution is without risks. Regulatory uncertainty remains a constant threat, with governments wary of losing control over capital flows. Technical vulnerabilities in blockchain systems could undermine confidence if exploited. Macro shocks, from geopolitical tensions to recessions, could reduce risk appetite and slow adoption. Investors must weigh these factors carefully, recognizing that volatility is the price of entry into exponential growth markets.

Yet the direction of travel seems clear. Just as the internet survived the dot-com bust and reshaped the economy, digital assets appear poised to weather volatility and emerge as the new foundation of finance. The old system may persist in parallel, but its dominance is waning with every new CBDC trial, tokenized bond issuance, and presale success story.

Conclusion

The “old economy” is not dying in silence, it is being actively replaced by digital systems that offer speed, transparency, and global reach. From tokenized assets to CBDCs, the future of finance is on-chain. For investors, this transition means opportunity across the spectrum: secure anchors in Bitcoin and Ethereum, credible altcoins like Solana and XRP, and breakout presales such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, which blend cultural momentum with audited legitimacy.

As the world goes digital, those who adapt early stand to benefit most. Balancing exposure between established leaders and emerging contenders may prove the most effective way to thrive in this new era. The old economy may linger, but its best days are behind it, the future is digital, and it is already here.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:
Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/the-end-of-the-old-economy-why-digital-assets-are-taking-over/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun launched Mayhem Mode, with a new AI agent capable of buying and selling directly on the platform, for early-stage tokens in the first 24 hours after launch.
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003987-7.23%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002129-2.91%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0012012+0.10%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 03:15
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06267+2.43%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2281-1.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001525-2.05%
แชร์
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Block Inc. is het bedrijf van Jack Dorsey, ooit de oprichter van Twitter. Hij richt zich met Block Inc. en Square, het bedrijf daaronder, volledig op het integreren van Bitcoin betalingen voor online diensten of producten. De technologie is gelanceerd en rekent tot en met 2027 geen transactiekosten. Daarnaast worden de Bitcoin betalingen ook direct verwerkt, zonder dat je hoeft te wachten op het verwerken van een nieuw block op de blockchain. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord 4 miljoen verkopers kunnen Bitcoin ontvangen De man met misschien wel de meest gewilde naam op X deelde het nieuws gistermiddag. Square heeft Bitcoin betalingen gelanceerd waardoor er plots 4 miljoen verkopers toegang krijgen tot deze technologie. Zij kunnen kiezen of ze Bitcoin betalingen willen ontvangen. Daarbij hebben ze ook de keuze of de consument met Bitcoin of fiat betaalt. our sellers can now receive btc to btc, btc to fiat, fiat to btc, or fiat to fiat. https://t.co/NnLsd3fgEb — jack (@jack) November 10, 2025 Voor volledige adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen is er een groot probleem: de snelheid van de Bitcoin blockchain zorgt voor vertragingen van soms wel een uur. Square lost dit op doordat de betalingen niet echt in Bitcoin gedaan worden. De verkopers krijgen de Bitcoin in een Square wallet en van daaruit kunnen ze het uit laten betalen naar een eigen wallet. Pas zodra ze dat doen, wordt er daadwerkelijk een Bitcoin transactie uitgevoerd. Hierdoor krijgen verkopers dus altijd direct het juiste saldo te zien en hoeven ze niet te wachten op hun geld. Het feit dat betalingen direct op de saldo’s van verkopers staan, en hierover geen transactiekosten betaald worden, kan bijdragen aan de snelle adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen via Square. Hierdoor kunnen ook kleinere bedrijven meer met Bitcoin gaan werken, terwijl dat nu vooral weggelegd is voor grote bedrijven als Strategy. Nog geen gebruik van Layer-2 netwerk Het idee van Square is vergelijkbaar met dat van een Layer-2 netwerk, maar kent wel een nadeel. Bij een Bitcoin Layer-2 blijf je wel eigenaar van de Bitcoin zelf. Het lijkt erop dat bij Square de Bitcoin in één grote wallet van Square komt en zij de Bitcoin beheren, totdat een verkoper deze zelf weer uitkeert naar zijn of haar wallet. Vanuit de crypto community komt er dan ook op de post van Dorsey op X de nodige kritiek. Zij zouden juist implementatie van Layer-2 technologie willen zien om directe betalingen met Bitcoin te kunnen doen. Bij een Layer-2 netwerk worden Bitcoin transacties off-chain uitgevoerd. Deze worden gebundeld om vervolgens wel op de originele Bitcoin blockchain te noteren. Bij het idee van Square worden alleen de betalingen van klanten en uiteindelijk de uitbetalingen van verkopers naar hun eigen wallet geregistreerd. Welk Layer-2 netwerk wint de strijd? Het Bitcoin Lightning netwerk is al jaren het meest besproken Layer-2 netwerk voor Bitcoin, maar er is een kaper op de kust. Bitcoin Hyper is een nieuw project dat met een eigen Layer-2 chain komt, maar veel meer ontwikkelt dan het originele Bitcoin Lightning. Zo komen de ontwikkelaars van Bitcoin Hyper met een eigen bridge en implementeren ze de Solana Virtual Machine. Het gehele netwerk krijgt zo de functies die we gewend zijn van blockchains als Ethereum en Solana. Dit houdt in dat er ook smart contracts ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast komt het project ook met een eigen token: $HYPER. Deze token wordt via een presale aangeboden aan traders die vroegtijdig in willen stappen bij het project. Inmiddels hebben traders al bijna $ 27 miljoen geïnvesteerd in het project. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01701-8.98%
4
4$0.05403-7.56%
niggaliquid
NL$0.0001941-12.92%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/11/13 02:32

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Free Poker Bankroll? CoinPoker Announces Black Friday Promotion

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,616.61
$101,616.61$101,616.61

-0.61%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,416.97
$3,416.97$3,416.97

-0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.86
$153.86$153.86

-1.18%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3622
$2.3622$2.3622

-0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11280
$0.11280$0.11280

+5.41%