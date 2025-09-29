Who Won ‘Big Brother’ Season 27? Finale Recap And America’s Favorite Player Reveal

Morgan Pope, Ashley Hollis, Julie Chen Moonves and Vince Panaro. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CBS

The Big Brother Season 27 finale aired on Sunday, Sept. 28. After more than two months of isolation from the outside world, 24/7 surveillance and weekly evictions, one lucky contestant was crowned the winner. Read on for a recap of the finale, including who won, America’s Favorite Houseguest and how the jury voted.

Julie Chen Moonves returned to host the finale episode, which saw three houseguests — Morgan Pope, Vincent Panaro and Ashley Hollis — compete head to head for the Big Brother title. However, only one could take home the massive $750,000 cash prize.

During the final three-part Head of Household (HOH) competition, Ashley dropped first and had to compete in the second challenge for a chance at winning the final HOH. Vince was eliminated next, leaving Morgan to advance directly to the third part of the competition.

Big Brother alum Frankie Grande hosted the second part of the final HOH competition, where Vince and Ashley competed head-to-head for a spot in Round 3. Ashley emerged victorious, securing her place against Morgan in the third part during finale night. Ashley beat Morgan in the final HOH and evicted her, setting up her own victory against Vince.

It was then up to the jury to determine the winner’s fate. The Season 27 jury consisted of Rachel Reilly, Clifton “Will” Williams, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Keanu Soto, Ava Pearl and Morgan Pope. The show also revealed that the BB masterminds were actually returning alums Jessie Godderz, Frankie Grande and Eric Stein.

Who Won Big Brother Season 27?

Ashley Hollis. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CBS

Ashley Hollis became the winner of Big Brother Season 27 and the $750,000 grand prize after the 25-year-old secured a 6-to-1 jury vote. Vince Panaro finished as runner-up, taking home $75,000. Here’s a breakdown of how each jury member voted.

Rachel : Ashley

: Ashley Will : Ashley

: Ashley Kelley : Ashley

: Ashley Lauren : Ashley

: Ashley Keanu : Ashley

: Ashley Ava : Ashley

: Ashley Morgan: Vince

“To me, a Big Brother winner is someone who turns their enemies into allies, not their allies into enemies,” Hollis said in her plea to the jury, contrasting herself to Vinny. After the finale, Hollis told Entertainment Weekly that she was confident she was going to win after going up against him.

“Oh, I knew I was gonna beat Vinny because I knew I was gonna hit with my speech and my questions, and I knew he was gonna get nervous. But I’m more in shock about winning the final HOH,” she explained. “When I won the final HOH and I beat Morgan, the competition beast, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I might win this game!’ That was why I was so in shock. I got all four questions right in a row and then I was in shock when Julie stopped the game and was like, ‘It’s over. Ashley won!’ I was like, ‘What?’”

What Does Ashley Plan To Do With Her Big Brother Prize Money?

Ashley Hollis. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CBS

Hollis, an attorney, told EW that while she doesn’t have plans to spend most of the money, she intends to give a portion to her parents.

“I’m going to live within my means, how I’ve been living this whole time,” she said. “I want to take my whole family on a trip. I’ll definitely give a good chunk of my money to my parents, just because they’ve given everything to me my entire life.”

She continued, “They’ve supported all of my dreams, all my ambitions, whether it was competitive dance when I was younger, going to modeling and casting calls and acting and all the things. So I really want to pay them back for everything that they’ve done for me. And then the rest I’m just gonna save and maybe buy a house in a few years and do all the adult grown-up things. I mean, I’m 25, so I’m still really young. But yeah, I’d love to make a really good investment and I’m thinking in a home.”

Who Won America’s Favorite On Big Brother Season 28?

Keanu Soto and Julie Chen Moonves. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CBS

During the finale, Moonves announced America’s Favorite Player, a title determined by fan votes cast in the days leading up to the episode. Any contestant from the season was eligible, including those eliminated earlier in the competition.

Keanu Soto won America’s Favorite Houseguest, taking home the $50,000 prize. According to Moonves, he captured more than 65% of the votes. Rachel and Will were also popular with viewers.

“That was very nice, very validating, for lack of a better term,” Soto said about his win in a recent interview with Parade. “Coming in here, I said, ‘Winning doesn’t mean anything if I have to change who I am as a person to do it.’ Obviously, I didn’t win, but I definitely feel like I did, being validated by so many people voting for me, and just who I am as a person, man, that felt really, really good.”

