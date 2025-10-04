แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Discover how Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) pays you for proving facts. Learn how to earn in its whitelist phase through its truth-based auction system.Discover how Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) pays you for proving facts. Learn how to earn in its whitelist phase through its truth-based auction system.

Whitelist Opening Soon: How Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Rewards What You Know on Blockchain

โดย: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 03:00
SOON
SOON$2.1826-2.86%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.000010667+1.15%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.01071+0.65%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01292-1.14%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02793-3.25%
zkp

Today, information spreads faster than people can trust it. Anyone can post claims online, but proving them is much harder. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) coin is here to change that. This upcoming project introduces a blockchain system where facts can be tested and rewarded.

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) coin is built on a clear concept: if you hold knowledge, you can prove it and get paid. As whitelist access gets closer, the ZKP presale auction is preparing for its first wave of users. Early participants will help create a reputation network powered by verified knowledge, making investing in crypto both engaging and rewarding.

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Explained Simply

For newcomers, the big question is: what is Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP)? While the phrase comes from cryptography, here it names a new blockchain project. Its aim is simple: build a fair system where knowledge can be tested, confirmed, and rewarded.

Most online platforms depend on algorithms or central powers to judge credibility. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) offers another approach. Anyone can put forward a claim like “this fact is true” or “this detail is correct” and stake tokens on it. The claim then moves into a public check, where others can confirm or contest it. If it stands strong, the one who posted it earns rewards. If it fails, their staked tokens are lost.

This ensures truth has value, while falsehoods cost users. Instead of chasing likes or clicks, participants gain rewards through accuracy itself.

The Knowledge Auction: How Roles Bring Proof to Life

To make the system interactive, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) uses a process called a knowledge auction. This includes three roles: Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers.

A Prover is the person making a claim and backing it with tokens. Verifiers then step in to review the claim, either supporting or rejecting it based on evidence. If they agree the claim is true, they confirm it. Challengers, on the other hand, dispute claims they believe are false, backing up their challenge with proof.

The outcome is decided by the network. If the Prover is right, both they and the correct Verifiers earn tokens. If the Prover is wrong, their stake is cut, and successful Challengers gain rewards.

What sets this apart is its reputation system. Each user builds credibility over time. Accurate proofs raise trust, while repeated errors lower it. This creates a transparent record of reliability, which anyone can see. For those investing in crypto, this reputation feature makes the project even more appealing.

Why Early Whitelist Entry Gives You the Edge

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) whitelist is not yet open, but it will be live soon. In blockchain projects, whitelist access means securing an early spot before the public. With ZKP, this moment carries extra weight. It is the start of building a community that will decide how knowledge is verified.

Early users will be the first to try the auction system, take part as Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers, and start growing their on-chain reputation. Because trust is built over time, starting early helps you gain credibility faster.

ZKP

Joining the whitelist early is more than a way to access tokens. It is a chance to shape how truth is valued in a decentralized setup. For newcomers, it is also a simple path to learn how blockchain credibility works. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) makes it easy: prove what you know, check what others claim, and challenge what you doubt. The process is clear, rewarding, and beginner-friendly.

Final Thoughts

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is creating a blockchain where knowledge itself turns into a digital asset. By rewarding accuracy and punishing false claims, it builds a system that is fair and transparent. For those new to blockchain, this is a way to enter the space not just through speculation, but by contributing to verified truth.

With whitelist access arriving soon, this is the time to understand how ZKP works and prepare to join. In a world flooded with unchecked claims, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) offers a direct answer: truth should always be rewarded. For anyone investing in crypto, this is a rare chance to be part of something that pays for proving what you know.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun launched Mayhem Mode, with a new AI agent capable of buying and selling directly on the platform, for early-stage tokens in the first 24 hours after launch.
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003987-7.23%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002129-2.91%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0012012+0.10%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 03:15
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06267+2.43%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2281-1.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001525-2.05%
แชร์
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Block Inc. is het bedrijf van Jack Dorsey, ooit de oprichter van Twitter. Hij richt zich met Block Inc. en Square, het bedrijf daaronder, volledig op het integreren van Bitcoin betalingen voor online diensten of producten. De technologie is gelanceerd en rekent tot en met 2027 geen transactiekosten. Daarnaast worden de Bitcoin betalingen ook direct verwerkt, zonder dat je hoeft te wachten op het verwerken van een nieuw block op de blockchain. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord 4 miljoen verkopers kunnen Bitcoin ontvangen De man met misschien wel de meest gewilde naam op X deelde het nieuws gistermiddag. Square heeft Bitcoin betalingen gelanceerd waardoor er plots 4 miljoen verkopers toegang krijgen tot deze technologie. Zij kunnen kiezen of ze Bitcoin betalingen willen ontvangen. Daarbij hebben ze ook de keuze of de consument met Bitcoin of fiat betaalt. our sellers can now receive btc to btc, btc to fiat, fiat to btc, or fiat to fiat. https://t.co/NnLsd3fgEb — jack (@jack) November 10, 2025 Voor volledige adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen is er een groot probleem: de snelheid van de Bitcoin blockchain zorgt voor vertragingen van soms wel een uur. Square lost dit op doordat de betalingen niet echt in Bitcoin gedaan worden. De verkopers krijgen de Bitcoin in een Square wallet en van daaruit kunnen ze het uit laten betalen naar een eigen wallet. Pas zodra ze dat doen, wordt er daadwerkelijk een Bitcoin transactie uitgevoerd. Hierdoor krijgen verkopers dus altijd direct het juiste saldo te zien en hoeven ze niet te wachten op hun geld. Het feit dat betalingen direct op de saldo’s van verkopers staan, en hierover geen transactiekosten betaald worden, kan bijdragen aan de snelle adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen via Square. Hierdoor kunnen ook kleinere bedrijven meer met Bitcoin gaan werken, terwijl dat nu vooral weggelegd is voor grote bedrijven als Strategy. Nog geen gebruik van Layer-2 netwerk Het idee van Square is vergelijkbaar met dat van een Layer-2 netwerk, maar kent wel een nadeel. Bij een Bitcoin Layer-2 blijf je wel eigenaar van de Bitcoin zelf. Het lijkt erop dat bij Square de Bitcoin in één grote wallet van Square komt en zij de Bitcoin beheren, totdat een verkoper deze zelf weer uitkeert naar zijn of haar wallet. Vanuit de crypto community komt er dan ook op de post van Dorsey op X de nodige kritiek. Zij zouden juist implementatie van Layer-2 technologie willen zien om directe betalingen met Bitcoin te kunnen doen. Bij een Layer-2 netwerk worden Bitcoin transacties off-chain uitgevoerd. Deze worden gebundeld om vervolgens wel op de originele Bitcoin blockchain te noteren. Bij het idee van Square worden alleen de betalingen van klanten en uiteindelijk de uitbetalingen van verkopers naar hun eigen wallet geregistreerd. Welk Layer-2 netwerk wint de strijd? Het Bitcoin Lightning netwerk is al jaren het meest besproken Layer-2 netwerk voor Bitcoin, maar er is een kaper op de kust. Bitcoin Hyper is een nieuw project dat met een eigen Layer-2 chain komt, maar veel meer ontwikkelt dan het originele Bitcoin Lightning. Zo komen de ontwikkelaars van Bitcoin Hyper met een eigen bridge en implementeren ze de Solana Virtual Machine. Het gehele netwerk krijgt zo de functies die we gewend zijn van blockchains als Ethereum en Solana. Dit houdt in dat er ook smart contracts ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast komt het project ook met een eigen token: $HYPER. Deze token wordt via een presale aangeboden aan traders die vroegtijdig in willen stappen bij het project. Inmiddels hebben traders al bijna $ 27 miljoen geïnvesteerd in het project. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01701-8.98%
4
4$0.05403-7.56%
niggaliquid
NL$0.0001941-12.92%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/11/13 02:32

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Free Poker Bankroll? CoinPoker Announces Black Friday Promotion

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,610.26
$101,610.26$101,610.26

-0.61%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,418.96
$3,418.96$3,418.96

-0.26%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.96
$153.96$153.96

-1.12%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3622
$2.3622$2.3622

-0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11274
$0.11274$0.11274

+5.35%