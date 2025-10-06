แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Which Crypto Asset Do Analysts Expect To Rally Over 15x This Quarter?

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 17:16
Crypto News

Cardano is currently trading at $0.8573, with investors and analysts keeping a close eye on ADA as it hovers above its 50-day moving average.

The next Grayscale Cardano ETF decision, which is projected to be announced by year-end October 2025, might act as a short-term catalyst, potentially raising the price to over $1.02 when all key resistance levels are overcome, and falling below 0.84 may push ADA to $0.75.

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is gaining momentum as a PayFi-focused altcoin with strong adoption, real-world utility, and verified security, positioning it as a top contender for a potential 15x rally this quarter.

Cardano is currently priced at $0.8573. Analysts and investors are also closely monitoring ADA because it trades above its 50-day moving average. As Grayscale has yet to announce its Cardano ETF ruling by the end of October 2025, Cardano may experience some price action and possibly increase to $1.02 when key resistance is cleared.

Falling below $0.84, however, may push ADA toward $0.75. At Token2049, founder Charles Hoskinson emphasized Cardano’s growing institutional appeal, highlighting its inclusion in a U.S. strategic reserve and its attraction to major investors and governments.

While Cardano shows moderate growth potential, other crypto assets are catching the attention of analysts for their upside potential this quarter. One such asset is Remittix (RTX), a PayFi-focused token showing strong adoption, community engagement, and institutional interest.

Remittix: Analysts’ Top Pick for a 15x Rally

Remittix has quickly emerged as a trending altcoin with a real-world payments focus. It has raised more than $27 million, sold over 675 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1130. Investors are drawn to RTX for its verified security, practical utility, and active development.

Why Remittix Is Analysts’ Top Pick

  • Real-World Utility: Remittix stands out for turning crypto into usable money by letting people send digital assets directly into bank accounts worldwide.
  • Institutional Confidence: Verified #1 on CertiK, Remittix has earned attention from analysts and investors for its security and transparent structure.
  • Strong Growth Record: With over $27 million raised and 675 million tokens sold, Remittix shows steady adoption before even launching on major exchanges.
  • 15x Potential: Experts point to its working PayFi wallet, active development, and global demand as key reasons it could surge more than 15x this quarter.

Conclusion: Remittix Is Poised for the Biggest Rally

Although Cardano remains an important player in the crypto market with ETF developments and institutional backing, analysts now expect Remittix to be the crypto asset most likely to achieve a 15x rally this quarter.

With strong technical foundations, real-world PayFi applications, and growing community and institutional support, Remittix offers both utility and upside potential that outpaces ADA in the current market.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

