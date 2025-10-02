Where To Celebrate The Album Release In Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The countdown is on for the release of Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album Life of a Showgirl on October 3rd and Swifties are everywhere are donning orange and prepping for the hotly anticipated drop. Listening parties are popping up across the country and AMC Theatres is hosting a weekend long extravganza with an exclusive viewing of “The Fate of Ophelia” music video, never before seen footage from the music video shoot, and insights from Swift herself.

This new body of work follows 2024’s The Tortured Poet’s Department, which debuted with a gargantuan 2.61 Million Units—a number bested only by Adele’s 25 in 2015—and the wildly successful mammoth odyssey that was the Eras Tour.

With this album’s visuals honoring the dramatic, towering plumed headdress and sequined costumes of showgirl culture, Las Vegas is naturally leaning into the festivities with its own themed offerings. Here’s where you can embrace the spirit of the showgirl and celebrate the new album.

Experience the Life of a Showgirl above Las Vegas

The STRAT’s Life of a Showgirl Cocktail The STRAT

The STRAT will be toasting the new album with the aptly named Life of a Showgirl cocktail. Bombay Dry Gin anchors this specialty drink, along with a dollop of apple butter, sprinkles of baking spices, lemon and maple leaf, and a light dusting of sparkling red glitter. Sip on this $18 showstopper inside the Tower at 108 Drinks, perched above Las Vegas Boulevard.

Try the Showgirl Martini

The Showgirl Martini courtesy of Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca. Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

Head southeast of the Las Vegas Strip to Henderson for another sparkly sip. Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca , a Tuscan-inspired restaurant at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino , puts its own spin on the traditional lemon drop with a shimmery orange Showgirl Martini. This Swiftiefied classic comes in at $18 and is available during happy hour, dinner, and brunch. Go online or call (702) 617-7191 to make a reservation.

Sip on a Tay-tini

The Tay-tini courtesy of Easy’s Cocktail Lounge. Easy’s Cocktail Lounge

Easy’s Cocktail Lounge is going all out to commemorate the album release. The shadowy lounge, tucked away in the Proper Eats Food Hall at ARIA Resort & Casino , is starting off the night with tunes from 70s retro band Stone Fox, fronted by homegrown sensation Rockie Brown. Expect a slew of covers from the pop star’s extensive catalog and a handful of Swift-centric cocktails.

Raise a glass to Life of a Showgirl with a Tay-tini ($22), a peach-tinged cosmopolitan made at the request of the singer during a visit to the speakeasy that has become a staple on the drinks menu. In this reimagining, lemon replaces lime juice, and peach schnapps provides a hint of light orange instead of the classic cranberry juice-infused pink. Edible flowers provide a whimsical finish.

Another playful addition to the cocktail menu is the super cute 3 Lil Bears ($22), equal parts Belvedere Vodka and Solerno chilled by three bear-shaped cubes of cranberry, cantaloupe, and honeydew juice. And there will be no bad blood between you and your squad after a round of the Kiss & Make-Up. This drink is a mélange of Grey Goose peach, rosemary St-Germain, strawberry purée, lime and lemon juice, and watermelon Red Bull, served with watermelon bears, lime, and prosecco. At $88, the Kiss & Make-Up is designed to be shared among a foursome of friends.

The festivities start at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3. Reservations are strongly recommended .

Slip into Showgirl Glam

Channel your inner showgirl with FANTASY: The Strip’s Sexiest Tease at the Luxor Hotel & Casino. Bryan Steffy