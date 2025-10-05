When Is Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ Coming To Streaming?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in “The Smashing Machine.” A24

The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as MMA and UFC legend Mark Kerr, is new in theaters. How soon will it be available to watch at home?

Directed by Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems), The Smashing Machine was released in theaters on Friday. The film follows Kerr’s life and career from 1997 to 2000, when mixed martial arts and the UFC were on the cusp of gaining worldwide popularity.

The Smashing Machine also stars Emily Blunt as Kerr’s girlfriend, Dawn Staples, and MMA great Ryan Bader as UFC legend Mark Coleman. MMA icon Bas Rutten also stars as himself in The Smashing Machine, as he trains Kerr as he begins to mount a comeback following a battle with an addiction to opioids.

Right now, the only way you can see The Smashing Machine is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes.

When The Smashing Machine comes to the home entertainment marketplace, it will first be available on digital streaming via premium video on demand. The Smashing Machine is an A24 film, which typically has a month window between the time the studio releases its films in theaters and the time they arrive on PVOD.

For example, A24’s Death of a Unicorn, starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, arrived on PVOD on April 29, just over a month after its theatrical release on March 28. In addition, Bring Her Back, starring Sally Hawkins, arrived on PVOD on July 1, just over a month after its May 30 theatrical release.

More recently, A24’s Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, arrived on PVOD on Aug. 12, about three and a half weeks after the film’s debut in theaters on July 18.

Should The Smashing Machine follow the same release pattern, then viewers can expect the film to arrive on PVOD sometime around Tuesday, Nov. 4, since new films on PVOD typically arrive on Tuesdays.

When The Smashing Machine arrives on PVOD, viewers can expect to be available for purchase or rental on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Typically, new films on PVOD cost anywhere from $19.99 to $29.99 to purchase and $14.99 to $24.99 to rent for 48 hours.

Disclaimer: The trailer below includes swearing.

Which Streaming Service Will Get ‘The Smashing Machine’ First?

Since A24 has a Pay 1 window deal with HBO Max, The Smashing Machine will be making its streaming video on demand debut on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service.

Typically, it takes about four months from the time A24’s films open in theaters to the day they arrive on streaming on HBO Max. For example, Death of a Unicorn arrived on HBO Max on July 25, a little under four months after it opened in theaters on March 28.

More recently, Bring Her Back arrived on SVOD on Oct. 3, just over four months after the film’s theatrical debut on May 30.

Should The Smashing Machine follow the same release pattern, viewers can expect the film to arrive on HBO Max somewhere between Jan. 30, 2026, and Feb. 6, 2026, since new films tend to arrive on the streaming platform on Fridays.

Rated R, The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is new in theaters.

