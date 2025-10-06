When Is Dog-Led Horror Movie ‘Good Boy’ Coming To Streaming?

Indy in “Good Boy.” Independent Film Company/Shudder

Good Boy, a horror thriller that tells the film’s story from a dog’s point of view, is now in theaters. How soon will it be available to watch at home?

Good Boy opened in theaters on Friday after premiering at the 2025 SXSW Film and TV Festival in March. The logline for the film reads, “A loyal dog moves to a rural family home with his owner, Todd (Shane Jensen), only to discover supernatural forces lurking in the shadows. As dark entities threaten his human companion, the brave pup must fight to protect the one he loves most.”

The film is directed by Ben Leonberg and co-written by Leonberg and Alex Cannon. Good Boy stars Leonberg’s dog, Indy, who is a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever.

Right now, the only way you can see Good Boy is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes.

When Good Boy arrives in the home entertainment marketplace, the first place it will be available will be on digital streaming via premium video on demand.

Good Boy is a co-production of the Independent Film Company and the online streaming service Shudder. Using two previous Independent Film Company-Shudder releases for examples, it generally takes about a month to six weeks before the companies’ co-productions arrive on PVOD after they open in theaters.

As such, the 2024 horror thriller Azrael arrived on PVOD on Oct. 25, 2024, just shy of a month after it opened in theaters on Sept. 24, 2024. More recently, the shark thriller Dangerous Animals landed on PVOD on July 22, about six weeks after it opened in theaters on June 6.

If Good Boy follows the same release pattern as Azrael and Dangerous Animals, then viewers will likely get a chance to purchase or rent the film on PVOD anytime between Oct. 31 and Nov. 14.

Which Streaming Service Will Get ‘Good Boy’ First?

According to When to Stream, Good Boy — since it is an Independent Film Company co-production with its Shudder — already has a Shudder streaming premiere date set for Friday, Nov. 21.

While When to Stream is typically accurate with its streaming reports, the streaming tracker did not note if the release of Good Boy on Shudder was announced or confirmed, so the date is subject to change.

Currently,a subscription to Shudder costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year. New subscribers to the platform can get a free, seven-day trial.

Rated PG-13, Good Boy is now in theaters.

