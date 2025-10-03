The post What To Know About Trump’s Potential $10 Billion Farmer Bailout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump is considering a massive aid program for U.S. farmers, according to multiple outlets, floating the potentially tariff-funded idea as the agriculture industry navigates low commodity prices and high operating costs amid Trump’s trade war. More details on the bailout will be revealed by the Trump administration Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The aid package could provide $10 billion or more for U.S. farmers, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited unnamed people familiar with the discussions who said money could start being distributed in the coming months. Trump does not have enough money in the Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Credit Corporation fund ($4 billion) to fully fund the bailout, Politico reported, adding Trump officials are evaluating how money made from tariffs could supplement farmer payments. Official details about the bailout are scarce, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that information regarding “substantial support” for farmers would be released Tuesday. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday his administration will provide “some of that tariff money” to farmers, “who are, for a little while, going to be hurt until the tariffs kick into their benefit.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What To Watch For Congress will likely need to vote to authorize the use of tariff funds for the bailout, according to Politico, which noted such a vote would trigger a battle between Democrats and Republicans after the two parties failed to secure a funding bill that could have stopped the government from shutting down Wednesday. Tangent Texts seen on Bessent’s phone during a United Nations session last week appeared to show… The post What To Know About Trump’s Potential $10 Billion Farmer Bailout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump is considering a massive aid program for U.S. farmers, according to multiple outlets, floating the potentially tariff-funded idea as the agriculture industry navigates low commodity prices and high operating costs amid Trump’s trade war. More details on the bailout will be revealed by the Trump administration Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The aid package could provide $10 billion or more for U.S. farmers, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited unnamed people familiar with the discussions who said money could start being distributed in the coming months. Trump does not have enough money in the Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Credit Corporation fund ($4 billion) to fully fund the bailout, Politico reported, adding Trump officials are evaluating how money made from tariffs could supplement farmer payments. Official details about the bailout are scarce, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that information regarding “substantial support” for farmers would be released Tuesday. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday his administration will provide “some of that tariff money” to farmers, “who are, for a little while, going to be hurt until the tariffs kick into their benefit.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What To Watch For Congress will likely need to vote to authorize the use of tariff funds for the bailout, according to Politico, which noted such a vote would trigger a battle between Democrats and Republicans after the two parties failed to secure a funding bill that could have stopped the government from shutting down Wednesday. Tangent Texts seen on Bessent’s phone during a United Nations session last week appeared to show…