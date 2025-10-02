What Time Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Air Tonight On NBC? How To Watch Season 14

CHICAGO FIRE — “Kicking Down Doors” Episode 1401 — Pictured: (l-r) Anthony Ferraris as Tony Ferraris, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Randy Flagler as Harold Capp — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images) Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images

Chicago Fire’s summer hiatus is over, and new episodes of NBC’s hit firefighter drama are returning tonight. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Season 14, including the start time, how to watch and what to expect from the action-packed premiere.

Season 14 continues after the Season 13 finale, where Firehouse 51’s new leader, Dom Pascal, was cleared of attempted murder charges related to his wife’s death, thanks to Severide’s help. Severide and Stella are now expecting a baby of their own after considering adoption.

Veteran firefighters Mouch and Christopher Herrmann grappled with major career decisions, with Herrmann declining the lieutenant position so Mouch could take it. The finale also revealed that two crew members would be leaving. Sam Carver is departing for Denver to focus on his sobriety, while Darren Ritter is also saying farewell, and viewers will see Ritter’s final appearances in the upcoming season.

Most of the Season 13 cast of Chicago Fire are returning for Season 14, including Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, Dermot Mulroney, David Eigenberg and more. Daniel Kyri, who plays Darren Ritter, will have a limited role in Season 14. The actor wrote on Instagram that he “can’t wait” for fans to see what’s next for his character in his final episodes.

Firehouse 51 will also see the arrival of firefighter Sal Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente). Larracuente told NBC Insider that his character’s father was a police officer, which shaped Sal’s upbringing in ways fans will “find out throughout the season.”

The logline for Season 14 premiere, titled “Kick Down Doors,” reads: “A new face at Firehouse 51 causes tension, while rising chaos in the city brings new challenges to the team; Herrmann stalls on plans of relinquishing his office to Mouch.”

What Time Does Chicago Fire Season 14 Premiere On NBC?

Chicago Fire Season 14 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. New episodes will also be available the next day on Peacock.

As for the other One Chicago shows, Chicago Med starts at 8 p.m., while Chicago Med concludes the night at 10 p.m.

How To Watch Chicago Fire Season 14 On Cable

Chicago Fire airs on NBC and is available on NBC.com with a cable provider login.

Cord-cutters can watch Season 14 of Chicago Fire on several live TV streaming services that carry NBC, including Hulu+ Live TV , DirecTV Stream , YouTube TV , fuboTV , and Sling TV . All platforms currently have promotions or free trials available.

How To Watch Chicago Fire Season 14 On Streaming

New episodes of Chicago Fire will be streaming on Peacock the next day (on Thursdays). To watch Season 14 and previous seasons, you’ll need to sign up for a Peacock subscription.

Plans start at $7.99 with ads for the most basic package. The Premium Monthly plan is $10.99 per month, while the Premium Plus plan is $16.99 per month. The site is promoting a deal on its annual membership, where you can get 12 months for the price of 10.

The streaming platform is also offering a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. To sign up, simply visit the Peacock registration page, enter your information and create an account. After your free trial ends, you’ll be charged based on your selected plan. Keep in mind that Peacock subscriptions automatically renew monthly unless canceled.

Check out NBC’s One Chicago 2026 teaser below.