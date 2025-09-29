แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post What happens to Bitcoin policy and liquidity if US government shuts down? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin trades into a policy deadline as prediction markets price a U.S. government shutdown. Polymarket contracts showed odds peaking between 72% and 82% for a lapse in funding in 2025, up from roughly 35% earlier in the month, reflecting rapid adjustments in crowd forecasts as negotiations narrowed. US Government shutdown odds (Source: Polymarket) Crypto pricing tracked the shift in macro risk, with Bitcoin price falling from about $112,000 to $108,522 during the run-up, then retracing above $112,000 out of the weekend as liquidity rebalanced across venues. Ethereum slipped toward $3,800 before reclaiming levels near $4,000, and Solana shed more than 5% over the same window. Aggregate crypto market value erased over $170 billion through the week as closing prints reflected de-risking and tight cash management across funds. Funds rotated into dollars, short-tenor treasuries, and stablecoins as managers curtailed duration and mark-to-market risk at quarter’s end. Crypto ETPs and ETFs saw withdrawals as desks neutralized beta and raised dry powder, a pattern that has accompanied prior macro shock windows, including rate-decision weeks and debt-limit standoffs. Policy calendars matter for crypto beta as much as liquidity The path from here turns on two clocks: market liquidity and Washington scheduling. A shutdown reduces staffing across financial regulators, creates uncertainty around filing and review timelines, and cuts the cadence of macro data releases that anchor front-end rate expectations. The resulting information gap can widen bid-ask spreads in volatile tokens and slow the reflexive dip-buying that often stabilizes order books after fast drawdowns. SEC and CFTC operations historically downshift during shutdowns to essential work, which may push out effective dates for guidance, slow review of exchange rule filings, and delay routine processing of product changes. In 2025, that list includes reviews tied to market-structure proposals and stablecoin frameworks under the Financial Innovation and Technology for… The post What happens to Bitcoin policy and liquidity if US government shuts down? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin trades into a policy deadline as prediction markets price a U.S. government shutdown. Polymarket contracts showed odds peaking between 72% and 82% for a lapse in funding in 2025, up from roughly 35% earlier in the month, reflecting rapid adjustments in crowd forecasts as negotiations narrowed. US Government shutdown odds (Source: Polymarket) Crypto pricing tracked the shift in macro risk, with Bitcoin price falling from about $112,000 to $108,522 during the run-up, then retracing above $112,000 out of the weekend as liquidity rebalanced across venues. Ethereum slipped toward $3,800 before reclaiming levels near $4,000, and Solana shed more than 5% over the same window. Aggregate crypto market value erased over $170 billion through the week as closing prints reflected de-risking and tight cash management across funds. Funds rotated into dollars, short-tenor treasuries, and stablecoins as managers curtailed duration and mark-to-market risk at quarter’s end. Crypto ETPs and ETFs saw withdrawals as desks neutralized beta and raised dry powder, a pattern that has accompanied prior macro shock windows, including rate-decision weeks and debt-limit standoffs. Policy calendars matter for crypto beta as much as liquidity The path from here turns on two clocks: market liquidity and Washington scheduling. A shutdown reduces staffing across financial regulators, creates uncertainty around filing and review timelines, and cuts the cadence of macro data releases that anchor front-end rate expectations. The resulting information gap can widen bid-ask spreads in volatile tokens and slow the reflexive dip-buying that often stabilizes order books after fast drawdowns. SEC and CFTC operations historically downshift during shutdowns to essential work, which may push out effective dates for guidance, slow review of exchange rule filings, and delay routine processing of product changes. In 2025, that list includes reviews tied to market-structure proposals and stablecoin frameworks under the Financial Innovation and Technology for…

What happens to Bitcoin policy and liquidity if US government shuts down?

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 22:30
COM
COM$0.005736-2.58%
Union
U$0.006226-0.97%
NEAR
NEAR$2.555-1.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-1.40%

Bitcoin trades into a policy deadline as prediction markets price a U.S. government shutdown.

Polymarket contracts showed odds peaking between 72% and 82% for a lapse in funding in 2025, up from roughly 35% earlier in the month, reflecting rapid adjustments in crowd forecasts as negotiations narrowed.

US Government shutdown odds (Source: Polymarket)

Crypto pricing tracked the shift in macro risk, with Bitcoin price falling from about $112,000 to $108,522 during the run-up, then retracing above $112,000 out of the weekend as liquidity rebalanced across venues.

Ethereum slipped toward $3,800 before reclaiming levels near $4,000, and Solana shed more than 5% over the same window. Aggregate crypto market value erased over $170 billion through the week as closing prints reflected de-risking and tight cash management across funds.

Funds rotated into dollars, short-tenor treasuries, and stablecoins as managers curtailed duration and mark-to-market risk at quarter’s end.

Crypto ETPs and ETFs saw withdrawals as desks neutralized beta and raised dry powder, a pattern that has accompanied prior macro shock windows, including rate-decision weeks and debt-limit standoffs.

Policy calendars matter for crypto beta as much as liquidity

The path from here turns on two clocks: market liquidity and Washington scheduling. A shutdown reduces staffing across financial regulators, creates uncertainty around filing and review timelines, and cuts the cadence of macro data releases that anchor front-end rate expectations.

The resulting information gap can widen bid-ask spreads in volatile tokens and slow the reflexive dip-buying that often stabilizes order books after fast drawdowns.

SEC and CFTC operations historically downshift during shutdowns to essential work, which may push out effective dates for guidance, slow review of exchange rule filings, and delay routine processing of product changes.

In 2025, that list includes reviews tied to market-structure proposals and stablecoin frameworks under the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, the Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act, and the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act.

Industry groups tracking the docket expect pauses if funding lapses, with hearing dates already sliding from late September toward October in tentative schedules.

A drawn-out administrative freeze would extend uncertainty around new ETF launches and venue upgrades that contribute to the liquidity stack across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and large-cap altcoins.

Price behavior around shutdowns has not matched textbook risk-off patterns in equities, where the S&P 500 has sometimes posted small gains as investors discount catch-up spending once agencies reopen.

Crypto now trades more on the interaction between regulatory timing and funding conditions than on the headline itself. Depending on how fast timelines reset, this difference can compress or extend drawdowns.

Barron’s framed the near-term setup as a contest between cash preference and the argument for Bitcoin as a macro hedge, with some investors waiting on confirmation of further rate cuts and data before re-adding directional exposure.

Tracking the impact on Bitcoin

A practical way to track the next move is to align price levels with scenarios for the duration of a shutdown and the speed at which calendars restart.

Historical macro shock windows have produced 5% to 15% drawdowns in BTC and ETH before stabilization.

Using that range as a guide, downside and recovery paths cluster around how long agencies are offline, whether ETF and rulemaking timetables slip by days or weeks, and how fast stablecoin balances migrate back into spot books as spreads normalize.

Shutdown durationIllustrative BTC path within 5%–15% drawdown historyLiquidity and flows watchpointsPolicy impact
~1 weekPressure toward the lower end of range, then retrace as review queues restartStablecoin balances rotate back to spot, ETF outflows slowSEC and CFTC reviews pause briefly, routine processing resumes within days, hearings slip by days, limited delays for macro data releases
~1 monthMid-range drawdown risk, choppy rebound as filings and hearings re-queuePersistent cash preference, wider spreads in altcoin pairsAgencies operate with essential staff, product filings and exchange rule changes wait, FIT21 and stablecoin bill hearings move to next month, several economic reports delayed which muddies rate guidance
~3 monthsUpper-range stress until policy clarity returns, slower base-buildingETF and ETP redemptions extend, basis trades dominate volumesApprovals and rulemaking freeze for an extended period, ETF launches and venue upgrades paused, enforcement limited to critical matters, multiple data releases missed, congressional calendars reset on return

Policy bottlenecks extend beyond price levels to the pipeline that shapes medium-term liquidity.

Market participants are watching whether FIT21’s market-structure provisions, stablecoin legislation, and developer-safe-harbor proposals drift further on the calendar.

A pause would also affect incremental DeFi and altcoin oversight moves, freezing rulemaking that could otherwise resolve gray areas and reduce risk premia for listed tokens.

The broader macro overlay, including a softening labor market and debate over the next Federal Reserve steps, adds another layer to portfolio construction as desks balance dollar strength against the case for re-risking once data resumes.

For traders calibrating risk, two dashboards frame the next steps.

Prediction markets help quantify the near-term policy path, with odds adjusting intraday as procedural votes appear on the docket.

Liquidity indicators, from ETF flow prints to stablecoin supply changes and basis levels on perpetuals, can confirm whether cash is returning to spot books or staying parked in reserves.

The shutdown decision and the timetable for reactivating hearings and filings will determine how quickly crypto market depth rebuilds after quarter-end.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/what-happens-to-bitcoin-policy-and-liquidity-if-us-government-shuts-down-in-october/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun launched Mayhem Mode, with a new AI agent capable of buying and selling directly on the platform, for early-stage tokens in the first 24 hours after launch.
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004001-6.71%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002125-2.92%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001152-4.97%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 03:15
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000231+1.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003946-0.97%
XRP
XRP$2.3534-2.16%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Block Inc. is het bedrijf van Jack Dorsey, ooit de oprichter van Twitter. Hij richt zich met Block Inc. en Square, het bedrijf daaronder, volledig op het integreren van Bitcoin betalingen voor online diensten of producten. De technologie is gelanceerd en rekent tot en met 2027 geen transactiekosten. Daarnaast worden de Bitcoin betalingen ook direct verwerkt, zonder dat je hoeft te wachten op het verwerken van een nieuw block op de blockchain. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord 4 miljoen verkopers kunnen Bitcoin ontvangen De man met misschien wel de meest gewilde naam op X deelde het nieuws gistermiddag. Square heeft Bitcoin betalingen gelanceerd waardoor er plots 4 miljoen verkopers toegang krijgen tot deze technologie. Zij kunnen kiezen of ze Bitcoin betalingen willen ontvangen. Daarbij hebben ze ook de keuze of de consument met Bitcoin of fiat betaalt. our sellers can now receive btc to btc, btc to fiat, fiat to btc, or fiat to fiat. https://t.co/NnLsd3fgEb — jack (@jack) November 10, 2025 Voor volledige adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen is er een groot probleem: de snelheid van de Bitcoin blockchain zorgt voor vertragingen van soms wel een uur. Square lost dit op doordat de betalingen niet echt in Bitcoin gedaan worden. De verkopers krijgen de Bitcoin in een Square wallet en van daaruit kunnen ze het uit laten betalen naar een eigen wallet. Pas zodra ze dat doen, wordt er daadwerkelijk een Bitcoin transactie uitgevoerd. Hierdoor krijgen verkopers dus altijd direct het juiste saldo te zien en hoeven ze niet te wachten op hun geld. Het feit dat betalingen direct op de saldo’s van verkopers staan, en hierover geen transactiekosten betaald worden, kan bijdragen aan de snelle adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen via Square. Hierdoor kunnen ook kleinere bedrijven meer met Bitcoin gaan werken, terwijl dat nu vooral weggelegd is voor grote bedrijven als Strategy. Nog geen gebruik van Layer-2 netwerk Het idee van Square is vergelijkbaar met dat van een Layer-2 netwerk, maar kent wel een nadeel. Bij een Bitcoin Layer-2 blijf je wel eigenaar van de Bitcoin zelf. Het lijkt erop dat bij Square de Bitcoin in één grote wallet van Square komt en zij de Bitcoin beheren, totdat een verkoper deze zelf weer uitkeert naar zijn of haar wallet. Vanuit de crypto community komt er dan ook op de post van Dorsey op X de nodige kritiek. Zij zouden juist implementatie van Layer-2 technologie willen zien om directe betalingen met Bitcoin te kunnen doen. Bij een Layer-2 netwerk worden Bitcoin transacties off-chain uitgevoerd. Deze worden gebundeld om vervolgens wel op de originele Bitcoin blockchain te noteren. Bij het idee van Square worden alleen de betalingen van klanten en uiteindelijk de uitbetalingen van verkopers naar hun eigen wallet geregistreerd. Welk Layer-2 netwerk wint de strijd? Het Bitcoin Lightning netwerk is al jaren het meest besproken Layer-2 netwerk voor Bitcoin, maar er is een kaper op de kust. Bitcoin Hyper is een nieuw project dat met een eigen Layer-2 chain komt, maar veel meer ontwikkelt dan het originele Bitcoin Lightning. Zo komen de ontwikkelaars van Bitcoin Hyper met een eigen bridge en implementeren ze de Solana Virtual Machine. Het gehele netwerk krijgt zo de functies die we gewend zijn van blockchains als Ethereum en Solana. Dit houdt in dat er ook smart contracts ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast komt het project ook met een eigen token: $HYPER. Deze token wordt via een presale aangeboden aan traders die vroegtijdig in willen stappen bij het project. Inmiddels hebben traders al bijna $ 27 miljoen geïnvesteerd in het project. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01706-8.77%
4
4$0.05401-7.42%
niggaliquid
NL$0.0001935-13.15%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/11/13 02:32

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Free Poker Bankroll? CoinPoker Announces Black Friday Promotion

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,522.16
$101,522.16$101,522.16

-0.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,412.59
$3,412.59$3,412.59

-0.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.71
$153.71$153.71

-1.28%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3514
$2.3514$2.3514

-0.70%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11331
$0.11331$0.11331

+5.88%