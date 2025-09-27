The post Watch $112K and $107K for Big Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin holds near $109K, traders eye $112K resistance and $107K support for decisive breakout. Range-bound action shows BTC consolidating between $109,988 and $108,625, with volume fading on low timeframes. Analysts warn reclaiming $112K sparks uptrend, while breaking $107K risks correction toward $105K–$102K zones. Bitcoin Stuck at $109K: Watch $112K and $107K for Big Moves Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $109,355 with a 24-hour volume of $43.15 billion. The price has slipped 0.24% in the past day and is down 6% over the week. The market is quiet, with traders watching for a clear signal on the next move. Analyst Ted noted that Bitcoin is holding near $109,000, a level that has acted as a pivot in recent days. He said, “I’m not expecting much activity over the weekend. If Bitcoin shows some volatility, $112K and $107K are 2 crucial levels.” Source: Ted/X Key Levels to Watch Ted pointed to $112,000 as the near-term resistance. He added, “A reclaim of the $112,000 level will start an uptrend.” A break above this mark could bring targets at $113,400 and $117,400, with scope to test $124,000 if momentum grows. On the other side, $107,000 stands as the main support. Ted warned, “A dump below $107,000 will start a bigger correction.” Should that level fail, traders may look to $105,800 and then the $103,400–$102,000 zone as the next demand areas. Range-Bound Action on Short Timeframes Altcoin Sherpa described Bitcoin’s short-term action as sideways. He wrote, “$BTC range on low time frames.” His chart shows a range capped by $109,988 on the upside and $108,625 on the downside. Price has bounced between these levels without breaking out. Trading volume has eased compared to earlier, though occasional spikes appear when price tests the boundaries of the range. Bitcoin remains trapped between support at $107,000… The post Watch $112K and $107K for Big Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin holds near $109K, traders eye $112K resistance and $107K support for decisive breakout. Range-bound action shows BTC consolidating between $109,988 and $108,625, with volume fading on low timeframes. Analysts warn reclaiming $112K sparks uptrend, while breaking $107K risks correction toward $105K–$102K zones. Bitcoin Stuck at $109K: Watch $112K and $107K for Big Moves Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $109,355 with a 24-hour volume of $43.15 billion. The price has slipped 0.24% in the past day and is down 6% over the week. The market is quiet, with traders watching for a clear signal on the next move. Analyst Ted noted that Bitcoin is holding near $109,000, a level that has acted as a pivot in recent days. He said, “I’m not expecting much activity over the weekend. If Bitcoin shows some volatility, $112K and $107K are 2 crucial levels.” Source: Ted/X Key Levels to Watch Ted pointed to $112,000 as the near-term resistance. He added, “A reclaim of the $112,000 level will start an uptrend.” A break above this mark could bring targets at $113,400 and $117,400, with scope to test $124,000 if momentum grows. On the other side, $107,000 stands as the main support. Ted warned, “A dump below $107,000 will start a bigger correction.” Should that level fail, traders may look to $105,800 and then the $103,400–$102,000 zone as the next demand areas. Range-Bound Action on Short Timeframes Altcoin Sherpa described Bitcoin’s short-term action as sideways. He wrote, “$BTC range on low time frames.” His chart shows a range capped by $109,988 on the upside and $108,625 on the downside. Price has bounced between these levels without breaking out. Trading volume has eased compared to earlier, though occasional spikes appear when price tests the boundaries of the range. Bitcoin remains trapped between support at $107,000…