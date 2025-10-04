The retail giant’s mobile app will soon allow users to buy, store, and spend digital assets, with Bitcoin and Ethereum set to be the first tokens available.

According to reports, the rollout will begin in the second half of the year through a partnership with Zerohash, a startup specializing in stablecoin and crypto infrastructure.

By embedding trading and custody inside the OnePay app, customers won’t need external exchanges or wallets – they’ll be able to convert BTC or ETH into dollars instantly and apply the balance toward Walmart purchases or card repayments.

READ MORE: Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

The expansion is another step in Walmart’s strategy to turn OnePay into a full-spectrum digital finance platform. The app already offers high-yield savings accounts, debit cards, Buy Now Pay Later services, and a mobile wallet.

Adding crypto functionality positions it as a competitor not only to banks but also to fintechs like PayPal and Cash App that have already ventured into digital assets.

For Walmart, the move is less about speculation and more about utility. By giving shoppers a way to integrate cryptocurrencies into their everyday spending, the company is helping push digital assets closer to mainstream adoption. Analysts say this could be a model for other major retailers seeking to build loyalty through fintech ecosystems.

Source

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Walmart App to Support Bitcoin and Ethereum, Thanks to New Deal appeared first on Coindoo.