Voidify and Tornado Cash Teamed Up to Launch Privacy Solutions on Solana

Voidify launches Tornado Cash UI on the Solana network.

Proposal 64 will usher in a new era of privacy.

In addition, the protocol introduced the Ø token for DAO participants.

Privacy protocol Voidify has announced an official partnership with Tornado Cash. As part of Proposal 64, Tornado Cash will implement the privacy layer on the Solana blockchain with an integrated user interface (UI).

According to the official statement, Voidify will implement Tornado Cash functionality in Solana, allowing users to interact with the protocol through a user-friendly interface.

The initiative aims to increase the level of privacy in the Solana ecosystem, which has recently become a focus of institutional interest.

The Ø (Voidify) token was created specifically for the Solana ecosystem. Its holders will be able to act as repeaters, stakers, miners, and participate in DAO governance, while receiving exclusive benefits.

The partnership with Tornado Cash strengthens Solana’s role as a key network for tokenization and confidential financial solutions. Previously, its potential has been highlighted by Bitwise CIO Matt Hogan, who called Solana “the new Wall Street,” as well as by major investors, including Pantera Capital, Helius, Forward Industries, and Solmate, who together have invested more than $3 billion in Solana.