VivoPower Strengthens XRP Future with $19 Million Strategic Raise

VivoPower secures $19 million through an equity raise at $6.05 per share.

Funds will expand its XRP digital treasury strategy and reduce debt.

Long-term global investors signal confidence in the company’s XRP focus.

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC has confirmed the successful completion of a $19 million equity raise through the sale of common stock priced at $6.05 per share. The offering, executed at a premium to its last closing price, reflects growing institutional interest in the company’s pivot toward digital asset treasury management centered on XRP.

The fresh capital will play a dual role. Firstly, it will allow VivoPower to strengthen its XRP holdings as part of a structured digital treasury plan. Secondly, a portion of the proceeds will go toward retiring debt, creating a healthier balance sheet as the company pursues long-term growth.

Strong Support from Global Institutional Investors

Shares from the latest offering were placed with long-term institutional investors in both the United States and international markets. According to market watchers, this backing underscores strong confidence in VivoPower’s shift toward digital assets.

The fundraising comes in addition to a previously announced Regulation S offering led by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud, signaling that the company has secured significant interest from both private and institutional players.

The offering was carried out under a registration statement on Form F-1, which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 27, 2025. A final prospectus was also filed with the SEC, ensuring compliance and transparency for participating investors.

VivoPower Adopts XRP For Treasury Plans

Founded in 2014 and publicly listed since 2016, VivoPower has built a global presence across the UK, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The company is recognized as a sustainability-driven enterprise, with its B Corporation status reflecting its commitment to clean energy solutions.

Its two main business units, Tembo and Caret Digital, highlight this dual approach. Tembo delivers electric vehicle solutions for rugged fleet applications, while Caret Digital focuses on renewable power and digital asset mining.

The company now sees XRP as central to its treasury strategy, with plans to manage and hold the asset long-term. By aligning sustainability goals with blockchain adoption, VivoPower aims to play a role in expanding the XRP Ledger’s use in decentralized finance and real-world applications.

Also Read: XRP Price Targets $3.5 Following Massive 250 Million Whale Buying Activity