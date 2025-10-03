Vitalik Buterin Outlines Ethereum’s Future at Global Summit

Key Points: Summit emphasizes Ethereum’s future, AI integration, and new models.

On October 2, HashKey Group hosted the Global On-chain Asset Summit, where Dr. Xiao Feng and Vitalik Buterin explored Ethereum’s future and next-generation financial models.

This marks a pivotal moment, showcasing Ethereum’s potential to redefine financial systems and global fundraising, emphasizing blockchain’s role in the coming digital economy era.

Buterin and Feng Discuss Ethereum’s Role in Financial Innovation

The Global On-chain Asset Summit, held by HashKey Group, highlighted Ethereum’s future amid financial innovation. Dr. Xiao Feng proposed new models supplanting venture capital, aligning with tech revolutions. Nobel laureate insights intersected with blockchain’s potential to overhaul finance. Discussions also emphasized leveraging zero-knowledge proofs, AI, and a global credit framework, aiming to sidestep traditional VC dependencies. This event signals Ethereum’s rising influence on global economies, reflecting sentiments for more decentralized financial systems.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum’s current price is $4,473.93, revealing a 3.59% increase over the past 24 hours and 78.09% over 90 days. The market cap stands at $540.02 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $49.11 billion, reflecting an 8.88% change in activity.

Ethereum’s Market Dynamics and Technological Integration Explored

Did you know? Vitalik Buterin’s endorsement of zero-knowledge proofs at this summit aligns with historical breakthroughs similar to the advent of venture capital that sparked Silicon Valley’s rise.

Coincu analysts indicate the convergence of blockchain with AI may revolutionize economic sectors by fostering financial innovations. Ethereum’s strategic alignment with Layer 2 solutions is enhancing scalability, possibly redefining market structures as globalization and technological innovation continue to progress. This advancement represents a seismic shift in how decentralized finance will integrate into existing economic systems.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:23 UTC on October 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts predict that as Ethereum continues to evolve, its integration with AI could lead to unprecedented financial models, further solidifying its position in the digital economy.