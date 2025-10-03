Vitalik Buterin co-founded the Ethereum Applications Guild

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to PRNewswire, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin announced the joint launch of the Ethereum Applications Guild (EAG), which aims to unite developers, researchers, communities and institutions within the Ethereum ecosystem to build an open, transparent and sustainable collaboration mechanism to accelerate the development and implementation of native projects, and promote the Ethereum ecosystem from the "infrastructure-led" stage to the "application-driven" stage.
