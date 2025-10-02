VisionSys AI Shares Fall as Company Seeks to Establish Up to $2 Billion Solana Treasury

VisionSys AI Solana treasury plan aims to acquire and stake up to $2 billion in SOL, starting with a $500 million target within six months via Medintel Technology and Marinade Finance, a move the company says will boost liquidity and long-term shareholder value while prompting heavy intraday share volatility.

What is VisionSys AI’s Solana treasury plan?

VisionSys AI intends to create a corporate Solana treasury that could hold up to $2 billion in SOL, with an initial goal to acquire and stake $500 million within six months. The plan is executed through subsidiary Medintel Technology and an exclusive partnership with Marinade Finance.

How will VisionSys AI execute the staking and treasury strategy?

VisionSys AI will acquire SOL and use Marinade Finance’s staking delegation to stake assets, according to the company’s announcement. Marinade operates a large Solana staking delegation platform with approximately 10.4 million SOL in delegated assets. The partnership is described as strategic for treasury and blockchain integration.

Why did VisionSys AI shares fall sharply on the announcement?

Shares fell as investors reacted to perceived balance-sheet risk and funding uncertainty. VSA shares traded near $2.05 at mid-session, down about 40% on the day and as low as $1.26 earlier, despite a year-to-date gain above 200%. Market participants cited the absence of a clear funding plan and a small reported cash position in the company’s SEC filing.

How will VisionSys AI fund a $2B Solana treasury?

Public filings show consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $15 million as of December 31, 2024, making the path to $2 billion unclear. VisionSys has not disclosed specific fundraising mechanisms. Potential methods could include equity raises, debt issuance, or asset reallocation, but the company has not confirmed any of these options.

What are the immediate balance-sheet facts from the SEC filing?

The company’s May SEC filing indicates consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $15 million as of Dec 31, 2024. No detailed financing plan for SOL purchases was disclosed in the filing. Investors and analysts point to this figure when assessing feasibility and dilution risk.

How does VisionSys compare to other public Solana treasuries?

Entity Reported SOL Treasury Notes VisionSys AI (target) Up to $2.0B (goal) Initial $500M stake target; funding method not disclosed Forward Industries (reported) $1.5B One of the largest publicly reported SOL treasuries Marinade Finance (delegated assets) ~$2.2B (10.4M SOL) Staking delegation protocol and strategic partner

Published: 2025-10-01 · Updated: 2025-10-01 · Author: COINOTAG

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/visionsys-ai-shares-fall-as-company-seeks-to-establish-up-to-2-billion-solana-treasury/