Visa Launches Stablecoin Pilot to Transform Cross-Border Payments Using USDC and EURC

โดย: Coincentral
2025/10/01 01:11
TLDR

  • Visa pilots USDC & EURC stablecoins to speed up global cross-border payments.
  • Stablecoins power Visa Direct for real-time treasury and liquidity solutions
  • Visa embraces stablecoins, cutting settlement delays for global businesses.
  • USDC & EURC integration modernizes Visa’s cross-border treasury operations.
  • Visa’s stablecoin pilot redefines global payouts with speed and efficiency.

Visa has introduced a new pilot program that utilizes stablecoins to transform the way global businesses manage cross-border payments. The initiative enables faster transactions by allowing pre-funding with stablecoins rather than traditional fiat currencies. By integrating this model into Visa Direct, Visa aims to modernize treasury operations and enhance global liquidity access.

Visa Direct Embraces USDC for Real-Time Settlements

Visa has enabled businesses to use USDC as a pre-funding method for its Visa Direct platform. This change allows for financial institutions to circumvent the delays and capital constraints associated with traditional systems.  Firms can now move money in minutes while keeping their capital active.

Visa treats these stablecoin deposits as instantly available balances, making payouts quicker and more predictable. Businesses reduce the need to lock cash for days in advance, enabling them to use liquidity more effectively. Recipients always receive payments in their local currency, regardless of whether the sender uses stablecoins.

The company started the pilot with select partners and confirmed USDC as one of the first stablecoins in use. Visa has not yet named the participating institutions but expects broader deployment by April 2026. With this shift, Visa demonstrates its commitment to integrating stablecoins into core payment infrastructure.

EURC Integration Strengthens Euro-Backed Transactions

Visa included EURC in its stablecoin pilot to support euro-denominated cross-border transactions. Businesses prefunding with EURC can now initiate faster settlements without facing currency conversion delays. This move benefits firms operating across Europe and beyond, where euro payments are a central component of trade.

EURC offers stable value and lowers risk from local currency volatility, especially in complex treasury operations. Visa’s pilot ensures that businesses using EURC receive the same benefits of speed, flexibility, and consistency as those using USDC. This addition reflects Visa’s strategy to support multiple stablecoins depending on client needs.

Visa confirmed that it may add more stablecoins as demand evolves, ensuring the system adapts to market trends. Although it hasn’t ruled out launching its own stablecoin, Visa remains focused on integrating existing ones. Through EURC, Visa strengthens its offering in regulated stablecoin ecosystems across multiple regions.

Stablecoins Enable Modernized Global Treasury Operations

Visa’s stablecoin pilot comes after the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act, which provides regulatory clarity for the digital asset space. This legal framework boosts confidence in using stablecoins for treasury and payment solutions. Visa positions itself as a frontrunner by leveraging these tools to serve global businesses more efficiently.

The pilot enables banks and remittance firms to avoid legacy systems that slow down payments and trap liquidity. Stablecoins help bypass such bottlenecks while offering predictable settlement layers that reduce risk. This supports a more dynamic approach to cash management in the digital-first economy.

Visa’s prior partnerships with Bridge and Yellow Card laid the foundation for this initiative, showing a clear path of progression. By aligning with key players and leveraging the programmability of blockchain, Visa accelerates the adoption of stablecoins in the payments sector. The company continues to invest in digital asset infrastructure through pilots, platforms, and global collaborations.

 

