Vietnam Central Bank Projects Credit Growth—will Crypto Gain?

Vietnam is rapidly emerging as a significant player in the global cryptocurrency landscape, driven by supportive government initiatives, technological advancements, and increasing adoption among its young population. As the central bank projects substantial credit growth and the government advances in blockchain infrastructure, the nation looks poised to become a regional hub for crypto and digital assets in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam’s central bank forecasts around 20% credit growth in 2025, which may boost liquidity in global crypto markets amidst rising regional adoption.

The Vietnamese government has legalized cryptocurrencies, categorizing them as virtual assets and crypto tokens, yet maintains restrictions on issuing on-chain fiat-backed assets.

Vietnam ranks fourth in the Chainalysis 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, positioning itself as a leading blockchain hub in Southeast Asia.

The Asia-Pacific region shows the fastest growth in crypto adoption, with transaction volumes soaring over 69% year-over-year in 2025.

The deployment of NDAChain, a national blockchain initiative, aims to strengthen data security and foster digital economy development.

The State Bank of Vietnam projects a notable 20% increase in credit growth for 2025, signaling a potential influx of liquidity into global crypto markets amid burgeoning regional adoption. This optimistic forecast is part of broader economic policies aimed at invigorating growth and combating the impact of US tariffs, according to deputy governor Pham Thanh Ha.

Vietnam’s government took a decisive step in June by legalizing cryptocurrencies, classifying them as virtual assets and tokenized real-world products like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). However, authorities maintain restrictions on issuing onchain fiat-backed assets, including stablecoins and securities, within a five-year sandbox pilot launched in September to regulate digital currency use effectively.

The global ranking of each country in the Chainalysis Crypto Adoption Index. Source: Chainalysis

Vietnam has positioned itself as a regional leader in crypto, ranking fourth in the 2025 Chainalysis Crypto Adoption Index. The government’s focus on emerging technologies and a young, tech-savvy population has propelled the country into the spotlight, with strong community engagement and increasing onchain activity.

Asia-Pacific Leads in Global Crypto Adoption

The Asia-Pacific region continues to outpace other areas, accounting for the majority of the top 20 countries on the Chainalysis Crypto Adoption Index. In 2025, the region experienced 69% growth in crypto transaction value, which rose from $1.4 trillion to over $2.3 trillion, largely driven by markets such as India, Pakistan, and Vietnam.

APAC leads all other regions in crypto adoption. Source: Chainalysis

In July, Vietnam launched NDAChain, a national blockchain database intended to serve as a secure foundation for digital identification, public records, and interaction with online platforms. The NDAChain network, governed by a mix of private and public partnerships, aims to enhance data security by decentralizing sensitive information usually stored on centralized servers.

Nguyen Huy, the head of technology at Vietnam’s National Data Association, emphasized that NDAChain’s hybrid approach strengthens privacy and security by distributing data across a partially decentralized network, making cyberattacks more difficult.

This strategic move highlights Vietnam’s commitment to integrating blockchain technology into its broader digital infrastructure, positioning itself as a forward-thinking blockchain hub in Asia and fostering a robust digital economy.

