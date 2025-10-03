VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware

Key Takeaways

VanEck has registered a Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware.

Lido is a leading protocol that provides liquid staking for Ethereum, allowing users to earn rewards without asset lockup via tokens like stETH.

VanEck, an asset management firm, has registered a Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware today. The filing represents another step toward specialized crypto investment products that incorporate staking mechanisms.

Lido, a leading liquid staking protocol, enables users to stake Ethereum while maintaining liquidity through tokens like stETH. The protocol allows participants to earn staking rewards without locking up their assets.

VanEck’s registration follows a similar recent listing of another Ethereum staking ETF on a major US exchange, highlighting expanded options for Ethereum-based staking investments.

Ethereum staking ETFs are gaining traction amid ongoing reviews of staking features in spot ETFs. The development signals growing institutional interest in Ethereum’s ecosystem and staking rewards mechanisms.