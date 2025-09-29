The post USD/CHF ticks up from 0.7950 amid risks of a US government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar attempts to find support at 0.7950 after retreating from levels beyond 0.8000 last week. Market concerns of a US government shutdown keep the US Dollar under pressure on Monday. Later this week, Swiss Retail sales and CPI data might provide fundamental guidance for the CHF. The US Dollar is trimming some losses during Monday’s European session. The pair is trading right above 0.7965 after hitting daily lows at 0.7950, yet upside attempts are limited with the possibility of a US government shutdown looming large. US President Trump is expected to meet bipartisan congressional leaders in a last-minute attempt to avert the government’s closure later today, but the chances of an agreement are remote. CNN reported over the weekend that Democratic leaders are demanding an extension to the enhanced Affordable Care Act premium subsidies, along with other demands that Trump considered “totally unreasonable”, to sign a deal that would keep the government going through the 2026 fiscal year, which starts next Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack struck a hawkish note and defended the bank’s need to maintain a restrictive monetary policy as, she said, risks to inflation remain high, while the labour market is “broadly in balance”. In Switzerland, the highlights this week will be the Retail Sales figures on Wednesday and the August Consumer Prices Index (CPI) reading, due on Thursday. These releases follow the SNB’s decision to keep rates at 0% and may provide some clues about the central bank’s near-term path. Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by… The post USD/CHF ticks up from 0.7950 amid risks of a US government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar attempts to find support at 0.7950 after retreating from levels beyond 0.8000 last week. Market concerns of a US government shutdown keep the US Dollar under pressure on Monday. Later this week, Swiss Retail sales and CPI data might provide fundamental guidance for the CHF. The US Dollar is trimming some losses during Monday’s European session. The pair is trading right above 0.7965 after hitting daily lows at 0.7950, yet upside attempts are limited with the possibility of a US government shutdown looming large. US President Trump is expected to meet bipartisan congressional leaders in a last-minute attempt to avert the government’s closure later today, but the chances of an agreement are remote. CNN reported over the weekend that Democratic leaders are demanding an extension to the enhanced Affordable Care Act premium subsidies, along with other demands that Trump considered “totally unreasonable”, to sign a deal that would keep the government going through the 2026 fiscal year, which starts next Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack struck a hawkish note and defended the bank’s need to maintain a restrictive monetary policy as, she said, risks to inflation remain high, while the labour market is “broadly in balance”. In Switzerland, the highlights this week will be the Retail Sales figures on Wednesday and the August Consumer Prices Index (CPI) reading, due on Thursday. These releases follow the SNB’s decision to keep rates at 0% and may provide some clues about the central bank’s near-term path. Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by…