USA Gymnastics Names 2025 World Championship Team

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:46
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JUNE 28: Leanne Wong on floor on Day Two of the 2024 U.S.Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Karen Hickey/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Getty Images

USA Gymnastics has officially announced its women’s delegation for the upcoming World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. Competition and team selection concluded early this afternoon at the World Team Selection Event in Crossville, Tennessee.

Three spots remained up for grabs this morning after 17-year-old underdog Dulcy Caylor shocked the field on Tuesday, winning the all-around competition to clinch the sole automatic spot on the team.

On Wednesday, the athletes showcased routines on select events (one or two per gymnast), looking to impress the selection committee and secure one of three spots.

The following gymnasts were selected for the World team:

  • Skye Blakely (University of Florida)
  • Dulcy Caylor (World Champions Centre)
  • Joscelyn Roberson (University of Arkansas)
  • Leanne Wong (University of Florida)

Non-traveling alternate(s): Jayla Hang & Ashlee Sullivan

The four athletes named to the main team will join the U.S. men in Jakarta at the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, slated for October 19 through October 25. This is an individual world championship, so there will be no team competition.

Behind The Selection: Meet The Athletes

Skye Blakely

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Skye Blakely performs on the uneven bars during the senior women finals at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Skye Blakely’s selection marks her third World Championship appearance. She competed for Team USA at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, respectively. Blakely was an event finalist on the balance beam in 2022 and helped Team USA win gold on both occasions.

Initially considered a shoo-in for the 2024 Paris Olympic team, Blakely incurred an untimely injury that ended her Olympic dreams at the 2024 Olympic Trials. The timing was tragic – just weeks earlier, Blakely finished second in the all-around at U.S. Nationals behind only Simone Biles.

Though many doubted her ability to return, Blakely took the stage at August’s U.S. National Championships, where she competed on only bars and balance beam, her historically strongest events. Though she sometimes showed inconsistencies, she tied for gold on bars and clinched silver on beam.

At this week’s World Team Selection Event, Blakely struggled on her two events on night one, committing an error on bars and falling off the beam. On Wednesday, she needed to deliver – and she did just that. Blakely posted meet-high scores on both events, a 14.450 on uneven bars and 14.050 on balance beam.

Though consistency continues to be her vice, Blakely’s potential is among the highest on the U.S. team. If she can hit in Jakarta, the 20-year-old could contend for gold on balance beam and a medal on the uneven bars.

Dulcy Caylor

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Dulcy Caylor performs on the floor exercise during the senior women finals at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Another (future) Florida Gator, Dulcy Caylor, will make her first appearance at a World Championship for Team USA. Caylor impressed on night one at the World Team Selection Event, posting a career-high 55.250 to beat the country’s No. 2 and No. 3 athletes: Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson.

Caylor was nearly flawless from start to finish in Tennessee on Tuesday, sticking her vault, hitting her bars and beam routines, and then performing the highest-scoring floor routine of the night.

Though Caylor has always been known for her clean, elegant gymnastics, her rise to the top of the podium was unexpected. In August, she finished eighth place in the all-around at the national championships, but managed to clinch a bronze medal on beam.

Earlier this year, Caylor helped Team USA to gold at the Pan American Gymnastics Championships and silver at the City of Jesolo Trophy. In Jesolo, she individually placed sixth in the all-around and on floor exercise.

A 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials finalist, Caylor is likely to shine in the all-around and on floor exercise in Jakarta, but could also sneak in for finals on beam and bars.

Joscelyn Roberson

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Joscelyn Roberson performs on the floor exercise at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Fans can expect Joscelyn Roberson to bring the power to Jakarta this fall. The 2024 Olympic alternate and U.S. all-around bronze medalist looked off in Tennessee this week, but delivered routines sufficient to impress the selection committee.

This selection marks Roberson’s second World Championship appearance after making the 2023 World team alongside club teammate Simone Biles. Though she clinched a gold medal in the 2023 team event, Roberson was sidelined due to an ankle injury in warmups. In Jakarta, she will look for individual redemption.

Sporting some of the world’s highest difficulty on vault, beam, and floor, the 19-year-old Texas native has medal potential on all three events, but will need to harness her power and hone in on her form to contend. Roberson finished a close second on floor at U.S. Nationals and impressively won gold on beam at the 2024 Olympic Trials.

If the Arkansas Razorback sophomore can minimize her form errors and stay in bounds on floor exercise, fans should look for her to make a splash this October on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Leanne Wong

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Leanne Wong competes on the floor exercise at the 2025 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships – Senior Women at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Leanne Wong is headed to Jakarta, marking the fourth world championship appearance in her storied career. She is the only member of the team to medal individually at a world championship, having won silver in the all-around and bronze on floor exercise at the 2021 World Championships.

She was also a World finalist on balance beam (2021) and vault (2023), where she finished in fourth and seventh, respectively.

A veteran presence on the team, Leanne Wong will be the top American all-around gymnast in Jakarta. Though Caylor finished ahead of her at the selection event, the 2025 National Runner-Up is a strong contender for gold on vault.

At the 2025 U.S. Nationals, Wong impressed on vault, hitting her difficult Cheng skill to win gold on the event. She dominated the event again here in Tennessee and is expected to be a top contender on the event at worlds.

Though she sports lower difficulty on her remaining three events, the veteran and two-time Olympic alternate is renowned for her superior execution and artistry, especially on the balance beam and floor exercise.

While upgrades may be on the horizon for the former Florida Gator gymnast, in a post-Olympic field missing some of the sport’s biggest names, her clean execution and veteran composure could position her as a podium contender.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/carolineprice/2025/10/01/next-stop-jakarta-usa-gymnastics-names-2025-world-championship-team/

