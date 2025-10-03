US Senator Ted Cruz pushes back on bill aimed to stop American doxing

Two bipartisan bills to protect the data of all Americans were blocked by Senator Ted Cruz, who argued it may affect law enforcement efforts to track down criminals.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has blocked a privacy bill that seeks to protect all Americans from having their personal information exposed by data brokers — arguing that law enforcement needs access to some data and that the bill requires refinement.

The Bitcoiner was the only US Senator to object to Democrat Senator Ron Wyden’s bill — Senate Bill 2850 — on Wednesday, arguing a lack of data could disrupt efforts to ensure that convicted sex offenders are kept away from children.

Wyden said SB 2850 would seek to offer Americans protection against data brokers that sell sensitive data to “anyone with a credit card,” stating that some people use this information to carry out violence, stalking, and other criminal threats.

