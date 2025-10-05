The post Trump Warns Hamas ‘Must Move Quickly’ To Release Hostages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said he would “not tolerate delay” from Hamas in releasing its remaining hostages as part of Trump’s peace plan both Israel and Hamas agreed to implement, at least partially. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Sept 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Images Key Facts Trump warned “Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off,” in a Truth Social post Saturday, adding “I will not tolerate delay.” Trump also thanked Israel for having “temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed.” Israel appeared to scale back its attacks in Gaza Saturday amid the cease-fire talks, and the Israeli military said it would reduce operations in Gaza to “the minimum” to prepare for implementation of Trump’s plan, The Guardian reported, citing Israeli army radio. It’s unclear whether Israel has fully stopped the bombing, however—Reuters reported Saturday afternoon Eastern Time that at least 21 people had been killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza since Trump told Israel to stop the bombing after Hamas said Friday it would release Israeli hostages as part of Trump’s peace plan. Trump told Axios Saturday he would push for a deal to be finalized in the coming days: “We are close,” he reportedly said, adding that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “this is your chance for victory” and “he was fine with it.” “He’s got to be fine with it. He has no choice,” Trump told Axios. Tangent There are 48 Hamas hostages still in captivity, according to the Associated Press. The Israeli military believes 20 are still alive. What To Watch For U.S. Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and… The post Trump Warns Hamas ‘Must Move Quickly’ To Release Hostages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said he would “not tolerate delay” from Hamas in releasing its remaining hostages as part of Trump’s peace plan both Israel and Hamas agreed to implement, at least partially. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Sept 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Images Key Facts Trump warned “Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off,” in a Truth Social post Saturday, adding “I will not tolerate delay.” Trump also thanked Israel for having “temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed.” Israel appeared to scale back its attacks in Gaza Saturday amid the cease-fire talks, and the Israeli military said it would reduce operations in Gaza to “the minimum” to prepare for implementation of Trump’s plan, The Guardian reported, citing Israeli army radio. It’s unclear whether Israel has fully stopped the bombing, however—Reuters reported Saturday afternoon Eastern Time that at least 21 people had been killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza since Trump told Israel to stop the bombing after Hamas said Friday it would release Israeli hostages as part of Trump’s peace plan. Trump told Axios Saturday he would push for a deal to be finalized in the coming days: “We are close,” he reportedly said, adding that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “this is your chance for victory” and “he was fine with it.” “He’s got to be fine with it. He has no choice,” Trump told Axios. Tangent There are 48 Hamas hostages still in captivity, according to the Associated Press. The Israeli military believes 20 are still alive. What To Watch For U.S. Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and…