Trump Sets Sunday Deadline For Hamas To Accept Peace Deal

Topline President Donald Trump on Friday issued a Sunday evening deadline for Hamas to accept his peace proposal for Gaza, warning of "all HELL" if the group fails to sign on, after Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week unveiled a 20-point plan to end the conflict. Trump's proposal would place Gaza under the temporary control of a "Board of Peace" with himself as chairman. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts "An Agreement must be reached by Hamas by Sunday Evening at [6 p.m.], Washington, D.C. time," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding, "Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas." Trump and Netanyahu announced Monday their peace plan includes the day-to-day governance of Gaza being managed by a "technocratic, apolitical" committee overseen by a "Board of Peace," which would be chaired by Trump and consist of other world leaders, though Trump only named former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Hamas and "other terrorist factions" will play no role in the board, Trump said at the time, additionally calling for the Palestinian Islamic faction to release all of the remaining hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. Hamas said Tuesday it would study the proposal, after which Trump told reporters the group would have "three or four days" to respond, according to the Associated Press. Crucial Quote "Most of the [Hamas troops] are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, 'GO,' for their lives to be quickly extinguished," Trump wrote. "As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed." What To Watch For Should Hamas reject the peace proposal, Netanyahu…