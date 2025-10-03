Trump Nominates Travis Hill as Permanent FDIC Chair

US President Donald Trump has nominated Travis Hill as the next FDIC chair, after highlighting his crypto-friendly stance.

US President Donald Trump has officially nominated Travis Hill to serve as chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for a five-year term.

Hill has been acting chair since January and has become popular for his support of digital asset guidance. He has also issued criticism of the alleged debanking practices affecting crypto-related businesses.

Trump nominates Travis Hill to lead the FDIC.

The White House sent Hill’s nomination to the Senate Banking Committee this week for consideration. The move would confirm Hill as the official head of the FDIC, replacing Martin Gruenberg, who resigned in January as part of the Biden administration.

Hill is a former staffer at the Senate Banking Committee, and he entered the FDIC at a time when the agency’s relationship with the crypto industry was tense.

Under his leadership, the FDIC has attempted to clarify how banks can work with digital assets without facing unnecessary restrictions.

Travis Hill’s approach to crypto regulation

Hill has been vocal about the need for clearer guidance on digital assets. In March, he issued a letter clarifying that banks could engage in crypto-related activities as a permissible practice.

This stood as a reversal from earlier FDIC policies that had required banks to seek prior approval before entering the crypto space.

Hill also criticised the previous practice of sending letters to banks that discouraged them from working with crypto firms. He stated that the FDIC should not create a climate of fear that pushes banks away from crypto-focused businesses.

Challenges facing Hill’s nomination

Though Hill’s nomination has been submitted, the path forward could still be uncertain. The Senate Banking Committee must hold hearings to confirm his appointment.

However, the federal government is currently shut down after Congress failed to pass a funding bill. Many expect the shutdown to continue at least into next week, possibly even delaying the nomination process.

The administration has also been slow to fill other major regulatory positions.

Trump has yet to nominate a new chair for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) or appoint additional commissioners to the FDIC’s five-seat leadership board.

In addition to this, a Democratic seat at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) remains vacant as well. This is without mentioning the ongoing friction between Trump and the current Fed chair, Jerome Powell

What comes next

The Senate Banking Committee’s review will determine when Hill can formally assume the chairmanship.

Until then, he will continue as acting head of the FDIC. If confirmed, he is expected to steer the agency toward crypto-friendly policies in the banking sector, especially in areas connected to crypto and tokenisation.

For the crypto industry, Hill’s leadership could offer more regulatory clarity. However, delays in filling other roles across financial regulators could slow things down.

Overall, Market participants are watching to see how the Senate responds and how long the current shutdown lasts.

The post Trump Nominates Travis Hill as Permanent FDIC Chair appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.