แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Donald Trump’s legal team told the Supreme Court on Friday that forcing Lisa Cook out of the Federal Reserve Board won’t crash the financial markets.Donald Trump’s legal team told the Supreme Court on Friday that forcing Lisa Cook out of the Federal Reserve Board won’t crash the financial markets.

Trump DOJ eases fears over Lisa Cook exit from Fed

โดย: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 15:22
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.47-6.55%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.006365-1.72%
Threshold
T$0.01234-0.80%

Donald Trump’s legal team told the Supreme Court on Friday that forcing Lisa Cook out of the Federal Reserve Board won’t crash the financial markets.

The Department of Justice, through Solicitor General D. John Sauer, argued that Trump has the legal right to remove Cook now, even while her lawsuit over the firing is still in court. According to Sauer, the president is facing “irreparable harm” because lower courts are blocking him from finalizing the removal.

Sauer wrote that letting Trump fire Lisa for alleged financial misconduct doesn’t interfere with the Fed’s independence. He added that removing her would not cause a “financial market disaster.”

The DOJ wants the court to grant a stay so Cook’s ouster can move forward immediately. Trump fired her in late August, citing possible mortgage fraud tied to two properties she claimed as her “primary residence” before she joined the Fed in 2022.

Lisa denies charges while court fight escalates

Lisa has denied committing mortgage fraud. Her legal team fired back in a Supreme Court brief on Thursday, accusing Trump of trying to gut the Fed’s independence. They said his request for a stay is really an attempt to get the court to “act on an emergency basis to eviscerate the independence of the Federal Reserve Board.” They’re pointing to the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, which says a president can only remove a Fed governor “for cause.”

Her lawyers argued that the charges Trump is using aren’t valid under that law. “The manufactured charges,” they wrote, are based on events that happened before she joined the Board, and “fail to satisfy” the legal standard. They also said granting the stay would send a message that the Fed is now under presidential control, warning it would “risk chaos and disruption” in financial markets.

Sauer pushed back in a Friday filing, saying it’s unclear why markets should panic over misconduct that happened before appointment, but stay calm over in-office violations. He questioned why anyone would be comfortable with “newly detected fraudsters” staying on the Board just because the statute of limitations had run out.

Bessent’s mortgage history mirrors Lisa’s situation

The core issue is about Lisa signing loan documents in 2021 that listed two different homes as her primary residence. One was a $203,000 house in Michigan, the other a $540,000 condo in Atlanta.

Both had loan agreements from separate credit unions, and both required her to claim the properties as her main residence for one year. But Bloomberg reviewed a document from the Georgia lender that described the Atlanta unit as a “vacation home,” suggesting they weren’t expecting full-time occupancy.

This isn’t the first time this kind of mortgage conflict has come up. Back in 2007, Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, also pledged two homes as his “principal residence” on the same day. One was a mansion in Bedford Hills, New York. The other was a beachfront property in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Both were signed off by a lawyer with power of attorney. Experts later said that kind of paperwork mix-up wasn’t necessarily fraud.

In a letter to Lisa last month, Trump said her mortgage contradictions were “potentially criminal conduct,” or at the very least “gross negligence.” He argued it was reason enough to remove her from the Fed. The move also came as Trump ramped up pressure on the Fed to cut rates more quickly. Cook is now in court challenging her dismissal, saying the charges are false.

Bessent was asked about Trump’s decision in an appearance on Fox Business. He said, “There are people who think that President Trump is putting undue pressure on the Fed. And there are people like President Trump and myself who think that if a Fed official committed mortgage fraud, that this should be examined, and that they shouldn’t be serving as one of the nation’s leading financial regulators.”

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun launched Mayhem Mode, with a new AI agent capable of buying and selling directly on the platform, for early-stage tokens in the first 24 hours after launch.
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004011-7.13%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002133-2.82%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0011429-4.75%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 03:15
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000235+2.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003967-0.45%
XRP
XRP$2.3507-2.33%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Block Inc. is het bedrijf van Jack Dorsey, ooit de oprichter van Twitter. Hij richt zich met Block Inc. en Square, het bedrijf daaronder, volledig op het integreren van Bitcoin betalingen voor online diensten of producten. De technologie is gelanceerd en rekent tot en met 2027 geen transactiekosten. Daarnaast worden de Bitcoin betalingen ook direct verwerkt, zonder dat je hoeft te wachten op het verwerken van een nieuw block op de blockchain. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord 4 miljoen verkopers kunnen Bitcoin ontvangen De man met misschien wel de meest gewilde naam op X deelde het nieuws gistermiddag. Square heeft Bitcoin betalingen gelanceerd waardoor er plots 4 miljoen verkopers toegang krijgen tot deze technologie. Zij kunnen kiezen of ze Bitcoin betalingen willen ontvangen. Daarbij hebben ze ook de keuze of de consument met Bitcoin of fiat betaalt. our sellers can now receive btc to btc, btc to fiat, fiat to btc, or fiat to fiat. https://t.co/NnLsd3fgEb — jack (@jack) November 10, 2025 Voor volledige adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen is er een groot probleem: de snelheid van de Bitcoin blockchain zorgt voor vertragingen van soms wel een uur. Square lost dit op doordat de betalingen niet echt in Bitcoin gedaan worden. De verkopers krijgen de Bitcoin in een Square wallet en van daaruit kunnen ze het uit laten betalen naar een eigen wallet. Pas zodra ze dat doen, wordt er daadwerkelijk een Bitcoin transactie uitgevoerd. Hierdoor krijgen verkopers dus altijd direct het juiste saldo te zien en hoeven ze niet te wachten op hun geld. Het feit dat betalingen direct op de saldo’s van verkopers staan, en hierover geen transactiekosten betaald worden, kan bijdragen aan de snelle adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen via Square. Hierdoor kunnen ook kleinere bedrijven meer met Bitcoin gaan werken, terwijl dat nu vooral weggelegd is voor grote bedrijven als Strategy. Nog geen gebruik van Layer-2 netwerk Het idee van Square is vergelijkbaar met dat van een Layer-2 netwerk, maar kent wel een nadeel. Bij een Bitcoin Layer-2 blijf je wel eigenaar van de Bitcoin zelf. Het lijkt erop dat bij Square de Bitcoin in één grote wallet van Square komt en zij de Bitcoin beheren, totdat een verkoper deze zelf weer uitkeert naar zijn of haar wallet. Vanuit de crypto community komt er dan ook op de post van Dorsey op X de nodige kritiek. Zij zouden juist implementatie van Layer-2 technologie willen zien om directe betalingen met Bitcoin te kunnen doen. Bij een Layer-2 netwerk worden Bitcoin transacties off-chain uitgevoerd. Deze worden gebundeld om vervolgens wel op de originele Bitcoin blockchain te noteren. Bij het idee van Square worden alleen de betalingen van klanten en uiteindelijk de uitbetalingen van verkopers naar hun eigen wallet geregistreerd. Welk Layer-2 netwerk wint de strijd? Het Bitcoin Lightning netwerk is al jaren het meest besproken Layer-2 netwerk voor Bitcoin, maar er is een kaper op de kust. Bitcoin Hyper is een nieuw project dat met een eigen Layer-2 chain komt, maar veel meer ontwikkelt dan het originele Bitcoin Lightning. Zo komen de ontwikkelaars van Bitcoin Hyper met een eigen bridge en implementeren ze de Solana Virtual Machine. Het gehele netwerk krijgt zo de functies die we gewend zijn van blockchains als Ethereum en Solana. Dit houdt in dat er ook smart contracts ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast komt het project ook met een eigen token: $HYPER. Deze token wordt via een presale aangeboden aan traders die vroegtijdig in willen stappen bij het project. Inmiddels hebben traders al bijna $ 27 miljoen geïnvesteerd in het project. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01695-9.30%
4
4$0.05398-7.45%
niggaliquid
NL$0.0001933-14.62%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/11/13 02:32

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Free Poker Bankroll? CoinPoker Announces Black Friday Promotion

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,669.55
$101,669.55$101,669.55

-0.55%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,422.89
$3,422.89$3,422.89

-0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.80
$153.80$153.80

-1.22%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3523
$2.3523$2.3523

-0.66%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11254
$0.11254$0.11254

+5.16%