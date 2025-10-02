Trump Can’t Fire Fed Governor, Supreme Court Rules, Before January Hearing

Topline
In a short order issued on Wednesday, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked President Donald Trump from firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook until after the high court hears oral arguments in her case scheduled for January.
Cook will remain at the Federal Reserve until the Supreme Court hears oral arguments from the Trump administration in January.
AFP via Getty Images
Key Facts
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/10/01/supreme-court-wont-let-trump-fire-lisa-cook-for-now/