Trump: 100% tariff on all films produced outside the US

PANews reported on September 29 that US President Trump posted on social media: "Our movie production business has been stolen from the United States by other countries, just like candy is stolen from a baby. California, because of its weak and incompetent governor, has been hit especially hard! Therefore, in order to solve this long-term and never-ending problem, I will impose a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter."
