The post TRON Risks A Probable Fall Below $0.33 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 01, 2025 at 19:42 // Price TRON's (TRX) price has continued to decline below the moving average lines. TRON price long-term prediction: bearish On 25 September, the altcoin plummeted to a low of $0.33 before rebounding. Today, TRON is falling after being rejected at the moving averages. On the downside, if the bears break the current support at $0.33, TRON could fall to lows of $0.29 and $0.25. However, if the $0.33 support holds, the altcoin will trade within a narrow range between $0.33 and $0.36. TRON is currently valued at $0.333. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $0.40, $0.45, $0.50 Key Support Zones: $0.20, $0.15, $0.10 TRX indicator analysis The price bars are below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, indicating a decline. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the downward-sloping moving average lines. Long candlestick tails point towards the current support level of $0.33, indicating strong buying pressure at this support. TRON/USD daily chart – September 30, 2025 What is the next move for TRON? TRON's price is dropping and trading in a bearish trend zone. On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the $0.33 support and below the moving average lines, or the resistance at $0.34. Nonetheless, the cryptocurrency outlook will be unfavourable if the bears break below the $0.33 support level. TRON/USD 4-hour chart – September 30, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as…