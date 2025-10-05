Treasury shift: Ethereum Foundation dumps ETH for stablecoins



The Ethereum Foundation’s just made another power move. They’ve swapped 1,000 ETH for $4.5 million in stablecoins, and it’s not their first rodeo. Remember September? That’s when they converted a whopping 10,000 ETH worth $43.6 million.

But what’s really going on behind these massive trades?

The foundation’s playing a long game here. They’ve got this fancy new policy that aims to slash annual spending to 5% of their treasury by 2030. Right now, they’re burning through about 15% yearly, keeping enough cash on hand to run for 2.5 years.

And their timing? Pretty slick. ETH’s been on fire lately, hitting $4,600 on October 3rd. They’re basically cashing in at the peak, which isn’t too shabby for a nonprofit’s piggy bank.

Yet here’s where it gets interesting. Instead of going old school with their trades, they’re diving into DeFi. They used CoWSwap’s time-weighted feature, showing they’re not just talking the talk about decentralized finance – they’re walking the walk.

The numbers don’t lie. Ethereum’s stablecoin market has exploded to $170 billion, and big players are piling in. Just look at Fidelity – they’ve dropped $159 million on ETH through their ETF products.

Some folks are scratching their heads about the foundation’s DeFi moves. But come on – when you’ve got $170 billion in stablecoin liquidity, why wouldn’t you use it?

The market’s barely blinked at these sales. That’s probably because they’re being smart about it, using those TWAP mechanisms to avoid making waves. And for ETH holders? It’s a mixed bag. Sure, the foundation’s selling at the top, but they’re doing it to fund development, not because they’re losing faith.

What’s next for crypto’s biggest nonprofit? They’ll likely keep this balancing act going – holding enough ETH to show they’re committed while building up their stablecoin reserves for the long haul. And with their ambitious development plans, don’t expect these conversions to stop anytime soon.

Want my take? The foundation’s growing up. They’re showing that you can keep your crypto street cred while running a tight financial ship. That’s what institutional maturity looks like in the wild west of Web3.

