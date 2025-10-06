Top Crypto Assets with Most Recent ATH, $BTC Dominating the Market Today

According to the Phoenix Group report by October 5, 2025, there are a few prominent crypto coins that have achieved their All Time High (ATH) recently. Setting up a new ATH significantly impacts the crypto market optimism and attracts the crypto traders and investors. This list includes top 10 such cryptocurrencies which have achieved their ATH along with the crypto leader, Bitcoin with historical ATH above $125K.

USDai ($USDAI) is the top cryptocurrency that has successfully achieved its ATH Price of $1.06 on Oct 4, 2025. After achieving ATH, $USDAI price has fallen by -0.3% although it has come back to $1.06, and is now trading at this value. In addition to that, $BNB, $ORDER, $HYPE and a few others have attracted crypto traders and investors with their upward trajectory.

Bitcoin Hits New ATH at $125K While Altcoins Struggle to Hold Gains

Bitcoin ($BTC) is in second position in this list of ATH achievers among other Altcoins. $BTC gained its ATH price of $125,559.20 at Oct 5, 2025. In the same way, BNB ($BNB) is currently trading at $1164.01 after a decline of -2.3% from its ATH value of $1190. These values are fluctuating after every passing day and getting their ATH and sometimes ATL. Phoenix has unveiled this statistical data on one of these crypto coins on its official X account.

Orderly ($ORDER) is also one of these crypto coins that has achieved its ATH price of $0.47 on Oct 5, 2025, but is now trading at $0.43 after bearing a decline of -7.4%. The percentage of decline of $ORDER is much more than $USDAI, $BTC, and $BNB.

Similarly, Hyperliquid ($HYPE) is making an effort at fifth position in the list of ATH achievers. $HYPE achieved its ATH price of $59.26 on Sep 18, 2025, after that it had faced a severe decline of -17.2% and is now trading at a new price of $49.07.

Falcon Finance Drops 73% from ATH, Others Follow

Aster ($ASTER) is the coin that has achieved its ATH of $2.41 and is now available to trade at $1.83 after a decline of -23.9% in its price. The next one, Hemi ($HEMI), is currently trading at $0.092; it has also faced a major decline of -51.0% from its ATH $0.18.

Avantis ($AVNT) has secured the second last position in this race, has successfully achieved its ATH $2.62, and then suddenly faced a decline of -56.7%, and emerged with a new trading price of $1.14. Last but not least, Falcon Finance ($FF) has gained its ATH of $0.66 and also stands as the only coin that has faced a massive decrease of -73.1%, and is currently trading at $0.18.