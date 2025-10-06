แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Top 3 Trading Tips From Veterans Everyone Should Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the volatile world of crypto trading, new participants are often chasing trends, hoping for fast gains. What separates consistent winners from the rest is often not a secret indicator, but timeless discipline and process. Veteran traders, those who’ve survived multiple cycles, focus on three key pillars: managing risk, reading structure and mindset control. These principles are used to make decisions during euphoria and panic equally. And in a market where stories change on a tweet, combining these instincts with new opportunities such as MAGACOIN FINANCE can help sharpen your edge without giving up any of the foundational wisdom. Tip 1: Risk Is the Only Edge You Ever Have One truth that veteran traders repeat endlessly: do not let the market turn you into a loser. Before you place any trade, you must set a maximum loss in advance. That means defining stop losses, determining position sizes that will not blow your portfolio, and avoiding situations where one trade can ruin your year. In practice, many pros limit risk to 1-3% of portfolio value. If you want to reach 5x upside, with only 2% risk per trade, even losing 5 times in a row wouldn’t kill you. Without that buffer, even correct directional calls won’t save you. Another facet of risk control is volatility scaling. If BTC or an altcoin is spiking wildly, reduce position size or avoid it entirely. Markets demand structural respect, if you trade above your risk tolerance, you’ll get humbled. Tip 2: Trade Structure, Not Emotion Veterans don’t often guess tops and bottoms. They monitor market structure, support/resistance zones, trendlines, liquidity nodes, and respond within these frameworks. Emotions like FOMO or regret are second hand, structure is first. During bull runs, it is common for smart traders to identify resistance areas and wait for confirmations (ex.… The post Top 3 Trading Tips From Veterans Everyone Should Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the volatile world of crypto trading, new participants are often chasing trends, hoping for fast gains. What separates consistent winners from the rest is often not a secret indicator, but timeless discipline and process. Veteran traders, those who’ve survived multiple cycles, focus on three key pillars: managing risk, reading structure and mindset control. These principles are used to make decisions during euphoria and panic equally. And in a market where stories change on a tweet, combining these instincts with new opportunities such as MAGACOIN FINANCE can help sharpen your edge without giving up any of the foundational wisdom. Tip 1: Risk Is the Only Edge You Ever Have One truth that veteran traders repeat endlessly: do not let the market turn you into a loser. Before you place any trade, you must set a maximum loss in advance. That means defining stop losses, determining position sizes that will not blow your portfolio, and avoiding situations where one trade can ruin your year. In practice, many pros limit risk to 1-3% of portfolio value. If you want to reach 5x upside, with only 2% risk per trade, even losing 5 times in a row wouldn’t kill you. Without that buffer, even correct directional calls won’t save you. Another facet of risk control is volatility scaling. If BTC or an altcoin is spiking wildly, reduce position size or avoid it entirely. Markets demand structural respect, if you trade above your risk tolerance, you’ll get humbled. Tip 2: Trade Structure, Not Emotion Veterans don’t often guess tops and bottoms. They monitor market structure, support/resistance zones, trendlines, liquidity nodes, and respond within these frameworks. Emotions like FOMO or regret are second hand, structure is first. During bull runs, it is common for smart traders to identify resistance areas and wait for confirmations (ex.…

Top 3 Trading Tips From Veterans Everyone Should Know

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 00:16
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
COM
COM$0.005702-2.97%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01729+4.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007154+1.27%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138964-0.09%

In the volatile world of crypto trading, new participants are often chasing trends, hoping for fast gains. What separates consistent winners from the rest is often not a secret indicator, but timeless discipline and process. Veteran traders, those who’ve survived multiple cycles, focus on three key pillars: managing risk, reading structure and mindset control. These principles are used to make decisions during euphoria and panic equally. And in a market where stories change on a tweet, combining these instincts with new opportunities such as MAGACOIN FINANCE can help sharpen your edge without giving up any of the foundational wisdom.

Tip 1: Risk Is the Only Edge You Ever Have

One truth that veteran traders repeat endlessly: do not let the market turn you into a loser. Before you place any trade, you must set a maximum loss in advance. That means defining stop losses, determining position sizes that will not blow your portfolio, and avoiding situations where one trade can ruin your year.

In practice, many pros limit risk to 1-3% of portfolio value. If you want to reach 5x upside, with only 2% risk per trade, even losing 5 times in a row wouldn’t kill you. Without that buffer, even correct directional calls won’t save you.

Another facet of risk control is volatility scaling. If BTC or an altcoin is spiking wildly, reduce position size or avoid it entirely. Markets demand structural respect, if you trade above your risk tolerance, you’ll get humbled.

Tip 2: Trade Structure, Not Emotion

Veterans don’t often guess tops and bottoms. They monitor market structure, support/resistance zones, trendlines, liquidity nodes, and respond within these frameworks. Emotions like FOMO or regret are second hand, structure is first.

During bull runs, it is common for smart traders to identify resistance areas and wait for confirmations (ex. retest + momentum shift) before chasing. In downtrends, they look for structure breaks or weak retests. That way, they join trends with logical entries and not always impulsive entries.

Even ranges that have expired provide actionable clues: lows turn into entries, highs into shorts, breakouts that retest are golden. The key is waiting for validation and not hoping that the price does what you expect it to.

Tip 3: Mindset – Stay Quiet When You Don’t Know

Every veteran will tell you that patience is the most difficult trade. The market may take a break for days and test your discipline. In such situations the best move is no move.

Psychological traps foul up even the best systems. Overtrading after a run of wins, revenge trading after a loss or the belief that “this time is different” are common pitfalls. Veterans thought of trading as if it were an endurance sport, not a sprint–they don’t try to force setups when nothing’s crystal.

Meditation, journaling and regular postmortems help. When you’re willing to accept there will be many days when there are no edges there, you’re free to wait until structure, risk and signal are all right before placing capital.

Veteran traders often have one golden rule: small allocations in early projects can beat years of holding blue chips. MAGACOIN FINANCE is the latest example to fuel that wisdom. Analysts point to possible 1,500%-2,000% ROI, which can only be achieved through early stage entries. Its scarcity-based presale structure is in line with historical patterns of success from the first cycles of SHIB and DOGE. For newcomers, experienced traders advise to treat presales like MAGACOIN FINANCE as “high-risk leverage without margin”, small inputs, large upside, little downside beyond allotment. Those who follow that logic are constructing exposure early, well before mainstream listings.

How to Apply These Tips in Practice

When you scan new projects or chart setups:

  • Start with risk: Determine what you are willing to lose before entering.
  • Overlay structure: identify where the market is already showing interest (volume clusters, highs/lows).
  • Pause if you don’t see alignment; your best trades are often the ones you don’t take.

Let’s say a new altcoin shows accumulation in a narrow band. A veteran wouldn’t go after breakout candles blind. They’d look for a pullback to structure, support, or volume confirmation before entering. This disciplined entry preserves capital while also providing optionality.

Common Mistakes Even Pros Make

Even veteran traders slip. Here are traps to watch:

  • Moving stop losses out further to avoid being stopped out – that kills risk control.
  • Ignoring small losses, allowing them to fester into big ones.
  • Entering on news without structural confirmation.
  • Trading sideways chop – when the price is flat, the best trade is no trade.

The key is to recognize these patterns early so that you can course-correct before damage is irreversible.

Why These Tips Endure

Market environments evolve, new exchanges, narrative plays, token launches, but human psychology doesn’t change. Fear, greed, ego, regret, these themes are throughout every cycle. The veteran’s edge is that they’ve had their feelings blown off during crashes and euphoria alike. They know that discipline, structure and mental fortitude are more important than any indicator.

That’s why even when you stack emerging tokens/narratives, your guardrails need to be kept intact. The suggestion you pursue today may be the trap you fall into tomorrow.

Conclusion

If you take away just one lesson from seasoned traders, let it be this: your risk framework, your respect for structure and your control over emotion are your most sustainable advantages. Every market, bull, bear or sideways – gives clues. Traders that map those clues, instead of forcing journeys, are the ones that survive.

In the cycles of shifting in 2025, combining this disciplined approach with early stage opportunities such as MAGACOIN FINANCE can help you navigate the cycles of both narrative energy and structural integrity. Let your process determine participation-not vice versa.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:
Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/top-3-trading-tips-from-veterans-everyone-should-know/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

Pump.fun launched Mayhem Mode, with a new AI agent capable of buying and selling directly on the platform, for early-stage tokens in the first 24 hours after launch.
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004011-7.13%
FUNToken
FUN$0.002133-2.82%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0011429-4.75%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 03:15
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000235+2.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003967-0.45%
XRP
XRP$2.3507-2.33%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Block Inc. is het bedrijf van Jack Dorsey, ooit de oprichter van Twitter. Hij richt zich met Block Inc. en Square, het bedrijf daaronder, volledig op het integreren van Bitcoin betalingen voor online diensten of producten. De technologie is gelanceerd en rekent tot en met 2027 geen transactiekosten. Daarnaast worden de Bitcoin betalingen ook direct verwerkt, zonder dat je hoeft te wachten op het verwerken van een nieuw block op de blockchain. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord 4 miljoen verkopers kunnen Bitcoin ontvangen De man met misschien wel de meest gewilde naam op X deelde het nieuws gistermiddag. Square heeft Bitcoin betalingen gelanceerd waardoor er plots 4 miljoen verkopers toegang krijgen tot deze technologie. Zij kunnen kiezen of ze Bitcoin betalingen willen ontvangen. Daarbij hebben ze ook de keuze of de consument met Bitcoin of fiat betaalt. our sellers can now receive btc to btc, btc to fiat, fiat to btc, or fiat to fiat. https://t.co/NnLsd3fgEb — jack (@jack) November 10, 2025 Voor volledige adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen is er een groot probleem: de snelheid van de Bitcoin blockchain zorgt voor vertragingen van soms wel een uur. Square lost dit op doordat de betalingen niet echt in Bitcoin gedaan worden. De verkopers krijgen de Bitcoin in een Square wallet en van daaruit kunnen ze het uit laten betalen naar een eigen wallet. Pas zodra ze dat doen, wordt er daadwerkelijk een Bitcoin transactie uitgevoerd. Hierdoor krijgen verkopers dus altijd direct het juiste saldo te zien en hoeven ze niet te wachten op hun geld. Het feit dat betalingen direct op de saldo’s van verkopers staan, en hierover geen transactiekosten betaald worden, kan bijdragen aan de snelle adoptie van Bitcoin betalingen via Square. Hierdoor kunnen ook kleinere bedrijven meer met Bitcoin gaan werken, terwijl dat nu vooral weggelegd is voor grote bedrijven als Strategy. Nog geen gebruik van Layer-2 netwerk Het idee van Square is vergelijkbaar met dat van een Layer-2 netwerk, maar kent wel een nadeel. Bij een Bitcoin Layer-2 blijf je wel eigenaar van de Bitcoin zelf. Het lijkt erop dat bij Square de Bitcoin in één grote wallet van Square komt en zij de Bitcoin beheren, totdat een verkoper deze zelf weer uitkeert naar zijn of haar wallet. Vanuit de crypto community komt er dan ook op de post van Dorsey op X de nodige kritiek. Zij zouden juist implementatie van Layer-2 technologie willen zien om directe betalingen met Bitcoin te kunnen doen. Bij een Layer-2 netwerk worden Bitcoin transacties off-chain uitgevoerd. Deze worden gebundeld om vervolgens wel op de originele Bitcoin blockchain te noteren. Bij het idee van Square worden alleen de betalingen van klanten en uiteindelijk de uitbetalingen van verkopers naar hun eigen wallet geregistreerd. Welk Layer-2 netwerk wint de strijd? Het Bitcoin Lightning netwerk is al jaren het meest besproken Layer-2 netwerk voor Bitcoin, maar er is een kaper op de kust. Bitcoin Hyper is een nieuw project dat met een eigen Layer-2 chain komt, maar veel meer ontwikkelt dan het originele Bitcoin Lightning. Zo komen de ontwikkelaars van Bitcoin Hyper met een eigen bridge en implementeren ze de Solana Virtual Machine. Het gehele netwerk krijgt zo de functies die we gewend zijn van blockchains als Ethereum en Solana. Dit houdt in dat er ook smart contracts ontwikkeld kunnen worden. Daarnaast komt het project ook met een eigen token: $HYPER. Deze token wordt via een presale aangeboden aan traders die vroegtijdig in willen stappen bij het project. Inmiddels hebben traders al bijna $ 27 miljoen geïnvesteerd in het project. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01695-9.30%
4
4$0.05398-7.45%
niggaliquid
NL$0.0001933-14.62%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/11/13 02:32

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Pump.fun announced Mayhem Mode and a new AI agent capable of trading meme tokens

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin betalingen voor 4 miljoen handelaren wereldwijd

Free Poker Bankroll? CoinPoker Announces Black Friday Promotion

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,692.94
$101,692.94$101,692.94

-0.53%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,428.79
$3,428.79$3,428.79

+0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.65
$153.65$153.65

-1.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3527
$2.3527$2.3527

-0.65%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11344
$0.11344$0.11344

+6.00%