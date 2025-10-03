Tom Lee’s BitMine approaches 50% of goal to hold 5% Ethereum supply

Key Takeaways
- Tom Lee’s Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) have reached nearly 50% of their goal to hold 5% of Ethereum’s total supply.
- BMNR has been steadily increasing its Ethereum holdings by buying during market dips, reflecting an institutional acquisition strategy.
BMNR has been methodically increasing its Ethereum holdings through targeted purchases during market dips, aligning with Lee’s vision of positioning the company as a major institutional holder of the asset.
Lee’s approach with BMNR mirrors strategies seen in other crypto-focused firms, emphasizing Ethereum as a key reserve asset amid growing regulatory clarity in the US.
Ethereum remains a dominant blockchain network increasingly adopted by institutions for its smart contract capabilities and layer 2 scaling solutions.
