Tokenized Crypto Treasuries Amplify Risks for Volatile Asset Holders: Exec Insights

Risks in Tokenized Equity and Blockchain Trading

Companies offering digital tokenization of their stocks are amplifying investor exposure and operational risks, according to several crypto industry executives. Kadan Stadelmann, CTO of the Komodo decentralized exchange, pointed out that cryptomarkets operate nonstop, unlike traditional venues constrained by specific hours. This opens the door to choppy onchain price swings occurring outside regular market hours, which could trigger sudden sell-offs without swift company response.

Tokenized stocks have crossed $1.3 billion in value. Source: RWA.XYZ

Smart contract vulnerabilities—such as code exploits—and hacking threats pose further dangers, potentially jeopardizing both the physical assets backing the tokens and the security of underlying funds. Kanny Lee, CEO of SecondSwap, warned:

Despite the momentum, tokenized stocks are navigating a murky regulatory landscape. Numerous companies have embraced this trend, with many now offering tradable shares on blockchain platforms. Meanwhile, the SEC continues to signal an interest in launching around-the-clock capital markets, yet the legal framework remains undefined, adding a layer of uncertainty for investors and issuers alike.

SEC and Mainstream Market Initiatives for 24/7 Trading

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is actively exploring blockchain solutions to modernize legacy stock trading systems that traditionally take nights and weekends off. Officials are contemplating allowing regulated crypto exchanges to facilitate tokenized stock trading, opening a pathway toward seamless, around-the-clock markets.

Nasdaq president Tal Cohen announces the push for 24-hour stock trading. Source: Tal Cohen

Traditional exchanges like Nasdaq and the NYSE are also pushing for extended trading hours to better compete with the 24/7 nature of crypto markets. Nasdaq announced plans to offer continuous trading during weekdays, aiming for a rollout in the latter half of 2026, signaling a significant shift in how equities might be traded in the future.

As blockchain innovation continues to influence mainstream financial infrastructure, the integration of tokenized stocks raises essential questions around regulation, cybersecurity, and market stability. Industry stakeholders advocate for clearer rules to safeguard investors amid these rapid technological developments.

