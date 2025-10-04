แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
The Terrifying True Story Behind ‘The Lost Bus’—Who Were The Real Heroes?

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 23:56
RealLink
REAL$0.06415-3.31%
COM
COM$0.005736-2.51%
MOTHER IGGY
MOTHER$0.006412-7.72%

Apple TV+’s thriller “The Lost Bus.”

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s gripping survival drama The Lost Bus has finally landed on the streamer after premiering in select theaters in November. Starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera, the film is based on California’s deadliest wildfire, with its heroes inspired by real survivors.

Directed by Paul Greengrass, The Lost Bus follows school bus driver Kevin McKay (McConaughey) and dedicated teacher Mary Ludwig (Ferrera), who heroically rescued 22 children during a raging California wildfire. The film also stars Yul Vázquez, Ashlie Atkinson, and Spencer Watson, along with McConaughey’s mother, Kay McConaughey, and his son, Levi McConaughey.

Greengrass is well known for adapting real-life stories straight from the headlines, and the director told TIME that the factual movies he’s helmed operate around two poles.

“One is what I would call quiet, austere pieces, like Bloody Sunday, United 93, or 22 July, films interested in the granular detail of reality,” he said. “And then there are others like Captain Phillips — based on true stories, but much more movie experiences. The Lost Bus is down that second road.”

Read on to discover the true story behind The Lost Bus, including the real-life bus driver and teacher who helped guide the children to safety during the deadly blaze.

Is The Lost Bus Based On A True Story?

Apple TV+’s thriller “The Lost Bus.”

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Yes, Apple TV+’s new film The Lost Bus is based on the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history. At least 85 lives were lost, and more than 50,000 people were displaced. The wildfire destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings, devastating most of the town of Paradise.

The Camp Fire ignited in November 2018 due to a failure on a Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) transmission line. The blaze began in Northern California’s Butte County and spread rapidly through neighboring areas, fueled by strong winds.

Greengrass and Brad Ingelsby co-wrote The Lost Bus, adapting a section of the acclaimed 2021 book Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire, by San Francisco Chronicle journalist Lizzie Johnson. The section recounts the courageous story of the school bus McKay drove to safety after responding to an emergency call.

Right away, Greengrass knew that he wanted to adapt the courageous story for the big screen. “Lizzie’s book is much broader, about the whole story of the fire. And the Kevin story is only a handful of pages in it. And it seemed very appropriate for a movie,” he told TIME.

Are Kevin McKay and Mary Ludwig Real People?

Mary Ludwig and Kevin McKay attend the Toronto International Film Festival world premiere for Apple Original Films’ “The Lost Bus” at Princess of Wales Theater on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. “The Lost Bus” will debut in select theaters on Friday, September 19, 2025 and stream globally on Apple TV+ on October 3, 2025. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images)

Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Yes, bus driver Kevin McKay and teacher Mary Ludwig from The Lost Bus are based on real people who saved children on that terrifying day in 2018.

After the fire broke out, McKay received a call that 22 children and two teachers needed to be evacuated from Ponderosa Elementary. He then drove the group 30 miles over the course of five hours — often trapped in gridlocked traffic — through choking smoke and raging flames.

“I just knew that things were going to continue to escalate,” McKay told CBS News after the incident. When asked if he was scared, he responded, “Yeah, frightened. Absolutely.”

McKay instructed teachers Mary Ludwig (played by Ferrera in the film) and Abbie Davis to comfort and distract the students. As smoke filled the bus, the children began to grow tired and nauseous. McKay removed his shirt, which the women tore into strips, soaked with water, and handed to the kids to help them breathe.

“We were coughing and my eyes were hurting. I knew we had to do something. And that was, you know, our best option with what we had,” McKay recalled. Still, his main priority throughout the ordeal was getting everyone to safety.

“We didn’t leave until every kid was accounted for, and every kid was with their mom and dad,” the bus driver added.

Educators Ludwig and Davis admitted they feared for their lives. “We were both trying to keep each other from crying. And we just kind of held hands and… we just said a prayer,” Ludwig also told CBS News.

Both McConaughey and Ferrera met with McKay and Ludwig to prepare for their respective roles.

“I think of Mary, the person who’s remarkable and was so generous and lovely and spoke to me and answered every question I had for her,” Ferrera told ABC 7. “And the Mary who ended up on screen is different.”

She continued, “I think about Mary as, yes, having been on a selfless journey that was about giving herself to other people, but it was also in the end, it’s about her giving herself to herself and choosing the life she wants.”

Meanwhile, McConaughey told the news site that he sat with Kevin to see what “really mattered to him.”

“For me, the beginning was read up on I mean, read up on the events. Sit with Kevin, meet him, hear his story, ask him questions,” the 55-year-old actor explained. “Let him tell me what was important to him or be able to just hear how he retells the story and see what points you could tell really mattered to him and then investigate more on those points. Then it was about making him my own. You know, by the time we’re shooting, I’m having my own personal experience for Matthew.”

The Lost Bus is now streaming on Apple TV+. Watch the official trailer below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/10/04/the-terrifying-true-story-behind-the-lost-bus-who-were-the-real-heroes/

