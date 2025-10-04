แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Recruiters speak to job seekers at the Appalachian State University internship and job fair in Boone, North Carolina, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Allison Joyce | Bloomberg | Getty Images If it just seems like the first Friday of the month wasn't the same without being able to pore through the Bureau of Labor Statistics' hotly watched monthly jobs report, don't worry. You probably didn't miss much. While the BLS has gone dark with the shutdown in Washington, other reports outside the government data suggest the labor market just plodded along in September. The Dow Jones consensus forecast was for growth of 51,000 in nonfarm payrolls with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.3%. High-frequency data that includes job postings, private payrolls and state-by-state figures for initial jobless claims indicate that while employment growth continues to be anemic, the labor market overall isn't capsizing, at least not anytime soon. "We fight with the army we have at moments like this, where it's critically important that we're figuring out whether the economy is in a moment of transition," Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said in a CNBC interview Friday. "This is what we have, and thus far it still continues to point to a pretty stable labor market." The Chicago Fed is one of those organizations looking to provide alternates to BLS data that had come under harsh White House criticism prior to this week's shutdown. Though the timing was coincidental, the central bank district in September unveiled its own dashboard of data measuring key labor market metrics including unemployment, the hiring rate and the layoff rate. Bottom line: The unemployment rate held flat at 4.3%, though another hundredth of a point or two would have pushed it to 4.4% — the highest since October 2021 but still low…

The shutdown meant no jobs report. Here’s what it would have said about the economy

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:22
Recruiters speak to job seekers at the Appalachian State University internship and job fair in Boone, North Carolina, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.

Allison Joyce | Bloomberg | Getty Images

If it just seems like the first Friday of the month wasn’t the same without being able to pore through the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ hotly watched monthly jobs report, don’t worry. You probably didn’t miss much.

While the BLS has gone dark with the shutdown in Washington, other reports outside the government data suggest the labor market just plodded along in September.

The Dow Jones consensus forecast was for growth of 51,000 in nonfarm payrolls with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.3%.

High-frequency data that includes job postings, private payrolls and state-by-state figures for initial jobless claims indicate that while employment growth continues to be anemic, the labor market overall isn’t capsizing, at least not anytime soon.

“We fight with the army we have at moments like this, where it’s critically important that we’re figuring out whether the economy is in a moment of transition,” Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said in a CNBC interview Friday. “This is what we have, and thus far it still continues to point to a pretty stable labor market.”

The Chicago Fed is one of those organizations looking to provide alternates to BLS data that had come under harsh White House criticism prior to this week’s shutdown.

Though the timing was coincidental, the central bank district in September unveiled its own dashboard of data measuring key labor market metrics including unemployment, the hiring rate and the layoff rate.

Bottom line: The unemployment rate held flat at 4.3%, though another hundredth of a point or two would have pushed it to 4.4% — the highest since October 2021 but still low by historical standards.

Other nongovernmental data showed similar trends: Conditions overall are softening, with job availability gradually shrinking.

But employers are still reluctant to part with workers given the lessons from the Covid pandemic, when a rash of layoffs in the early stages was followed by the monumental task of refilling those jobs. At one point, open positions outnumbered available workers by more than 2 to 1.

“A lot of the new entrants in the market, young workers, recent graduates, people who are already unemployed [are] having a hard time getting into the market,” said Cory Stahle, senior economist at job postings site Indeed, which itself provides an encompassing menu of labor market data. “Regardless of what the unemployment rate is, people taking longer to find jobs is a sign of some economic distress for some households.”

Signs of imbalances

Indeed’s measure of job postings shows a decline of about 8.9% from a year ago as of Sept. 26, a sharper drop than the 5.5% reflected in BLS data, which only runs through August.

Broader trends suggest an uneven labor market, with professions like health care continuing to thrive while other fields lag, Stahle said.

“Overall, things are looking pretty good, but a lot of those job gains, a lot of those postings and hiring, are coming from health care, and so it’s hard to say that the labor market is fully in balance when it’s not providing equal opportunities across different occupations,” he said.

BLS data also has shown a fairly sizeable tilt in openings toward health care-related professions, with business and professional services next followed by leisure and hospitality. Government had been a leader but has pulled back since President Donald Trump began his term in January with a vow to pare down the federal payroll.

“Right now is a good time to be a nurse, not so good of a time to be working as a software developer,” Stahle added. “That bifurcation of the labor market is also an important thing to look at here, not just the overall balance and an overall number.”

Other indicators paint a similar picture, though ADP’s private payroll count for September showed a decline of 32,000 jobs and an August loss of 3,000 as well. ADP on occasion also has been maligned for being incongruent with BLS data. However, the firm’s reports are getting a closer look after it signaled a slowdown in the labor market well before the BLS marked down its own counts also to show a weak hiring picture.

It wasn’t just the monthly nonfarm payroll account that went missing because of the shutdown: The Labor Department also didn’t release its weekly tally of initial jobless claims.

Goldman Sachs came to the rescue for that metric, figuring that state-level claims data that was filed pointed to a national total of 224,000 — slightly higher than the previous week but largely in line with trends through most of the year.

Other measures

Beyond simple job or payroll count, spending data also can be a useful indirect gauge.

Bank of America’s credit and debit card tracking showed spending on a steady uptick in September. Total card outlays compared to a year ago increased 2.2% for the week ending Sept. 27.

“Spending growth remains solid despite soft labor data. We will continue to monitor this dichotomy,” BofA economist Shruti Mishra said in a client note.

Similarly, Fiserv’s small business index showed annual sales and transactions increased 2.3% in September, reflecting the same pace for the past three months.

However, other small business indicators show weakness.

“Right now we see that there are a lot of firms that have job openings. There are, unfortunately, very few that get filled,” said Bill Dunkelberg, chief economist at the National Federation of Independent Business, told CNBC on Friday. “So plans to fill them are always very optimistic, but when the dust clears, very few jobs actually get created.”

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/03/shutdown-jobs-report-economy.html

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

Building the DevGPT Dataset for Developer–ChatGPT Studies

This study examines how the DevGPT dataset was created, cleaned, and prepared for research into developer–ChatGPT interactions. Drawing from over 16,000 shared GitHub conversations, researchers filtered out duplicates, non-English exchanges, and limited analyses to eight-turn dialogues. The final dataset offers a rich foundation for exploring how developers use ChatGPT within real-world coding workflows.
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple Exec Reveals Why The Bitcoin Price Is So High Now

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has provided a clear explanation for why the Bitcoin price remains so high, currently the most expensive cryptocurrency on the market. Notably, Schwartz’s statement had sparked new discussions across the crypto community. His remarks focused on how people view and use BTC in transactions, revealing a simple economic truth that helps explain the market’s continued confidence in the world’s leading cryptocurrency.  Ripple CTO Explains Logic Behind Elevated Bitcoin Price On Tuesday, Schwartz shared his thoughts on X, offering a simple but insightful explanation for Bitcoin’s current price strength. Responding to a community member’s question about why anyone would spend BTC given its potential for future appreciation, Schwartz explained that the reason lies in the asset’s perceived value and future expectations.  Related Reading: Why Did The Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Crash On October 10 And Will It Happen Again? According to the Ripple CTO, when individuals use Bitcoin to pay for goods or services, they are essentially realizing the full expected value of its future growth today. Rather than holding Bitcoin as a long-term investment and waiting for price gains, these users convert its potential into immediate utility. This behavior, he noted, reflects a broader belief in BTC’s enduring value and is one of the primary reasons why the cryptocurrency’s price remains so high.  Notably, Schwartz’s remarks followed a conversation that began when Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Square, a business technology company, announced that Bitcoin payments had gone live across the firm’s platforms. Dorsey revealed that Square customers can now pay for services and products using Bitcoin directly, and sellers can choose between multiple settlement options, including BTC-to-BTC, BTC-to-fiat, and fiat-to-BTC transactions. Funds received through Bitcoin payments will be automatically stored in a user’s Square wallet, with self-custody transfer limits of up to $15,000 per day or $50,000 per week.  Interestingly, the timing of Schwartz’s explanation comes a month after BTC reached a new all-time high of over $126,000. Compared to other digital assets, Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency in the six-figure territory, even surpassing traditional investments like gold and major stock indices. While some analysts argue that Bitcoin is overvalued, many investors remain convinced that it could still climb significantly higher in the long term. Bitcoin Price Expected To Rise Even Higher  The Bitcoin price is currently sitting above the $100,000 level, but analysts believe it could rise even further. The leading cryptocurrency is hovering near $103,300, experiencing some volatility, which has triggered a nearly 2% dip in the past 24 hours amid whale capitulations. Crypto analyst Joe Francesco noted that Bitcoin had initially surged to $107,000 following a wave of optimism sparked by US President Donald Trump’s proposed $2,000 stimulus plan.  Related Reading: New XRP ETF Just Dropped, But Will Anything Be Different This Time? However, the rally proved short-lived, as BTC fell a few days later. Despite the pullback, Francesco has described the cryptocurrency’s chart setup as positive, predicting that Bitcoin could soon break through $107,000, with the potential to reach $115,000 and even $120,000 if upward momentum continues.  Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
