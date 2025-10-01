แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
The Sandbox CEO Robby Yung Unveils Vision with New AI, Web3, and Mobile Initiatives

The Sandbox CEO Robby Yung Unveils Vision with New AI, Web3, and Mobile Initiatives

โดย: Cryptodaily
2025/10/01 02:52
Singapore, Singapore, September 30th, 2025, Chainwire

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 – The Sandbox, a leading gaming and immersive experience platform and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today shared its future vision for the company. In a message authored by CEO Robby Yung, the company outlined how it is positioning itself at the intersection of AI, Web3, and mobile to expand its platform and empower creators globally.

“Since the release of our original mobile game in 2012, The Sandbox has focused on creators,” said Robby Yung, CEO of The Sandbox. “In 2020, The Sandbox evolved from a traditional 2D, singleplayer game into an immersive, 3D multiplayer platform powered by emerging blockchain technologies that enabled true digital ownership and monetization for our creators.”

Over the past five years, The Sandbox has grown to include over 400 major brand partners, more than 400,000 creators, and over 8 million users. Its $SAND token has consistently ranked among the top five gaming tokens, solidifying The Sandbox as one of the most prominent Web3 projects. 

“While the broader industry has faced headwinds, we have kept building with our most recent seasons reaching all-time highs in both player volume and engagement,” Yung said. “But it’s still not enough and we know there is more work to be done. We believe that we are once again at the start of a new technological wave marked by the convergence of Web3 and AI that will change the creator status quo, and we are determined to position The Sandbox at its forefront.”

New AI Initiatives

The Sandbox is investing heavily in AI across two dimensions: operational efficiency and user-facing creation.

On the operations side, the company is using both existing AI tools and developing its own to drive efficiency in functions ranging from agentic coding to cheat detection and customer support.

On the creation side, The Sandbox sees AI as a transformative force. 

“Immersive content creation at scale, whether games or other forms of experiences, has continued to be constrained by time, skillset, and cost,” Yung noted. “We have made significant progress in addressing this via our no-code creation tools (VoxEdit, Game Maker), but AI will revolutionize this space and we plan to lead the charge.”

The company has begun training custom AI models for asset generation and is actively working on user-facing generative AI tools, leveraging its extensive library of 1.7 million assets, hundreds of game templates, and its global community of over 400,000 creators.

Additionally, The Sandbox announced a partnership with Rosebud AI, the fast-growing vibe-coded games platform. This partnership will allow creators to be whitelisted to vibe code games using custom templates and assets from The Sandbox. More details will be shared soon.

New Web3 Initiatives

The Sandbox is also expanding its Web3 infrastructure to help creators succeed beyond content creation. 

“While we have seen the creation of thousands of amazing games and immersive experiences on our platform, the biggest challenge for creators very often occurs post-creation in the form of distribution, engagement, and monetization. This problem exists not only in The Sandbox but also in many other content creation ecosystems, including popular traditional platforms. We believe Web3 infrastructure is uniquely suited to address these challenges. With blockchain being a core part of our DNA at The Sandbox, we feel this gives us a significant advantage, and we are actively investing in the development of new Web3 infrastructure that will support creators beyond content creation itself,” Yung said.

The first major investment is SANDchain, developed by The SANDChain Foundation with support from The Sandbox. This dedicated cross-platform layer enables creators to bridge engagement into ownership and rewards. SANDchain was formally unveiled today at TOKEN2049 in Singapore, with its Testnet set to launch on October 14.

The second initiative centers on monetization. By supplementing SANDchain’s engagement layer with an economic layer based on Internet Capital Markets (ICMs), The Sandbox aims to provide creators with flexible, dynamic monetization options. “Where the monetization frameworks of traditional creator platforms are typically rigid and very limiting, we see an opportunity for token bonding curve mechanics to provide something much more dynamic in order to maximize creators’ opportunities to monetize their current work,” Yung explained.

This first-of-its-kind platform is under active development and is expected to launch by the end of the year, with an early access waitlist to follow in the coming weeks.

Mobile

Mobile has always been central to The Sandbox’s DNA. 

“Thirteen years ago, The Sandbox was born on mobile. Launching on mobile has always been on the roadmap, thanks to its unparalleled accessibility and reach,” Yung said.

The Sandbox is actively developing multiple mobile concepts. The first is currently being playtested internally, with a larger closed playtest for community members planned next. “We fully expect mobile to be a big part of our future and are excited to continue progressing our current ideas with the end goal of bringing one or more of them to market,” Yung added.

$SAND

The $SAND token continues to serve as the transactional backbone of The Sandbox ecosystem. Each of the new initiatives announced further builds upon the financial rails of $SAND, accruing more utility and value as The Sandbox ecosystem expands. “$SAND holders are the nodes of our network, and we also plan to provide more direct innovative initiatives and programs focused on generating benefits for our holders,” Yung said.

The Road Ahead

Looking forward, The Sandbox is clear about its focus: leveraging AI to transform content creation, building Web3 infrastructure to support creators. The company recently restructured itself to ensure teams are aligned with these priorities and to take advantage of AI-driven operational support.

“As we progress, we remain fully committed to building and improving The Sandbox,” Yung said. “We will also be centering our LiveOps strategy around the success of our seasons format, increasing the frequency and consistency of major platform events to provide our creator and player base with more opportunities for engagement. The Sandbox's virtual assets, including LANDs, all NFT collections, and various ecosystem assets remain unchanged. Alpha Season 6 is now live in The Sandbox along with new brands, experiences, gameplay, features, and more. We hope to see you there.”

From its origins as a 2D mobile game to becoming a 3D multiplayer immersive platform, The Sandbox is preparing for the next chapter. 

“We remain focused on building the best tools for creators to create and the best ecosystem to support them,” Yung concluded. “The Sandbox 3.0. We are deeply appreciative of the many who have been on this journey with us and hope you’ll join for the one ahead.”

Additional information on The Sandbox 3.0 Vision is available at The Sandbox blog.

The Sandbox is available for free on Windows and Mac computers via sandbox.game.

Follow or join in the conversation via The Sandbox Discord, X, and Instagram. 

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is an immersive platform in which users play, create, and monetize unique experiences alongside their favorite brands, IPs, and celebrities across gaming, entertainment, music, art, and more. The Sandbox leverages web3 technologies to fully enable end-user creation and creator economies, disrupting existing platforms by providing both players and creators with true ownership of their assets, creations, and rewards as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Over 400 partners have joined The Sandbox, including Warner Music Group, Gucci, Ubisoft, Paris Hilton, Jurassic World, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Attack on Titan, Lacoste, Steve Aoki, The Smurfs, and many more. The Sandbox has been named a TIME100 Most Influential Company by TIME Magazine.

For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow regular updates on X, Medium, and Discord.

ContactSenior Vice PresidentChase Colasonno47 Communications on Behalf of The Sandboxthesandbox@fortyseven.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

